Hoodies Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| Nike, Adidas, Chanel

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Hoodies Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Hoodies market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Hoodies market growth has also been mapped by the report.
The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Hoodies market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.
Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hoodies Market Research Report: Nike, Adidas, Chanel, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Pierre Cardin, UA, Zara, PUMA, Lining, 361°, Uniqlo, Patagonia, The North Face, Champion, Fox, Gildan, Hanes, Hollister, Forever 21, SALOMON
Global Hoodies Market by Type: Men’s, Women, Kid’s
Global Hoodies Market by Application: Online Store, Supermarket, Direct Store
The research report provides analysis based on the global Hoodies market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Hoodies market and according plan their further strategies.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Hoodies market?
What will be the size of the global Hoodies market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Hoodies market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Hoodies market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Hoodies market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Hoodies Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Men’s
1.2.3 Women
1.2.4 Kid’s
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Hoodies Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Online Store
1.3.3 Supermarket
1.3.4 Direct Store
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Hoodies Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Hoodies Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Hoodies Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Hoodies Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Hoodies Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Hoodies Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Hoodies Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Hoodies Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Hoodies Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Hoodies Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Hoodies Industry Trends
2.5.1 Hoodies Market Trends
2.5.2 Hoodies Market Drivers
2.5.3 Hoodies Market Challenges
2.5.4 Hoodies Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Hoodies Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Hoodies Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Hoodies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hoodies Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Hoodies by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Hoodies Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Hoodies Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Hoodies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Hoodies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hoodies as of 2020)
3.4 Global Hoodies Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Hoodies Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hoodies Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Hoodies Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Hoodies Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Hoodies Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Hoodies Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Hoodies Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Hoodies Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Hoodies Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Hoodies Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Hoodies Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Hoodies Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Hoodies Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Hoodies Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Hoodies Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Hoodies Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Hoodies Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Hoodies Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Hoodies Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Hoodies Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Hoodies Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Hoodies Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Hoodies Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Hoodies Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Hoodies Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Hoodies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Hoodies Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Hoodies Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Hoodies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Hoodies Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Hoodies Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Hoodies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hoodies Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Hoodies Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Hoodies Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Hoodies Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Hoodies Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Hoodies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Hoodies Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Hoodies Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Hoodies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Hoodies Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Hoodies Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Hoodies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Hoodies Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Hoodies Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Hoodies Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Hoodies Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Hoodies Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Hoodies Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Hoodies Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Hoodies Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Hoodies Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Hoodies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Hoodies Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Hoodies Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Hoodies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Hoodies Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Hoodies Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Hoodies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Hoodies Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nike
11.1.1 Nike Corporation Information
11.1.2 Nike Overview
11.1.3 Nike Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Nike Hoodies Products and Services
11.1.5 Nike Hoodies SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Nike Recent Developments
11.2 Adidas
11.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information
11.2.2 Adidas Overview
11.2.3 Adidas Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Adidas Hoodies Products and Services
11.2.5 Adidas Hoodies SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Adidas Recent Developments
11.3 Chanel
11.3.1 Chanel Corporation Information
11.3.2 Chanel Overview
11.3.3 Chanel Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Chanel Hoodies Products and Services
11.3.5 Chanel Hoodies SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Chanel Recent Developments
11.4 Prada
11.4.1 Prada Corporation Information
11.4.2 Prada Overview
11.4.3 Prada Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Prada Hoodies Products and Services
11.4.5 Prada Hoodies SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Prada Recent Developments
11.5 Louis Vuitton
11.5.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information
11.5.2 Louis Vuitton Overview
11.5.3 Louis Vuitton Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Louis Vuitton Hoodies Products and Services
11.5.5 Louis Vuitton Hoodies SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Louis Vuitton Recent Developments
11.6 Burberry
11.6.1 Burberry Corporation Information
11.6.2 Burberry Overview
11.6.3 Burberry Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Burberry Hoodies Products and Services
11.6.5 Burberry Hoodies SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Burberry Recent Developments
11.7 Pierre Cardin
11.7.1 Pierre Cardin Corporation Information
11.7.2 Pierre Cardin Overview
11.7.3 Pierre Cardin Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Pierre Cardin Hoodies Products and Services
11.7.5 Pierre Cardin Hoodies SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Pierre Cardin Recent Developments
11.8 UA
11.8.1 UA Corporation Information
11.8.2 UA Overview
11.8.3 UA Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 UA Hoodies Products and Services
11.8.5 UA Hoodies SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 UA Recent Developments
11.9 Zara
11.9.1 Zara Corporation Information
11.9.2 Zara Overview
11.9.3 Zara Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Zara Hoodies Products and Services
11.9.5 Zara Hoodies SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Zara Recent Developments
11.10 PUMA
11.10.1 PUMA Corporation Information
11.10.2 PUMA Overview
11.10.3 PUMA Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 PUMA Hoodies Products and Services
11.10.5 PUMA Hoodies SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 PUMA Recent Developments
11.11 Lining
11.11.1 Lining Corporation Information
11.11.2 Lining Overview
11.11.3 Lining Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Lining Hoodies Products and Services
11.11.5 Lining Recent Developments
11.12 361°
11.12.1 361° Corporation Information
11.12.2 361° Overview
11.12.3 361° Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 361° Hoodies Products and Services
11.12.5 361° Recent Developments
11.13 Uniqlo
11.13.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information
11.13.2 Uniqlo Overview
11.13.3 Uniqlo Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Uniqlo Hoodies Products and Services
11.13.5 Uniqlo Recent Developments
11.14 Patagonia
11.14.1 Patagonia Corporation Information
11.14.2 Patagonia Overview
11.14.3 Patagonia Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Patagonia Hoodies Products and Services
11.14.5 Patagonia Recent Developments
11.15 The North Face
11.15.1 The North Face Corporation Information
11.15.2 The North Face Overview
11.15.3 The North Face Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 The North Face Hoodies Products and Services
11.15.5 The North Face Recent Developments
11.16 Champion
11.16.1 Champion Corporation Information
11.16.2 Champion Overview
11.16.3 Champion Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Champion Hoodies Products and Services
11.16.5 Champion Recent Developments
11.17 Fox
11.17.1 Fox Corporation Information
11.17.2 Fox Overview
11.17.3 Fox Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Fox Hoodies Products and Services
11.17.5 Fox Recent Developments
11.18 Gildan
11.18.1 Gildan Corporation Information
11.18.2 Gildan Overview
11.18.3 Gildan Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Gildan Hoodies Products and Services
11.18.5 Gildan Recent Developments
11.19 Hanes
11.19.1 Hanes Corporation Information
11.19.2 Hanes Overview
11.19.3 Hanes Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Hanes Hoodies Products and Services
11.19.5 Hanes Recent Developments
11.20 Hollister
11.20.1 Hollister Corporation Information
11.20.2 Hollister Overview
11.20.3 Hollister Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Hollister Hoodies Products and Services
11.20.5 Hollister Recent Developments
11.21 Forever 21
11.21.1 Forever 21 Corporation Information
11.21.2 Forever 21 Overview
11.21.3 Forever 21 Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Forever 21 Hoodies Products and Services
11.21.5 Forever 21 Recent Developments
11.22 SALOMON
11.22.1 SALOMON Corporation Information
11.22.2 SALOMON Overview
11.22.3 SALOMON Hoodies Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 SALOMON Hoodies Products and Services
11.22.5 SALOMON Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Hoodies Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Hoodies Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Hoodies Production Mode & Process
12.4 Hoodies Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Hoodies Sales Channels
12.4.2 Hoodies Distributors
12.5 Hoodies Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
