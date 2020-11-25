Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Automation and Security Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Automation and Security Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Research Report: Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc, ABB, Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc, Johnson Controls, Inc, Siemens AG, Huawei, Acuity Brands, Inc
Types: Zigbee
Z-Wave
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Enocean
Others
Applications: Lighting Control
Security And Access Control
HVAC Control
Entertainment Controls
Others
The Home Automation and Security Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Home Automation and Security Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Automation and Security Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Home Automation and Security Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Technology
1.4.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Technology
1.4.2 Zigbee
1.4.3 Z-Wave
1.4.4 Wi-Fi
1.4.5 Bluetooth
1.4.6 Enocean
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Lighting Control
1.5.3 Security And Access Control
1.5.4 HVAC Control
1.5.5 Entertainment Controls
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Home Automation and Security Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Automation and Security Equipment Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Automation and Security Equipment Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Technology (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Technology (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Technology (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Home Automation and Security Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Home Automation and Security Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Home Automation and Security Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Technology and Application
6.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Historic Market Review by Technology (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Price by Technology (2015-2020)
6.4 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Technology (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Price Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)
6.5 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Legrand
12.1.1 Legrand Corporation Information
12.1.2 Legrand Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Legrand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Legrand Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered
12.1.5 Legrand Recent Development
12.2 Schneider Electric SE
12.2.1 Schneider Electric SE Corporation Information
12.2.2 Schneider Electric SE Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Schneider Electric SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Schneider Electric SE Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered
12.2.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell International, Inc
12.3.1 Honeywell International, Inc Corporation Information
12.3.2 Honeywell International, Inc Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Honeywell International, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Honeywell International, Inc Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered
12.3.5 Honeywell International, Inc Recent Development
12.4 ABB
12.4.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.4.2 ABB Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 ABB Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered
12.4.5 ABB Recent Development
12.5 Control4 Corporation
12.5.1 Control4 Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Control4 Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Control4 Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Control4 Corporation Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered
12.5.5 Control4 Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Crestron Electronics, Inc
12.6.1 Crestron Electronics, Inc Corporation Information
12.6.2 Crestron Electronics, Inc Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Crestron Electronics, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Crestron Electronics, Inc Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered
12.6.5 Crestron Electronics, Inc Recent Development
12.7 Johnson Controls, Inc
12.7.1 Johnson Controls, Inc Corporation Information
12.7.2 Johnson Controls, Inc Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Johnson Controls, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Johnson Controls, Inc Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered
12.7.5 Johnson Controls, Inc Recent Development
12.8 Siemens AG
12.8.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information
12.8.2 Siemens AG Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Siemens AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Siemens AG Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered
12.8.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
12.9 Huawei
12.9.1 Huawei Corporation Information
12.9.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Huawei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Huawei Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered
12.9.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.10 Acuity Brands, Inc
12.10.1 Acuity Brands, Inc Corporation Information
12.10.2 Acuity Brands, Inc Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Acuity Brands, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Acuity Brands, Inc Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered
12.10.5 Acuity Brands, Inc Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Home Automation and Security Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Home Automation and Security Equipment Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
