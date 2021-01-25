Homomorphic Encryption Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|IBM Corporation, Galois, CryptoExperts

Homomorphic encryption is a form of encryption that allows computation on ciphertexts, generating an encrypted result which, when decrypted, matches the result of operations performed on the plaintext. The purpose of homomorphic encryption is to allow computation on encrypted data. The Homomorphic Encryption is mainly classified into the following types: Partially Homomorphism and Fully Homomorphism. The Fully Homomorphism is the most widely used type which took up about 92% of the global market in 2019. Homomorphic Encryption is mainly used in Industrial, Government, Financial & Insurance, Health Care and Others. Financial & Insurance is the most widely used area which took up about 31% of the global market in 2019. North America took up about 52.7% the global revenue market in 2019, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 35.45%, 7.99%. Market barriers of Homomorphic Encryption are high, the main players are Microsoft, IBM, Galois, CryptoExperts, Enveil, Duality Technologies and ShieldIO. Among them, IBM mastered the most advanced technology; Microsoft made great progress in the healthcare and biotechnology area; Galois got strong support from DARPA; CryptoExperts, Enveil, Duality Technologies, ShieldIO are young start-up companies with a huge future, and now, they are cooperating to standardize homomorphic encryption.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Homomorphic Encryption Market The global Homomorphic Encryption market size is projected to reach US$ 306.1 million by 2026, from US$ 98.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.2% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Homomorphic Encryption market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Homomorphic Encryption market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Homomorphic Encryption market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Homomorphic Encryption market.

Homomorphic Encryption Breakdown Data by Type

Partially Homomorphism, Fully Homomorphism

Homomorphic Encryption Breakdown Data by Application

Government, Finance and Insurance, Health Care, Industry Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Homomorphic Encryption market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Homomorphic Encryption market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Galois, CryptoExperts, Enveil, Duality Technologies, ShieldIO, Huawei

