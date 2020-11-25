Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Automation and Security Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Automation and Security Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Research Report: Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc, ABB, Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc, Johnson Controls, Inc, Siemens AG, Huawei, Acuity Brands, Inc

Types: Zigbee

Z-Wave

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Enocean

Others



Applications: Lighting Control

Security And Access Control

HVAC Control

Entertainment Controls

Others



The Home Automation and Security Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Automation and Security Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Automation and Security Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Automation and Security Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Automation and Security Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Technology

1.4.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Technology

1.4.2 Zigbee

1.4.3 Z-Wave

1.4.4 Wi-Fi

1.4.5 Bluetooth

1.4.6 Enocean

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Lighting Control

1.5.3 Security And Access Control

1.5.4 HVAC Control

1.5.5 Entertainment Controls

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Home Automation and Security Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Home Automation and Security Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Automation and Security Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Automation and Security Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Technology (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Technology (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Technology (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Home Automation and Security Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Home Automation and Security Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Home Automation and Security Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Home Automation and Security Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Technology and Application

6.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Home Automation and Security Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Historic Market Review by Technology (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Market Share by Technology (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Price by Technology (2015-2020)

6.4 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Technology (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Price Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

6.5 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Home Automation and Security Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Automation and Security Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Legrand

12.1.1 Legrand Corporation Information

12.1.2 Legrand Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Legrand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Legrand Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Legrand Recent Development

12.2 Schneider Electric SE

12.2.1 Schneider Electric SE Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schneider Electric SE Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Schneider Electric SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Schneider Electric SE Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell International, Inc

12.3.1 Honeywell International, Inc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Honeywell International, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Honeywell International, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Honeywell International, Inc Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Honeywell International, Inc Recent Development

12.4 ABB

12.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.4.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ABB Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 ABB Recent Development

12.5 Control4 Corporation

12.5.1 Control4 Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Control4 Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Control4 Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Control4 Corporation Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Control4 Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Crestron Electronics, Inc

12.6.1 Crestron Electronics, Inc Corporation Information

12.6.2 Crestron Electronics, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Crestron Electronics, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Crestron Electronics, Inc Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Crestron Electronics, Inc Recent Development

12.7 Johnson Controls, Inc

12.7.1 Johnson Controls, Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 Johnson Controls, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Johnson Controls, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Johnson Controls, Inc Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Johnson Controls, Inc Recent Development

12.8 Siemens AG

12.8.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.8.2 Siemens AG Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Siemens AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Siemens AG Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.9 Huawei

12.9.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.9.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Huawei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Huawei Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.10 Acuity Brands, Inc

12.10.1 Acuity Brands, Inc Corporation Information

12.10.2 Acuity Brands, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Acuity Brands, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Acuity Brands, Inc Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Acuity Brands, Inc Recent Development

12.11 Legrand

12.11.1 Legrand Corporation Information

12.11.2 Legrand Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Legrand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Legrand Home Automation and Security Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Legrand Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Home Automation and Security Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Home Automation and Security Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

