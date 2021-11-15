Homogeneous Flooring Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Armstrong Flooring, Tarkett, Mohawk

“Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Homogeneous Flooring Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Homogeneous Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Homogeneous Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Homogeneous Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Homogeneous Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Homogeneous Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Homogeneous Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Armstrong Flooring, Tarkett, Mohawk, Mannington Mills, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Shaw Floors, Metroflor, Karndean, Beaulieu, LG Hausys, Milliken, NOX Corporation, Novalis, Polyflor

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyurethane Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

The Homogeneous Flooring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Homogeneous Flooring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Homogeneous Flooring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Homogeneous Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Homogeneous Flooring

1.2 Homogeneous Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Homogeneous Flooring Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Polyurethane Flooring

1.2.3 Vinyl Flooring

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Homogeneous Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Homogeneous Flooring Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Homogeneous Flooring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Homogeneous Flooring Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Homogeneous Flooring Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Homogeneous Flooring Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Homogeneous Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Homogeneous Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Homogeneous Flooring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Homogeneous Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Homogeneous Flooring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Homogeneous Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Homogeneous Flooring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Homogeneous Flooring Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Homogeneous Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Homogeneous Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Homogeneous Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Homogeneous Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Homogeneous Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Homogeneous Flooring Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Homogeneous Flooring Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Homogeneous Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Homogeneous Flooring Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Homogeneous Flooring Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Homogeneous Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Homogeneous Flooring Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Homogeneous Flooring Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Homogeneous Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Homogeneous Flooring Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Homogeneous Flooring Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Homogeneous Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Homogeneous Flooring Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Homogeneous Flooring Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Homogeneous Flooring Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Homogeneous Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Homogeneous Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Homogeneous Flooring Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Homogeneous Flooring Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Homogeneous Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Homogeneous Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Homogeneous Flooring Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Armstrong Flooring

6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Corporation Information

6.1.2 Armstrong Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Armstrong Flooring Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Armstrong Flooring Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Armstrong Flooring Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Tarkett

6.2.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

6.2.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Tarkett Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Tarkett Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Tarkett Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Mohawk

6.3.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

6.3.2 Mohawk Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Mohawk Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Mohawk Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Mohawk Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Mannington Mills

6.4.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

6.4.2 Mannington Mills Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Mannington Mills Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Mannington Mills Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Congoleum

6.5.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

6.5.2 Congoleum Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Congoleum Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Congoleum Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Congoleum Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Gerflor

6.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gerflor Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Gerflor Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Gerflor Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Gerflor Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Forbo

6.6.1 Forbo Corporation Information

6.6.2 Forbo Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Forbo Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Forbo Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Forbo Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Shaw Floors

6.8.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information

6.8.2 Shaw Floors Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Shaw Floors Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Shaw Floors Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Shaw Floors Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Metroflor

6.9.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

6.9.2 Metroflor Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Metroflor Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Metroflor Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Metroflor Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Karndean

6.10.1 Karndean Corporation Information

6.10.2 Karndean Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Karndean Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Karndean Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Karndean Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Beaulieu

6.11.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

6.11.2 Beaulieu Homogeneous Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Beaulieu Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Beaulieu Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 LG Hausys

6.12.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

6.12.2 LG Hausys Homogeneous Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 LG Hausys Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 LG Hausys Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.12.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Milliken

6.13.1 Milliken Corporation Information

6.13.2 Milliken Homogeneous Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Milliken Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Milliken Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Milliken Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 NOX Corporation

6.14.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

6.14.2 NOX Corporation Homogeneous Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 NOX Corporation Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 NOX Corporation Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.14.5 NOX Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Novalis

6.15.1 Novalis Corporation Information

6.15.2 Novalis Homogeneous Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Novalis Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Novalis Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Novalis Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Polyflor

6.16.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

6.16.2 Polyflor Homogeneous Flooring Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Polyflor Homogeneous Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Polyflor Homogeneous Flooring Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Polyflor Recent Developments/Updates

7 Homogeneous Flooring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Homogeneous Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Homogeneous Flooring

7.4 Homogeneous Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Homogeneous Flooring Distributors List

8.3 Homogeneous Flooring Customers

9 Homogeneous Flooring Market Dynamics

9.1 Homogeneous Flooring Industry Trends

9.2 Homogeneous Flooring Growth Drivers

9.3 Homogeneous Flooring Market Challenges

9.4 Homogeneous Flooring Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Homogeneous Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Homogeneous Flooring by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Homogeneous Flooring by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Homogeneous Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Homogeneous Flooring by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Homogeneous Flooring by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Homogeneous Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Homogeneous Flooring by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Homogeneous Flooring by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

