Home Monitoring Equipment Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2021-2027| Medtronic (Covidein), Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Home Monitoring Equipment market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Home Monitoring Equipment market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Home Monitoring Equipment market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Home Monitoring Equipment market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Home Monitoring Equipment market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Home Monitoring Equipment market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Home Monitoring Equipment market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Research Report: Medtronic (Covidein), Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, GE Healthcare, Abbott, Abbott, Philips Healthcare, Quidel, Prestige Brands Holdings, Church & Dwight, Roche Diagnostics, Bayer Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, ResMed, Procter & Gamble, Rudolf Riester, Timex Group

Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market by Type: Holter Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Baby Monitors, Coagulation Monitors, Others

Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market by Application: For Children, For Adults

The analysts have thoroughly studied all the segments including product type, application, and region. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the contribution of the segments to the overall market size. Moreover, the experts have predicted each segment’s growth potential, which may assist the clients to plan their future activities. The regional analysis mentioned in the report gives a clear cut understanding to the market participants regarding the present as well as future scenario of the global Home Monitoring Equipment market in key regions.

Key Queries Related to the Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Addressed in the Report:

Does the global Home Monitoring Equipment market have growth potential?

What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Home Monitoring Equipment market?

Who are the leading manufacturers operating in the global Home Monitoring Equipment market? Will they maintain their dominance in future?

What are the key strategies that market players may adopt to strengthen their presence in the global Home Monitoring Equipment market?

How will the competitive scenario undergo a change in years to come?

What are the emerging trends that may influence the growth of the global Home Monitoring Equipment market?

What are the factors that may hamper the global Home Monitoring Equipment market growth in the years ahead?

Which product type segment is expected to exhibit promising growth in the near future?

What application is anticipated to grab a major share in the global Home Monitoring Equipment market?

Which region is likely to emerge as a lucrative regional market in the forthcoming years?

Table of Contents

1 Home Monitoring Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Home Monitoring Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Home Monitoring Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Holter Monitors

1.2.2 Blood Pressure Monitors

1.2.3 Baby Monitors

1.2.4 Coagulation Monitors

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Home Monitoring Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Home Monitoring Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Home Monitoring Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Home Monitoring Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Monitoring Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Monitoring Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Home Monitoring Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Monitoring Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Home Monitoring Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Home Monitoring Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Home Monitoring Equipment by Application

4.1 Home Monitoring Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 For Children

4.1.2 For Adults

4.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Home Monitoring Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Monitoring Equipment Business

10.1 Medtronic (Covidein)

10.1.1 Medtronic (Covidein) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic (Covidein) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Medtronic (Covidein) Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Medtronic (Covidein) Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic (Covidein) Recent Development

10.2 Boston Scientific

10.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

10.2.2 Boston Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Boston Scientific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Medtronic (Covidein) Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

10.3 Johnson & Johnson

10.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.4 Abbott

10.4.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.4.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.5 GE Healthcare

10.5.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.5.2 GE Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 GE Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 GE Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

10.6 Abbott

10.6.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.6.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.7 Abbott

10.7.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.7.2 Abbott Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.8 Philips Healthcare

10.8.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

10.8.2 Philips Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Philips Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Philips Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

10.9 Quidel

10.9.1 Quidel Corporation Information

10.9.2 Quidel Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Quidel Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Quidel Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Quidel Recent Development

10.10 Prestige Brands Holdings

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Home Monitoring Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Prestige Brands Holdings Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Prestige Brands Holdings Recent Development

10.11 Church & Dwight

10.11.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

10.11.2 Church & Dwight Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Church & Dwight Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Church & Dwight Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Church & Dwight Recent Development

10.12 Roche Diagnostics

10.12.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Roche Diagnostics Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Roche Diagnostics Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Roche Diagnostics Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

10.13 Bayer Healthcare

10.13.1 Bayer Healthcare Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bayer Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Bayer Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Bayer Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Bayer Healthcare Recent Development

10.14 Omron Healthcare

10.14.1 Omron Healthcare Corporation Information

10.14.2 Omron Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Omron Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Omron Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Omron Healthcare Recent Development

10.15 ResMed

10.15.1 ResMed Corporation Information

10.15.2 ResMed Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ResMed Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ResMed Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 ResMed Recent Development

10.16 Procter & Gamble

10.16.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

10.16.2 Procter & Gamble Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Procter & Gamble Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Procter & Gamble Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

10.17 Rudolf Riester

10.17.1 Rudolf Riester Corporation Information

10.17.2 Rudolf Riester Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Rudolf Riester Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Rudolf Riester Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Rudolf Riester Recent Development

10.18 Timex Group

10.18.1 Timex Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Timex Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Timex Group Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Timex Group Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 Timex Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Home Monitoring Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Home Monitoring Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Home Monitoring Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Home Monitoring Equipment Distributors

12.3 Home Monitoring Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

