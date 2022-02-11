Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers, Top Regions And Forecast to 2027| Chanel, Dior, Prada

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hoodies & Sweatshirts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hoodies & Sweatshirts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Research Report: Chanel, Dior, Prada, Adidas, Carhartt, Champion, Fox, Gildan, Hanes, Hollister, Nike, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Pierre Cardin, UA, Zara, PUMA, Lining, 361°, Uniqlo
Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Segmentation by Product: Cotton, Fleece, Leather, Wool
Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Segmentation by Application: Men’s, Women’s, Kid’s
The Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the growth potential of the Hoodies & Sweatshirts market?
2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hoodies & Sweatshirts industry in the years to come?
6. What are the key challenges that the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market may face in future?
7. Which are the leading companies in the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market?
8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cotton
1.2.3 Fleece
1.2.4 Leather
1.2.5 Wool
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Men’s
1.3.3 Women’s
1.3.4 Kid’s
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hoodies & Sweatshirts by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Hoodies & Sweatshirts Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Hoodies & Sweatshirts in 2021
3.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Chanel
11.1.1 Chanel Corporation Information
11.1.2 Chanel Overview
11.1.3 Chanel Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Chanel Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Chanel Recent Developments
11.2 Dior
11.2.1 Dior Corporation Information
11.2.2 Dior Overview
11.2.3 Dior Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 Dior Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 Dior Recent Developments
11.3 Prada
11.3.1 Prada Corporation Information
11.3.2 Prada Overview
11.3.3 Prada Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Prada Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Prada Recent Developments
11.4 Adidas
11.4.1 Adidas Corporation Information
11.4.2 Adidas Overview
11.4.3 Adidas Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Adidas Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Adidas Recent Developments
11.5 Carhartt
11.5.1 Carhartt Corporation Information
11.5.2 Carhartt Overview
11.5.3 Carhartt Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 Carhartt Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Carhartt Recent Developments
11.6 Champion
11.6.1 Champion Corporation Information
11.6.2 Champion Overview
11.6.3 Champion Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Champion Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Champion Recent Developments
11.7 Fox
11.7.1 Fox Corporation Information
11.7.2 Fox Overview
11.7.3 Fox Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Fox Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Fox Recent Developments
11.8 Gildan
11.8.1 Gildan Corporation Information
11.8.2 Gildan Overview
11.8.3 Gildan Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Gildan Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Gildan Recent Developments
11.9 Hanes
11.9.1 Hanes Corporation Information
11.9.2 Hanes Overview
11.9.3 Hanes Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Hanes Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Hanes Recent Developments
11.10 Hollister
11.10.1 Hollister Corporation Information
11.10.2 Hollister Overview
11.10.3 Hollister Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Hollister Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Hollister Recent Developments
11.11 Nike
11.11.1 Nike Corporation Information
11.11.2 Nike Overview
11.11.3 Nike Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Nike Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Nike Recent Developments
11.12 Louis Vuitton
11.12.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information
11.12.2 Louis Vuitton Overview
11.12.3 Louis Vuitton Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Louis Vuitton Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Developments
11.13 Burberry
11.13.1 Burberry Corporation Information
11.13.2 Burberry Overview
11.13.3 Burberry Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 Burberry Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Burberry Recent Developments
11.14 Pierre Cardin
11.14.1 Pierre Cardin Corporation Information
11.14.2 Pierre Cardin Overview
11.14.3 Pierre Cardin Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 Pierre Cardin Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 Pierre Cardin Recent Developments
11.15 UA
11.15.1 UA Corporation Information
11.15.2 UA Overview
11.15.3 UA Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 UA Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 UA Recent Developments
11.16 Zara
11.16.1 Zara Corporation Information
11.16.2 Zara Overview
11.16.3 Zara Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 Zara Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 Zara Recent Developments
11.17 PUMA
11.17.1 PUMA Corporation Information
11.17.2 PUMA Overview
11.17.3 PUMA Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 PUMA Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 PUMA Recent Developments
11.18 Lining
11.18.1 Lining Corporation Information
11.18.2 Lining Overview
11.18.3 Lining Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Lining Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Lining Recent Developments
11.19 361°
11.19.1 361° Corporation Information
11.19.2 361° Overview
11.19.3 361° Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 361° Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 361° Recent Developments
11.20 Uniqlo
11.20.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information
11.20.2 Uniqlo Overview
11.20.3 Uniqlo Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.20.4 Uniqlo Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.20.5 Uniqlo Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Production Mode & Process
12.4 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Channels
12.4.2 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Distributors
12.5 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Industry Trends
13.2 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Drivers
13.3 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Challenges
13.4 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
