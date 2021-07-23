Home Gateway Market Size 2021 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges With Forecast To 2027| Arris Enterprises, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Home Gateway market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Home Gateway market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Home Gateway market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Home Gateway market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Home Gateway market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Home Gateway market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Gateway Market Research Report: Arris Enterprises, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Sagemcom, AVM, Advanced Digital Broadcast, Actiontec Electronics, Humax, Technicolor, ZTE, Zhone Technologies, ZyXEL Communications, Comtrend, Audio Codes

Global Home Gateway Market by Type: ADSL, VDSL, Ethernet, GPON, Others

Global Home Gateway Market by Application: Residential, Commercial (Hotel, etc.), Others (Hospital, etc.)

The global Home Gateway market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Home Gateway report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Home Gateway research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Home Gateway market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Home Gateway market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Home Gateway market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Home Gateway market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Home Gateway market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Home Gateway Market Overview

1.1 Home Gateway Product Overview

1.2 Home Gateway Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 ADSL

1.2.2 VDSL

1.2.3 Ethernet

1.2.4 GPON

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Home Gateway Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Home Gateway Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Home Gateway Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Home Gateway Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Home Gateway Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Home Gateway Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Home Gateway Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Home Gateway Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Home Gateway Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Home Gateway Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Home Gateway Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Gateway Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Gateway Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Home Gateway as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Gateway Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Home Gateway Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Home Gateway Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Home Gateway Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Home Gateway Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Home Gateway Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Home Gateway Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Home Gateway Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Home Gateway by Application

4.1 Home Gateway Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial (Hotel, etc.)

4.1.3 Others (Hospital, etc.)

4.2 Global Home Gateway Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Home Gateway Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Home Gateway Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Home Gateway Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Home Gateway Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Home Gateway by Country

5.1 North America Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Home Gateway by Country

6.1 Europe Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Home Gateway by Country

8.1 Latin America Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Gateway Business

10.1 Arris Enterprises

10.1.1 Arris Enterprises Corporation Information

10.1.2 Arris Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Arris Enterprises Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Arris Enterprises Home Gateway Products Offered

10.1.5 Arris Enterprises Recent Development

10.2 Cisco Systems

10.2.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cisco Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Cisco Systems Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Cisco Systems Home Gateway Products Offered

10.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

10.3 Huawei Technologies

10.3.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Huawei Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Huawei Technologies Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Huawei Technologies Home Gateway Products Offered

10.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Sagemcom

10.4.1 Sagemcom Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sagemcom Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sagemcom Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sagemcom Home Gateway Products Offered

10.4.5 Sagemcom Recent Development

10.5 AVM

10.5.1 AVM Corporation Information

10.5.2 AVM Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 AVM Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 AVM Home Gateway Products Offered

10.5.5 AVM Recent Development

10.6 Advanced Digital Broadcast

10.6.1 Advanced Digital Broadcast Corporation Information

10.6.2 Advanced Digital Broadcast Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Advanced Digital Broadcast Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Advanced Digital Broadcast Home Gateway Products Offered

10.6.5 Advanced Digital Broadcast Recent Development

10.7 Actiontec Electronics

10.7.1 Actiontec Electronics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Actiontec Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Actiontec Electronics Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Actiontec Electronics Home Gateway Products Offered

10.7.5 Actiontec Electronics Recent Development

10.8 Humax

10.8.1 Humax Corporation Information

10.8.2 Humax Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Humax Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Humax Home Gateway Products Offered

10.8.5 Humax Recent Development

10.9 Technicolor

10.9.1 Technicolor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Technicolor Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Technicolor Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Technicolor Home Gateway Products Offered

10.9.5 Technicolor Recent Development

10.10 ZTE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Home Gateway Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ZTE Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ZTE Recent Development

10.11 Zhone Technologies

10.11.1 Zhone Technologies Corporation Information

10.11.2 Zhone Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Zhone Technologies Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Zhone Technologies Home Gateway Products Offered

10.11.5 Zhone Technologies Recent Development

10.12 ZyXEL Communications

10.12.1 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Information

10.12.2 ZyXEL Communications Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ZyXEL Communications Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 ZyXEL Communications Home Gateway Products Offered

10.12.5 ZyXEL Communications Recent Development

10.13 Comtrend

10.13.1 Comtrend Corporation Information

10.13.2 Comtrend Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Comtrend Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Comtrend Home Gateway Products Offered

10.13.5 Comtrend Recent Development

10.14 Audio Codes

10.14.1 Audio Codes Corporation Information

10.14.2 Audio Codes Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Audio Codes Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Audio Codes Home Gateway Products Offered

10.14.5 Audio Codes Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Home Gateway Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Home Gateway Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Home Gateway Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Home Gateway Distributors

12.3 Home Gateway Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

