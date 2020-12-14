Home-Use Skincare Devices Market 2020 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2020-2026 | Panasonic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., TRIA Beauty Inc.

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Home-Use Skincare Devices Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Home-Use Skincare Devices report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Home-Use Skincare Devices market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Home-Use Skincare Devices specifications, and company profiles. The Home-Use Skincare Devices study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Home-Use Skincare Devices market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Home-Use Skincare Devices industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Home-Use Skincare Devices Market include: Panasonic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., TRIA Beauty Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd., Carol Cole Company Inc., YA-MAN LTD., MTG Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LightStim, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Conair Corporation

Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Types include: Cleansing

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Skin Tightening

Others



Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Applications include: Beauty Salons

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Home-Use Skincare Devices market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Home-Use Skincare Devices in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Outlook 2021].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Outlook 2021].

Table of Contents:

1 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home-Use Skincare Devices

1.2 Home-Use Skincare Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Cleansing

1.2.3 Hair Removal

1.2.4 Skin Rejuvenation

1.2.5 Skin Tightening

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Home-Use Skincare Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Beauty Salons

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Online Channels

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Home-Use Skincare Devices Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Home-Use Skincare Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Home-Use Skincare Devices Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home-Use Skincare Devices Business

6.1 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Panasonic Corporation Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Panasonic Corporation Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Panasonic Corporation Products Offered

6.1.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

6.2 Lumenis Ltd.

6.2.1 Lumenis Ltd. Corporation Information

6.2.2 Lumenis Ltd. Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Lumenis Ltd. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Lumenis Ltd. Products Offered

6.2.5 Lumenis Ltd. Recent Development

6.3 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

6.3.1 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Corporation Information

6.3.2 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Products Offered

6.3.5 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Recent Development

6.4 TRIA Beauty Inc.

6.4.1 TRIA Beauty Inc. Corporation Information

6.4.2 TRIA Beauty Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 TRIA Beauty Inc. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 TRIA Beauty Inc. Products Offered

6.4.5 TRIA Beauty Inc. Recent Development

6.5 Home Skinovations Ltd.

6.5.1 Home Skinovations Ltd. Corporation Information

6.5.2 Home Skinovations Ltd. Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Home Skinovations Ltd. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Home Skinovations Ltd. Products Offered

6.5.5 Home Skinovations Ltd. Recent Development

6.6 Carol Cole Company Inc.

6.6.1 Carol Cole Company Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Carol Cole Company Inc. Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Carol Cole Company Inc. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Carol Cole Company Inc. Products Offered

6.6.5 Carol Cole Company Inc. Recent Development

6.7 YA-MAN LTD.

6.6.1 YA-MAN LTD. Corporation Information

6.6.2 YA-MAN LTD. Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 YA-MAN LTD. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 YA-MAN LTD. Products Offered

6.7.5 YA-MAN LTD. Recent Development

6.8 MTG Co. Ltd.

6.8.1 MTG Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

6.8.2 MTG Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 MTG Co. Ltd. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 MTG Co. Ltd. Products Offered

6.8.5 MTG Co. Ltd. Recent Development

6.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.9.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information

6.9.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Products Offered

6.9.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development

6.10 LightStim

6.10.1 LightStim Corporation Information

6.10.2 LightStim Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 LightStim Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 LightStim Products Offered

6.10.5 LightStim Recent Development

6.11 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

6.11.1 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

6.11.2 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Home-Use Skincare Devices Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Products Offered

6.11.5 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Recent Development

6.12 Conair Corporation

6.12.1 Conair Corporation Corporation Information

6.12.2 Conair Corporation Home-Use Skincare Devices Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Conair Corporation Home-Use Skincare Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Conair Corporation Products Offered

6.12.5 Conair Corporation Recent Development

7 Home-Use Skincare Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Home-Use Skincare Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Home-Use Skincare Devices

7.4 Home-Use Skincare Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Home-Use Skincare Devices Distributors List

8.3 Home-Use Skincare Devices Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Home-Use Skincare Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home-Use Skincare Devices by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

