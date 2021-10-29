Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Philips, Linde Healthcare, Invacare Corporation

“

The report titled Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Oxygen Therapy Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Oxygen Therapy Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips, Linde Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Inogen, Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co KG, HUM GmbH, Allied Healthcare Products

Market Segmentation by Product:

Oxygen Source Equipment

Oxygen Delivery Devices



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS)

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumonia



The Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Oxygen Therapy Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Overview

1.1 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Product Overview

1.2 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Oxygen Source Equipment

1.2.2 Oxygen Delivery Devices

1.3 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Home Oxygen Therapy Devices as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices by Application

4.1 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

4.1.2 Asthma

4.1.3 Obstructive Sleep Apnea

4.1.4 Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS)

4.1.5 Cystic Fibrosis

4.1.6 Pneumonia

4.2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices by Country

5.1 North America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Home Oxygen Therapy Devices by Country

6.1 Europe Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Home Oxygen Therapy Devices by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices by Country

8.1 Latin America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Home Oxygen Therapy Devices by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Business

10.1 Philips

10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Philips Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Philips Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Recent Development

10.2 Linde Healthcare

10.2.1 Linde Healthcare Corporation Information

10.2.2 Linde Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Linde Healthcare Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Philips Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered

10.2.5 Linde Healthcare Recent Development

10.3 Invacare Corporation

10.3.1 Invacare Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Invacare Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Invacare Corporation Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Invacare Corporation Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered

10.3.5 Invacare Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Smiths Medical

10.4.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Smiths Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Smiths Medical Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Smiths Medical Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered

10.4.5 Smiths Medical Recent Development

10.5 Teleflex Incorporated

10.5.1 Teleflex Incorporated Corporation Information

10.5.2 Teleflex Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Teleflex Incorporated Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Teleflex Incorporated Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered

10.5.5 Teleflex Incorporated Recent Development

10.6 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

10.6.1 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered

10.6.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Recent Development

10.7 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

10.7.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Information

10.7.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered

10.7.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Development

10.8 Inogen

10.8.1 Inogen Corporation Information

10.8.2 Inogen Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Inogen Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Inogen Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered

10.8.5 Inogen Recent Development

10.9 Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co KG

10.9.1 Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co KG Corporation Information

10.9.2 Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co KG Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co KG Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co KG Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered

10.9.5 Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co KG Recent Development

10.10 HUM GmbH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 HUM GmbH Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 HUM GmbH Recent Development

10.11 Allied Healthcare Products

10.11.1 Allied Healthcare Products Corporation Information

10.11.2 Allied Healthcare Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Allied Healthcare Products Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Allied Healthcare Products Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Products Offered

10.11.5 Allied Healthcare Products Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Distributors

12.3 Home Oxygen Therapy Devices Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

