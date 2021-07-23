Home Gateway Market Size 2021 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges With Forecast To 2027| Arris Enterprises, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies

”
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Home Gateway market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Home Gateway market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Home Gateway market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Home Gateway market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Home Gateway market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Home Gateway market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Gateway Market Research Report: Arris Enterprises, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Sagemcom, AVM, Advanced Digital Broadcast, Actiontec Electronics, Humax, Technicolor, ZTE, Zhone Technologies, ZyXEL Communications, Comtrend, Audio Codes
Global Home Gateway Market by Type: ADSL, VDSL, Ethernet, GPON, Others
Global Home Gateway Market by Application: Residential, Commercial (Hotel, etc.), Others (Hospital, etc.)
The global Home Gateway market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Home Gateway report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Home Gateway research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Home Gateway market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Home Gateway market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Home Gateway market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Home Gateway market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Home Gateway market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Home Gateway Market Overview
1.1 Home Gateway Product Overview
1.2 Home Gateway Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 ADSL
1.2.2 VDSL
1.2.3 Ethernet
1.2.4 GPON
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Home Gateway Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Home Gateway Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Home Gateway Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Home Gateway Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Home Gateway Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Home Gateway Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Home Gateway Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Home Gateway Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Home Gateway Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Home Gateway Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Home Gateway Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Home Gateway Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Gateway Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Home Gateway as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Gateway Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Home Gateway Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Home Gateway Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Home Gateway Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Home Gateway Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Home Gateway Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Home Gateway Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Home Gateway Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Home Gateway by Application
4.1 Home Gateway Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Residential
4.1.2 Commercial (Hotel, etc.)
4.1.3 Others (Hospital, etc.)
4.2 Global Home Gateway Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Home Gateway Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Home Gateway Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Home Gateway Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Home Gateway Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Home Gateway Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Home Gateway by Country
5.1 North America Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Home Gateway by Country
6.1 Europe Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Gateway Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Home Gateway by Country
8.1 Latin America Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Gateway Business
10.1 Arris Enterprises
10.1.1 Arris Enterprises Corporation Information
10.1.2 Arris Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Arris Enterprises Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Arris Enterprises Home Gateway Products Offered
10.1.5 Arris Enterprises Recent Development
10.2 Cisco Systems
10.2.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information
10.2.2 Cisco Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Cisco Systems Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Cisco Systems Home Gateway Products Offered
10.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
10.3 Huawei Technologies
10.3.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information
10.3.2 Huawei Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Huawei Technologies Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Huawei Technologies Home Gateway Products Offered
10.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
10.4 Sagemcom
10.4.1 Sagemcom Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sagemcom Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sagemcom Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Sagemcom Home Gateway Products Offered
10.4.5 Sagemcom Recent Development
10.5 AVM
10.5.1 AVM Corporation Information
10.5.2 AVM Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 AVM Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 AVM Home Gateway Products Offered
10.5.5 AVM Recent Development
10.6 Advanced Digital Broadcast
10.6.1 Advanced Digital Broadcast Corporation Information
10.6.2 Advanced Digital Broadcast Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Advanced Digital Broadcast Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Advanced Digital Broadcast Home Gateway Products Offered
10.6.5 Advanced Digital Broadcast Recent Development
10.7 Actiontec Electronics
10.7.1 Actiontec Electronics Corporation Information
10.7.2 Actiontec Electronics Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Actiontec Electronics Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Actiontec Electronics Home Gateway Products Offered
10.7.5 Actiontec Electronics Recent Development
10.8 Humax
10.8.1 Humax Corporation Information
10.8.2 Humax Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Humax Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Humax Home Gateway Products Offered
10.8.5 Humax Recent Development
10.9 Technicolor
10.9.1 Technicolor Corporation Information
10.9.2 Technicolor Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Technicolor Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Technicolor Home Gateway Products Offered
10.9.5 Technicolor Recent Development
10.10 ZTE
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Home Gateway Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 ZTE Home Gateway Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 ZTE Recent Development
10.11 Zhone Technologies
10.11.1 Zhone Technologies Corporation Information
10.11.2 Zhone Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Zhone Technologies Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Zhone Technologies Home Gateway Products Offered
10.11.5 Zhone Technologies Recent Development
10.12 ZyXEL Communications
10.12.1 ZyXEL Communications Corporation Information
10.12.2 ZyXEL Communications Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 ZyXEL Communications Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 ZyXEL Communications Home Gateway Products Offered
10.12.5 ZyXEL Communications Recent Development
10.13 Comtrend
10.13.1 Comtrend Corporation Information
10.13.2 Comtrend Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Comtrend Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Comtrend Home Gateway Products Offered
10.13.5 Comtrend Recent Development
10.14 Audio Codes
10.14.1 Audio Codes Corporation Information
10.14.2 Audio Codes Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Audio Codes Home Gateway Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Audio Codes Home Gateway Products Offered
10.14.5 Audio Codes Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Home Gateway Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Home Gateway Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Home Gateway Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Home Gateway Distributors
12.3 Home Gateway Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
