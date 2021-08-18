Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Trends, Growth Forecast and Industry statistics Till 2027 | IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, Shaw Industries

“

The report titled Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

IKEA, Ashley Furniture Industries, Shaw Industries, Mohawk Industries, Milliken

Market Segmentation by Product:

Home Furnishings

Floor Coverings



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial



The Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Home Furnishings

1.2.3 Floor Coverings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 IKEA

12.1.1 IKEA Corporation Information

12.1.2 IKEA Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IKEA Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 IKEA Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Products Offered

12.1.5 IKEA Recent Development

12.2 Ashley Furniture Industries

12.2.1 Ashley Furniture Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ashley Furniture Industries Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Products Offered

12.2.5 Ashley Furniture Industries Recent Development

12.3 Shaw Industries

12.3.1 Shaw Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shaw Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Shaw Industries Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shaw Industries Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Products Offered

12.3.5 Shaw Industries Recent Development

12.4 Mohawk Industries

12.4.1 Mohawk Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mohawk Industries Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mohawk Industries Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mohawk Industries Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Products Offered

12.4.5 Mohawk Industries Recent Development

12.5 Milliken

12.5.1 Milliken Corporation Information

12.5.2 Milliken Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Milliken Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Milliken Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Products Offered

12.5.5 Milliken Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Industry Trends

13.2 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Drivers

13.3 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Challenges

13.4 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”