Home Exercise Equipment Market Historical Growth, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | ICON Health & Fitness, Life Fitness, Johnson Health Tech

The report titled Global Home Exercise Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Exercise Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Exercise Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Exercise Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Exercise Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Exercise Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Exercise Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Exercise Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Exercise Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Exercise Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Exercise Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Exercise Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ICON Health & Fitness, Life Fitness, Johnson Health Tech, Dyaco, Core Health & Fitness, Peloton, Technogym, Precor, Sole Fitness, Shanxi Orient, SportsArt, BH Fitness, LifeCORE Fitness, WaterRower, TRUE Fitness, Shuhua Sports, WNQ Fitness, Impulse, YIJIAN, Good Family

Market Segmentation by Product: Treadmill

Elliptical Trainer

Cycling Bike

Rowing Machine

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Home Exercise Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Exercise Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Exercise Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Exercise Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Exercise Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Exercise Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Exercise Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Exercise Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Exercise Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Treadmill

1.2.3 Elliptical Trainer

1.2.4 Cycling Bike

1.2.5 Rowing Machine

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Home Exercise Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Home Exercise Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Home Exercise Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Home Exercise Equipment Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Home Exercise Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Home Exercise Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Home Exercise Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Home Exercise Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Exercise Equipment Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Home Exercise Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Home Exercise Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Home Exercise Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Home Exercise Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Exercise Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Exercise Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Home Exercise Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Home Exercise Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Market Size by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Sales by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment Revenue by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Home Exercise Equipment Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Home Exercise Equipment Market Size Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Home Exercise Equipment Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Home Exercise Equipment Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Home Exercise Equipment Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Distribution Channel

6.1 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Home Exercise Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Home Exercise Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Historic Market Review by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Sales Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Revenue Market Share by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Price by Distribution Channel (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Sales Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Home Exercise Equipment Price Forecast by Distribution Channel (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Home Exercise Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Home Exercise Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Home Exercise Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Home Exercise Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Home Exercise Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Home Exercise Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Exercise Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Exercise Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Home Exercise Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Home Exercise Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Home Exercise Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Home Exercise Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Home Exercise Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Home Exercise Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Home Exercise Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Home Exercise Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Exercise Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Exercise Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Exercise Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Exercise Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ICON Health & Fitness

12.1.1 ICON Health & Fitness Corporation Information

12.1.2 ICON Health & Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ICON Health & Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ICON Health & Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 ICON Health & Fitness Recent Development

12.2 Life Fitness

12.2.1 Life Fitness Corporation Information

12.2.2 Life Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Life Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Life Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Life Fitness Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Health Tech

12.3.1 Johnson Health Tech Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johnson Health Tech Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Johnson Health Tech Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johnson Health Tech Home Exercise Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Johnson Health Tech Recent Development

12.4 Dyaco

12.4.1 Dyaco Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dyaco Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dyaco Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dyaco Home Exercise Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Dyaco Recent Development

12.5 Core Health & Fitness

12.5.1 Core Health & Fitness Corporation Information

12.5.2 Core Health & Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Core Health & Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Core Health & Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Core Health & Fitness Recent Development

12.6 Peloton

12.6.1 Peloton Corporation Information

12.6.2 Peloton Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Peloton Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Peloton Home Exercise Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Peloton Recent Development

12.7 Technogym

12.7.1 Technogym Corporation Information

12.7.2 Technogym Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Technogym Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Technogym Home Exercise Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Technogym Recent Development

12.8 Precor

12.8.1 Precor Corporation Information

12.8.2 Precor Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Precor Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Precor Home Exercise Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Precor Recent Development

12.9 Sole Fitness

12.9.1 Sole Fitness Corporation Information

12.9.2 Sole Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sole Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Sole Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Sole Fitness Recent Development

12.10 Shanxi Orient

12.10.1 Shanxi Orient Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shanxi Orient Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Shanxi Orient Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shanxi Orient Home Exercise Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Shanxi Orient Recent Development

12.12 BH Fitness

12.12.1 BH Fitness Corporation Information

12.12.2 BH Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 BH Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BH Fitness Products Offered

12.12.5 BH Fitness Recent Development

12.13 LifeCORE Fitness

12.13.1 LifeCORE Fitness Corporation Information

12.13.2 LifeCORE Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 LifeCORE Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LifeCORE Fitness Products Offered

12.13.5 LifeCORE Fitness Recent Development

12.14 WaterRower

12.14.1 WaterRower Corporation Information

12.14.2 WaterRower Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 WaterRower Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 WaterRower Products Offered

12.14.5 WaterRower Recent Development

12.15 TRUE Fitness

12.15.1 TRUE Fitness Corporation Information

12.15.2 TRUE Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 TRUE Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 TRUE Fitness Products Offered

12.15.5 TRUE Fitness Recent Development

12.16 Shuhua Sports

12.16.1 Shuhua Sports Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shuhua Sports Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Shuhua Sports Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Shuhua Sports Products Offered

12.16.5 Shuhua Sports Recent Development

12.17 WNQ Fitness

12.17.1 WNQ Fitness Corporation Information

12.17.2 WNQ Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 WNQ Fitness Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 WNQ Fitness Products Offered

12.17.5 WNQ Fitness Recent Development

12.18 Impulse

12.18.1 Impulse Corporation Information

12.18.2 Impulse Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Impulse Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Impulse Products Offered

12.18.5 Impulse Recent Development

12.19 YIJIAN

12.19.1 YIJIAN Corporation Information

12.19.2 YIJIAN Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 YIJIAN Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 YIJIAN Products Offered

12.19.5 YIJIAN Recent Development

12.20 Good Family

12.20.1 Good Family Corporation Information

12.20.2 Good Family Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Good Family Home Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Good Family Products Offered

12.20.5 Good Family Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Home Exercise Equipment Industry Trends

13.2 Home Exercise Equipment Market Drivers

13.3 Home Exercise Equipment Market Challenges

13.4 Home Exercise Equipment Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Home Exercise Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

