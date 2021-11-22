Home Laundry Appliance Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027 | Haier, Whirlpool, LG

“
The report titled Global Home Laundry Appliance Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Laundry Appliance market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Laundry Appliance market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Laundry Appliance market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Laundry Appliance market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Laundry Appliance report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Laundry Appliance report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Laundry Appliance market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Laundry Appliance market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Laundry Appliance market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Laundry Appliance market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Laundry Appliance market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Haier, Whirlpool, LG, Midea, Electrolux, Samsung, Panasonic, BSH, Hitachi, Miele & Cie, Godrej & Boyce
Market Segmentation by Product:
Washing Machines
Drying Machines
Market Segmentation by Application:
Home
Business
The Home Laundry Appliance Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Laundry Appliance market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Laundry Appliance market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Home Laundry Appliance market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Laundry Appliance industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Home Laundry Appliance market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Home Laundry Appliance market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Laundry Appliance market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Washing Machines
1.2.3 Drying Machines
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Business
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Home Laundry Appliance Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Home Laundry Appliance Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Home Laundry Appliance Industry Trends
2.5.1 Home Laundry Appliance Market Trends
2.5.2 Home Laundry Appliance Market Drivers
2.5.3 Home Laundry Appliance Market Challenges
2.5.4 Home Laundry Appliance Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Home Laundry Appliance Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Laundry Appliance Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Home Laundry Appliance by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Home Laundry Appliance Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Home Laundry Appliance Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Home Laundry Appliance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Home Laundry Appliance as of 2020)
3.4 Global Home Laundry Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Home Laundry Appliance Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Laundry Appliance Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Home Laundry Appliance Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Home Laundry Appliance Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Home Laundry Appliance Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Home Laundry Appliance Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Home Laundry Appliance Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Home Laundry Appliance Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Home Laundry Appliance Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Home Laundry Appliance Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 China Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Home Laundry Appliance Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Haier
11.1.1 Haier Corporation Information
11.1.2 Haier Overview
11.1.3 Haier Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Haier Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.1.5 Haier Home Laundry Appliance SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Haier Recent Developments
11.2 Whirlpool
11.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
11.2.2 Whirlpool Overview
11.2.3 Whirlpool Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Whirlpool Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.2.5 Whirlpool Home Laundry Appliance SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Whirlpool Recent Developments
11.3 LG
11.3.1 LG Corporation Information
11.3.2 LG Overview
11.3.3 LG Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 LG Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.3.5 LG Home Laundry Appliance SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 LG Recent Developments
11.4 Midea
11.4.1 Midea Corporation Information
11.4.2 Midea Overview
11.4.3 Midea Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Midea Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.4.5 Midea Home Laundry Appliance SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Midea Recent Developments
11.5 Electrolux
11.5.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
11.5.2 Electrolux Overview
11.5.3 Electrolux Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Electrolux Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.5.5 Electrolux Home Laundry Appliance SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Electrolux Recent Developments
11.6 Samsung
11.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information
11.6.2 Samsung Overview
11.6.3 Samsung Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Samsung Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.6.5 Samsung Home Laundry Appliance SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Samsung Recent Developments
11.7 Panasonic
11.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
11.7.2 Panasonic Overview
11.7.3 Panasonic Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Panasonic Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.7.5 Panasonic Home Laundry Appliance SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Panasonic Recent Developments
11.8 BSH
11.8.1 BSH Corporation Information
11.8.2 BSH Overview
11.8.3 BSH Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 BSH Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.8.5 BSH Home Laundry Appliance SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 BSH Recent Developments
11.9 Hitachi
11.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
11.9.2 Hitachi Overview
11.9.3 Hitachi Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Hitachi Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.9.5 Hitachi Home Laundry Appliance SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Hitachi Recent Developments
11.10 Miele & Cie
11.10.1 Miele & Cie Corporation Information
11.10.2 Miele & Cie Overview
11.10.3 Miele & Cie Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Miele & Cie Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.10.5 Miele & Cie Home Laundry Appliance SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Miele & Cie Recent Developments
11.11 Godrej & Boyce
11.11.1 Godrej & Boyce Corporation Information
11.11.2 Godrej & Boyce Overview
11.11.3 Godrej & Boyce Home Laundry Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Godrej & Boyce Home Laundry Appliance Products and Services
11.11.5 Godrej & Boyce Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Home Laundry Appliance Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Home Laundry Appliance Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Home Laundry Appliance Production Mode & Process
12.4 Home Laundry Appliance Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Home Laundry Appliance Sales Channels
12.4.2 Home Laundry Appliance Distributors
12.5 Home Laundry Appliance Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”