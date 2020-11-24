Home Camera Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: AXIS, SONY, Vaddio, Panasonic, PELCO, CANON, IndigoVision, CISCO, Aventura, Hikvision, Redvision, VICON, Videotec, Dahua Technology, Zhejiang Uniview Technologies, KEDACOM, Infinova, Guangzhou Liande Intelligent System, YAAN TECH, TIANDY

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Home Camera Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Home Camera market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Home Camera market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Home Camera market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

AXIS, SONY, Vaddio, Panasonic, PELCO, CANON, IndigoVision, CISCO, Aventura, Hikvision, Redvision, VICON, Videotec, Dahua Technology, Zhejiang Uniview Technologies, KEDACOM, Infinova, Guangzhou Liande Intelligent System, YAAN TECH, TIANDY Market Segment by Product Type: , PTZ Camera, IP Camera, Others Market Segment by Application: , Outdoor Application, Indoor Applications

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Home Camera market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Camera market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Home Camera industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Camera market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Camera market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Camera market

TOC

1 Home Camera Market Overview

1.1 Home Camera Product Overview

1.2 Home Camera Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PTZ Camera

1.2.2 IP Camera

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Home Camera Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Home Camera Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Home Camera Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Home Camera Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Home Camera Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Home Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Home Camera Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Home Camera Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Home Camera Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Home Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Home Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Home Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Home Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Home Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Home Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Home Camera Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Home Camera Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Home Camera Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Home Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Home Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Home Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Camera Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Camera Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Home Camera as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Camera Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Home Camera Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Home Camera by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Home Camera Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Home Camera Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Home Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Home Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Home Camera Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Home Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Home Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Home Camera by Application

4.1 Home Camera Segment by Application

4.1.1 Outdoor Application

4.1.2 Indoor Applications

4.2 Global Home Camera Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Home Camera Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Home Camera Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Home Camera Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Home Camera by Application

4.5.2 Europe Home Camera by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Home Camera by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Home Camera by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Home Camera by Application 5 North America Home Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Home Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Home Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Home Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Home Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Home Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Home Camera Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Home Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Home Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Home Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Home Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Home Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Camera Business

10.1 AXIS

10.1.1 AXIS Corporation Information

10.1.2 AXIS Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 AXIS Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AXIS Home Camera Products Offered

10.1.5 AXIS Recent Developments

10.2 SONY

10.2.1 SONY Corporation Information

10.2.2 SONY Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 SONY Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AXIS Home Camera Products Offered

10.2.5 SONY Recent Developments

10.3 Vaddio

10.3.1 Vaddio Corporation Information

10.3.2 Vaddio Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Vaddio Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Vaddio Home Camera Products Offered

10.3.5 Vaddio Recent Developments

10.4 Panasonic

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Panasonic Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Panasonic Home Camera Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

10.5 PELCO

10.5.1 PELCO Corporation Information

10.5.2 PELCO Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 PELCO Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 PELCO Home Camera Products Offered

10.5.5 PELCO Recent Developments

10.6 CANON

10.6.1 CANON Corporation Information

10.6.2 CANON Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 CANON Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 CANON Home Camera Products Offered

10.6.5 CANON Recent Developments

10.7 IndigoVision

10.7.1 IndigoVision Corporation Information

10.7.2 IndigoVision Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 IndigoVision Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 IndigoVision Home Camera Products Offered

10.7.5 IndigoVision Recent Developments

10.8 CISCO

10.8.1 CISCO Corporation Information

10.8.2 CISCO Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 CISCO Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CISCO Home Camera Products Offered

10.8.5 CISCO Recent Developments

10.9 Aventura

10.9.1 Aventura Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aventura Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Aventura Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Aventura Home Camera Products Offered

10.9.5 Aventura Recent Developments

10.10 Hikvision

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Home Camera Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hikvision Home Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hikvision Recent Developments

10.11 Redvision

10.11.1 Redvision Corporation Information

10.11.2 Redvision Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Redvision Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Redvision Home Camera Products Offered

10.11.5 Redvision Recent Developments

10.12 VICON

10.12.1 VICON Corporation Information

10.12.2 VICON Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 VICON Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 VICON Home Camera Products Offered

10.12.5 VICON Recent Developments

10.13 Videotec

10.13.1 Videotec Corporation Information

10.13.2 Videotec Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Videotec Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Videotec Home Camera Products Offered

10.13.5 Videotec Recent Developments

10.14 Dahua Technology

10.14.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

10.14.2 Dahua Technology Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Dahua Technology Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Dahua Technology Home Camera Products Offered

10.14.5 Dahua Technology Recent Developments

10.15 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies

10.15.1 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Home Camera Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Recent Developments

10.16 KEDACOM

10.16.1 KEDACOM Corporation Information

10.16.2 KEDACOM Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 KEDACOM Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 KEDACOM Home Camera Products Offered

10.16.5 KEDACOM Recent Developments

10.17 Infinova

10.17.1 Infinova Corporation Information

10.17.2 Infinova Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Infinova Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Infinova Home Camera Products Offered

10.17.5 Infinova Recent Developments

10.18 Guangzhou Liande Intelligent System

10.18.1 Guangzhou Liande Intelligent System Corporation Information

10.18.2 Guangzhou Liande Intelligent System Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Guangzhou Liande Intelligent System Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Guangzhou Liande Intelligent System Home Camera Products Offered

10.18.5 Guangzhou Liande Intelligent System Recent Developments

10.19 YAAN TECH

10.19.1 YAAN TECH Corporation Information

10.19.2 YAAN TECH Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 YAAN TECH Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 YAAN TECH Home Camera Products Offered

10.19.5 YAAN TECH Recent Developments

10.20 TIANDY

10.20.1 TIANDY Corporation Information

10.20.2 TIANDY Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 TIANDY Home Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 TIANDY Home Camera Products Offered

10.20.5 TIANDY Recent Developments 11 Home Camera Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Home Camera Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Home Camera Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Home Camera Industry Trends

11.4.2 Home Camera Market Drivers

11.4.3 Home Camera Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

