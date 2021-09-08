Hooded Sweatshirt Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Champion, Adidas, J. Crew

“

The report titled Global Hooded Sweatshirt Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hooded Sweatshirt market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hooded Sweatshirt market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hooded Sweatshirt market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hooded Sweatshirt market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hooded Sweatshirt report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hooded Sweatshirt report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hooded Sweatshirt market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hooded Sweatshirt market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hooded Sweatshirt market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hooded Sweatshirt market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hooded Sweatshirt market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Champion, Adidas, J. Crew, Madewell, Buck Mason, Tommy Jeans, POLO, Lululemon, Saturdays NYC, No Vacancy Inn, Union, Everlane, Noon Goons, Born x Raised, Ami, Vince, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, Gucci

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt

Zip Hooded Sweatshirt



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Hooded Sweatshirt Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hooded Sweatshirt market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hooded Sweatshirt market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hooded Sweatshirt market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hooded Sweatshirt industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hooded Sweatshirt market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hooded Sweatshirt market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hooded Sweatshirt market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hooded Sweatshirt Market Overview

1.1 Hooded Sweatshirt Product Overview

1.2 Hooded Sweatshirt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt

1.2.2 Zip Hooded Sweatshirt

1.3 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hooded Sweatshirt Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hooded Sweatshirt Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hooded Sweatshirt Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hooded Sweatshirt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hooded Sweatshirt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hooded Sweatshirt Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hooded Sweatshirt Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hooded Sweatshirt as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hooded Sweatshirt Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hooded Sweatshirt Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hooded Sweatshirt Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Hooded Sweatshirt by Application

4.1 Hooded Sweatshirt Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online Sales

4.1.2 Offline Sales

4.2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Hooded Sweatshirt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hooded Sweatshirt Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Hooded Sweatshirt by Country

5.1 North America Hooded Sweatshirt Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Hooded Sweatshirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Hooded Sweatshirt by Country

6.1 Europe Hooded Sweatshirt Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Hooded Sweatshirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Hooded Sweatshirt by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hooded Sweatshirt Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Hooded Sweatshirt Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Hooded Sweatshirt by Country

8.1 Latin America Hooded Sweatshirt Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Hooded Sweatshirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Hooded Sweatshirt by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Hooded Sweatshirt Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Hooded Sweatshirt Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hooded Sweatshirt Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hooded Sweatshirt Business

10.1 Champion

10.1.1 Champion Corporation Information

10.1.2 Champion Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Champion Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Champion Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.1.5 Champion Recent Development

10.2 Adidas

10.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

10.2.2 Adidas Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Adidas Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Champion Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.2.5 Adidas Recent Development

10.3 J. Crew

10.3.1 J. Crew Corporation Information

10.3.2 J. Crew Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 J. Crew Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 J. Crew Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.3.5 J. Crew Recent Development

10.4 Madewell

10.4.1 Madewell Corporation Information

10.4.2 Madewell Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Madewell Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Madewell Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.4.5 Madewell Recent Development

10.5 Buck Mason

10.5.1 Buck Mason Corporation Information

10.5.2 Buck Mason Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Buck Mason Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Buck Mason Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.5.5 Buck Mason Recent Development

10.6 Tommy Jeans

10.6.1 Tommy Jeans Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tommy Jeans Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Tommy Jeans Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Tommy Jeans Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.6.5 Tommy Jeans Recent Development

10.7 POLO

10.7.1 POLO Corporation Information

10.7.2 POLO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 POLO Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 POLO Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.7.5 POLO Recent Development

10.8 Lululemon

10.8.1 Lululemon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lululemon Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Lululemon Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Lululemon Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.8.5 Lululemon Recent Development

10.9 Saturdays NYC

10.9.1 Saturdays NYC Corporation Information

10.9.2 Saturdays NYC Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Saturdays NYC Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Saturdays NYC Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.9.5 Saturdays NYC Recent Development

10.10 No Vacancy Inn

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hooded Sweatshirt Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 No Vacancy Inn Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 No Vacancy Inn Recent Development

10.11 Union

10.11.1 Union Corporation Information

10.11.2 Union Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Union Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Union Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.11.5 Union Recent Development

10.12 Everlane

10.12.1 Everlane Corporation Information

10.12.2 Everlane Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Everlane Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Everlane Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.12.5 Everlane Recent Development

10.13 Noon Goons

10.13.1 Noon Goons Corporation Information

10.13.2 Noon Goons Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Noon Goons Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Noon Goons Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.13.5 Noon Goons Recent Development

10.14 Born x Raised

10.14.1 Born x Raised Corporation Information

10.14.2 Born x Raised Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Born x Raised Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Born x Raised Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.14.5 Born x Raised Recent Development

10.15 Ami

10.15.1 Ami Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ami Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Ami Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Ami Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.15.5 Ami Recent Development

10.16 Vince

10.16.1 Vince Corporation Information

10.16.2 Vince Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Vince Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Vince Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.16.5 Vince Recent Development

10.17 Dolce & Gabbana

10.17.1 Dolce & Gabbana Corporation Information

10.17.2 Dolce & Gabbana Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Dolce & Gabbana Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Dolce & Gabbana Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.17.5 Dolce & Gabbana Recent Development

10.18 Saint Laurent

10.18.1 Saint Laurent Corporation Information

10.18.2 Saint Laurent Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Saint Laurent Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Saint Laurent Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.18.5 Saint Laurent Recent Development

10.19 Gucci

10.19.1 Gucci Corporation Information

10.19.2 Gucci Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Gucci Hooded Sweatshirt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Gucci Hooded Sweatshirt Products Offered

10.19.5 Gucci Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hooded Sweatshirt Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hooded Sweatshirt Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Hooded Sweatshirt Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Hooded Sweatshirt Distributors

12.3 Hooded Sweatshirt Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”