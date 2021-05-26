Home Sports Equipment Market Size, Growth Analysis, Trend, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts 2027| ICON Health & Fitness, Life Fitness, Peloton

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Home Sports Equipment market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Home Sports Equipment market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Home Sports Equipment market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Home Sports Equipment market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Home Sports Equipment Market are: ICON Health & Fitness, Life Fitness, Peloton, Technogym, Precor, Nautilus, Johnson Health Tech, Dyaco, Impulse, Shuhua Sports, True Fitness, Shanxi Orient, WaterRower, WNQ Fitness, BH Fitness
Global Home Sports Equipment Market by Product Type: Treadmill, Rowing Machine, Elliptical Trainer, Others
Global Home Sports Equipment Market by Application: Online Sales, Offline Sales
This section of the Home Sports Equipment report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Home Sports Equipment market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Home Sports Equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Home Sports Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Sports Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Home Sports Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Home Sports Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Sports Equipment market?
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Treadmill
1.2.3 Rowing Machine
1.2.4 Elliptical Trainer
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Online Sales
1.3.3 Offline Sales
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Home Sports Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Home Sports Equipment Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Home Sports Equipment Industry Trends
2.5.1 Home Sports Equipment Market Trends
2.5.2 Home Sports Equipment Market Drivers
2.5.3 Home Sports Equipment Market Challenges
2.5.4 Home Sports Equipment Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Home Sports Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Sports Equipment Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Home Sports Equipment by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Home Sports Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Home Sports Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Home Sports Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Home Sports Equipment as of 2020)
3.4 Global Home Sports Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Home Sports Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Sports Equipment Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Home Sports Equipment Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Home Sports Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Home Sports Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Home Sports Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Home Sports Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Home Sports Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Home Sports Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Home Sports Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Home Sports Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Home Sports Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Home Sports Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Home Sports Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Home Sports Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Home Sports Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Home Sports Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Home Sports Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Home Sports Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Home Sports Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Home Sports Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Home Sports Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 ICON Health & Fitness
11.1.1 ICON Health & Fitness Corporation Information
11.1.2 ICON Health & Fitness Overview
11.1.3 ICON Health & Fitness Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 ICON Health & Fitness Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.1.5 ICON Health & Fitness Home Sports Equipment SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 ICON Health & Fitness Recent Developments
11.2 Life Fitness
11.2.1 Life Fitness Corporation Information
11.2.2 Life Fitness Overview
11.2.3 Life Fitness Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Life Fitness Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.2.5 Life Fitness Home Sports Equipment SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Life Fitness Recent Developments
11.3 Peloton
11.3.1 Peloton Corporation Information
11.3.2 Peloton Overview
11.3.3 Peloton Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Peloton Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.3.5 Peloton Home Sports Equipment SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Peloton Recent Developments
11.4 Technogym
11.4.1 Technogym Corporation Information
11.4.2 Technogym Overview
11.4.3 Technogym Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Technogym Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.4.5 Technogym Home Sports Equipment SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Technogym Recent Developments
11.5 Precor
11.5.1 Precor Corporation Information
11.5.2 Precor Overview
11.5.3 Precor Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Precor Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.5.5 Precor Home Sports Equipment SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Precor Recent Developments
11.6 Nautilus
11.6.1 Nautilus Corporation Information
11.6.2 Nautilus Overview
11.6.3 Nautilus Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Nautilus Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.6.5 Nautilus Home Sports Equipment SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Nautilus Recent Developments
11.7 Johnson Health Tech
11.7.1 Johnson Health Tech Corporation Information
11.7.2 Johnson Health Tech Overview
11.7.3 Johnson Health Tech Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Johnson Health Tech Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.7.5 Johnson Health Tech Home Sports Equipment SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Johnson Health Tech Recent Developments
11.8 Dyaco
11.8.1 Dyaco Corporation Information
11.8.2 Dyaco Overview
11.8.3 Dyaco Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Dyaco Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.8.5 Dyaco Home Sports Equipment SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Dyaco Recent Developments
11.9 Impulse
11.9.1 Impulse Corporation Information
11.9.2 Impulse Overview
11.9.3 Impulse Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Impulse Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.9.5 Impulse Home Sports Equipment SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Impulse Recent Developments
11.10 Shuhua Sports
11.10.1 Shuhua Sports Corporation Information
11.10.2 Shuhua Sports Overview
11.10.3 Shuhua Sports Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Shuhua Sports Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.10.5 Shuhua Sports Home Sports Equipment SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Shuhua Sports Recent Developments
11.11 True Fitness
11.11.1 True Fitness Corporation Information
11.11.2 True Fitness Overview
11.11.3 True Fitness Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 True Fitness Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.11.5 True Fitness Recent Developments
11.12 Shanxi Orient
11.12.1 Shanxi Orient Corporation Information
11.12.2 Shanxi Orient Overview
11.12.3 Shanxi Orient Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Shanxi Orient Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.12.5 Shanxi Orient Recent Developments
11.13 WaterRower
11.13.1 WaterRower Corporation Information
11.13.2 WaterRower Overview
11.13.3 WaterRower Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 WaterRower Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.13.5 WaterRower Recent Developments
11.14 WNQ Fitness
11.14.1 WNQ Fitness Corporation Information
11.14.2 WNQ Fitness Overview
11.14.3 WNQ Fitness Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 WNQ Fitness Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.14.5 WNQ Fitness Recent Developments
11.15 BH Fitness
11.15.1 BH Fitness Corporation Information
11.15.2 BH Fitness Overview
11.15.3 BH Fitness Home Sports Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 BH Fitness Home Sports Equipment Products and Services
11.15.5 BH Fitness Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Home Sports Equipment Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Home Sports Equipment Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Home Sports Equipment Production Mode & Process
12.4 Home Sports Equipment Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Home Sports Equipment Sales Channels
12.4.2 Home Sports Equipment Distributors
12.5 Home Sports Equipment Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
