Home Appliance Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Haier, Whirlpool, Midea

The report titled Global Home Appliance Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Appliance market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Appliance market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Appliance market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Appliance market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Appliance report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Appliance report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Appliance market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Appliance market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Appliance market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Appliance market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Appliance market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Haier, Whirlpool, Midea, Panasonic, Arcelik, SAMSUNG, SONY, LG, BSH, Hisense, Electrolux, Philips, Gree, TCL, Changhong, SKYWORTH, Meling
Market Segmentation by Product: Refrigerators
Washing Machines
Air Conditioner
Kitchen Appliances
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Offline Sales
Online Sales
The Home Appliance Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Appliance market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Appliance market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Home Appliance market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Appliance industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Home Appliance market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Home Appliance market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Appliance market?
Table of Contents:
1 Home Appliance Market Overview
1.1 Home Appliance Product Overview
1.2 Home Appliance Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Refrigerators
1.2.2 Washing Machines
1.2.3 Air Conditioner
1.2.4 Kitchen Appliances
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Home Appliance Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Home Appliance Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Home Appliance Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Home Appliance Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Home Appliance Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Home Appliance Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Home Appliance Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Home Appliance Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Appliance Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Home Appliance as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Appliance Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Home Appliance Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Home Appliance Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Home Appliance Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Home Appliance Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Home Appliance Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Home Appliance Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Home Appliance by Sales Channel
4.1 Home Appliance Market Segment by Sales Channel
4.1.1 Offline Sales
4.1.2 Online Sales
4.2 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Sales Channel
4.2.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Home Appliance Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel
4.3.1 North America Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)
5 North America Home Appliance by Country
5.1 North America Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Home Appliance by Country
6.1 Europe Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Home Appliance by Country
8.1 Latin America Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Appliance Business
10.1 Haier
10.1.1 Haier Corporation Information
10.1.2 Haier Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Haier Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Haier Home Appliance Products Offered
10.1.5 Haier Recent Development
10.2 Whirlpool
10.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
10.2.2 Whirlpool Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Whirlpool Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Whirlpool Home Appliance Products Offered
10.2.5 Whirlpool Recent Development
10.3 Midea
10.3.1 Midea Corporation Information
10.3.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Midea Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Midea Home Appliance Products Offered
10.3.5 Midea Recent Development
10.4 Panasonic
10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.4.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Panasonic Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Panasonic Home Appliance Products Offered
10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.5 Arcelik
10.5.1 Arcelik Corporation Information
10.5.2 Arcelik Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Arcelik Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Arcelik Home Appliance Products Offered
10.5.5 Arcelik Recent Development
10.6 SAMSUNG
10.6.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information
10.6.2 SAMSUNG Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 SAMSUNG Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 SAMSUNG Home Appliance Products Offered
10.6.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development
10.7 SONY
10.7.1 SONY Corporation Information
10.7.2 SONY Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 SONY Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 SONY Home Appliance Products Offered
10.7.5 SONY Recent Development
10.8 LG
10.8.1 LG Corporation Information
10.8.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 LG Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 LG Home Appliance Products Offered
10.8.5 LG Recent Development
10.9 BSH
10.9.1 BSH Corporation Information
10.9.2 BSH Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 BSH Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 BSH Home Appliance Products Offered
10.9.5 BSH Recent Development
10.10 Hisense
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Home Appliance Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Hisense Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Hisense Recent Development
10.11 Electrolux
10.11.1 Electrolux Corporation Information
10.11.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Electrolux Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Electrolux Home Appliance Products Offered
10.11.5 Electrolux Recent Development
10.12 Philips
10.12.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.12.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Philips Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Philips Home Appliance Products Offered
10.12.5 Philips Recent Development
10.13 Gree
10.13.1 Gree Corporation Information
10.13.2 Gree Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Gree Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Gree Home Appliance Products Offered
10.13.5 Gree Recent Development
10.14 TCL
10.14.1 TCL Corporation Information
10.14.2 TCL Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 TCL Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 TCL Home Appliance Products Offered
10.14.5 TCL Recent Development
10.15 Changhong
10.15.1 Changhong Corporation Information
10.15.2 Changhong Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Changhong Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Changhong Home Appliance Products Offered
10.15.5 Changhong Recent Development
10.16 SKYWORTH
10.16.1 SKYWORTH Corporation Information
10.16.2 SKYWORTH Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 SKYWORTH Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 SKYWORTH Home Appliance Products Offered
10.16.5 SKYWORTH Recent Development
10.17 Meling
10.17.1 Meling Corporation Information
10.17.2 Meling Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Meling Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Meling Home Appliance Products Offered
10.17.5 Meling Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Home Appliance Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Home Appliance Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Home Appliance Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Home Appliance Distributors
12.3 Home Appliance Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
