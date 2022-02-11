Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers, Top Regions And Forecast to 2027| Chanel, Dior, Prada

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hoodies & Sweatshirts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hoodies & Sweatshirts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Research Report: Chanel, Dior, Prada, Adidas, Carhartt, Champion, Fox, Gildan, Hanes, Hollister, Nike, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Pierre Cardin, UA, Zara, PUMA, Lining, 361°, Uniqlo

Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Segmentation by Product: Cotton, Fleece, Leather, Wool

Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Segmentation by Application: Men’s, Women’s, Kid’s

The Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Hoodies & Sweatshirts market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hoodies & Sweatshirts industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hoodies & Sweatshirts market?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cotton

1.2.3 Fleece

1.2.4 Leather

1.2.5 Wool

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Men’s

1.3.3 Women’s

1.3.4 Kid’s

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Hoodies & Sweatshirts by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Hoodies & Sweatshirts Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Hoodies & Sweatshirts in 2021

3.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies & Sweatshirts Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Chanel

11.1.1 Chanel Corporation Information

11.1.2 Chanel Overview

11.1.3 Chanel Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Chanel Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Chanel Recent Developments

11.2 Dior

11.2.1 Dior Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dior Overview

11.2.3 Dior Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Dior Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Dior Recent Developments

11.3 Prada

11.3.1 Prada Corporation Information

11.3.2 Prada Overview

11.3.3 Prada Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Prada Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Prada Recent Developments

11.4 Adidas

11.4.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.4.2 Adidas Overview

11.4.3 Adidas Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Adidas Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Adidas Recent Developments

11.5 Carhartt

11.5.1 Carhartt Corporation Information

11.5.2 Carhartt Overview

11.5.3 Carhartt Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Carhartt Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Carhartt Recent Developments

11.6 Champion

11.6.1 Champion Corporation Information

11.6.2 Champion Overview

11.6.3 Champion Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Champion Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Champion Recent Developments

11.7 Fox

11.7.1 Fox Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fox Overview

11.7.3 Fox Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Fox Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Fox Recent Developments

11.8 Gildan

11.8.1 Gildan Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gildan Overview

11.8.3 Gildan Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Gildan Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Gildan Recent Developments

11.9 Hanes

11.9.1 Hanes Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hanes Overview

11.9.3 Hanes Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Hanes Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Hanes Recent Developments

11.10 Hollister

11.10.1 Hollister Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hollister Overview

11.10.3 Hollister Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Hollister Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Hollister Recent Developments

11.11 Nike

11.11.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nike Overview

11.11.3 Nike Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Nike Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Nike Recent Developments

11.12 Louis Vuitton

11.12.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

11.12.2 Louis Vuitton Overview

11.12.3 Louis Vuitton Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Louis Vuitton Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Developments

11.13 Burberry

11.13.1 Burberry Corporation Information

11.13.2 Burberry Overview

11.13.3 Burberry Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Burberry Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Burberry Recent Developments

11.14 Pierre Cardin

11.14.1 Pierre Cardin Corporation Information

11.14.2 Pierre Cardin Overview

11.14.3 Pierre Cardin Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Pierre Cardin Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Pierre Cardin Recent Developments

11.15 UA

11.15.1 UA Corporation Information

11.15.2 UA Overview

11.15.3 UA Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 UA Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 UA Recent Developments

11.16 Zara

11.16.1 Zara Corporation Information

11.16.2 Zara Overview

11.16.3 Zara Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Zara Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Zara Recent Developments

11.17 PUMA

11.17.1 PUMA Corporation Information

11.17.2 PUMA Overview

11.17.3 PUMA Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 PUMA Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 PUMA Recent Developments

11.18 Lining

11.18.1 Lining Corporation Information

11.18.2 Lining Overview

11.18.3 Lining Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 Lining Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 Lining Recent Developments

11.19 361°

11.19.1 361° Corporation Information

11.19.2 361° Overview

11.19.3 361° Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 361° Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 361° Recent Developments

11.20 Uniqlo

11.20.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

11.20.2 Uniqlo Overview

11.20.3 Uniqlo Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.20.4 Uniqlo Hoodies & Sweatshirts Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 Uniqlo Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Production Mode & Process

12.4 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Sales Channels

12.4.2 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Distributors

12.5 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Industry Trends

13.2 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Drivers

13.3 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Challenges

13.4 Hoodies & Sweatshirts Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Hoodies & Sweatshirts Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

