Home Appliance Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Haier, Whirlpool, Midea

The report titled Global Home Appliance Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Appliance market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Appliance market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Appliance market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Appliance market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Appliance report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Appliance report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Appliance market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Appliance market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Appliance market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Appliance market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Appliance market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Haier, Whirlpool, Midea, Panasonic, Arcelik, SAMSUNG, SONY, LG, BSH, Hisense, Electrolux, Philips, Gree, TCL, Changhong, SKYWORTH, Meling

Market Segmentation by Product: Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Air Conditioner

Kitchen Appliances

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Offline Sales

Online Sales



The Home Appliance Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Appliance market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Appliance market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Appliance market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Appliance industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Appliance market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Appliance market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Appliance market?

Table of Contents:

1 Home Appliance Market Overview

1.1 Home Appliance Product Overview

1.2 Home Appliance Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Refrigerators

1.2.2 Washing Machines

1.2.3 Air Conditioner

1.2.4 Kitchen Appliances

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Home Appliance Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Home Appliance Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Home Appliance Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Home Appliance Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Home Appliance Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Home Appliance Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Home Appliance Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Appliance Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Appliance Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Home Appliance as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Appliance Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Home Appliance Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Home Appliance Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Home Appliance Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Home Appliance Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Home Appliance Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Home Appliance Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Home Appliance by Sales Channel

4.1 Home Appliance Market Segment by Sales Channel

4.1.1 Offline Sales

4.1.2 Online Sales

4.2 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Sales Channel

4.2.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Home Appliance Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel

4.3.1 North America Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5 North America Home Appliance by Country

5.1 North America Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Home Appliance by Country

6.1 Europe Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Appliance Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Home Appliance by Country

8.1 Latin America Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Appliance Business

10.1 Haier

10.1.1 Haier Corporation Information

10.1.2 Haier Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Haier Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Haier Home Appliance Products Offered

10.1.5 Haier Recent Development

10.2 Whirlpool

10.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

10.2.2 Whirlpool Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Whirlpool Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Whirlpool Home Appliance Products Offered

10.2.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

10.3 Midea

10.3.1 Midea Corporation Information

10.3.2 Midea Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Midea Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Midea Home Appliance Products Offered

10.3.5 Midea Recent Development

10.4 Panasonic

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Panasonic Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Panasonic Home Appliance Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.5 Arcelik

10.5.1 Arcelik Corporation Information

10.5.2 Arcelik Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Arcelik Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Arcelik Home Appliance Products Offered

10.5.5 Arcelik Recent Development

10.6 SAMSUNG

10.6.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

10.6.2 SAMSUNG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SAMSUNG Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 SAMSUNG Home Appliance Products Offered

10.6.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development

10.7 SONY

10.7.1 SONY Corporation Information

10.7.2 SONY Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 SONY Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 SONY Home Appliance Products Offered

10.7.5 SONY Recent Development

10.8 LG

10.8.1 LG Corporation Information

10.8.2 LG Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 LG Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 LG Home Appliance Products Offered

10.8.5 LG Recent Development

10.9 BSH

10.9.1 BSH Corporation Information

10.9.2 BSH Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 BSH Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 BSH Home Appliance Products Offered

10.9.5 BSH Recent Development

10.10 Hisense

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Home Appliance Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hisense Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hisense Recent Development

10.11 Electrolux

10.11.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.11.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Electrolux Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Electrolux Home Appliance Products Offered

10.11.5 Electrolux Recent Development

10.12 Philips

10.12.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.12.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Philips Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Philips Home Appliance Products Offered

10.12.5 Philips Recent Development

10.13 Gree

10.13.1 Gree Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gree Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Gree Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Gree Home Appliance Products Offered

10.13.5 Gree Recent Development

10.14 TCL

10.14.1 TCL Corporation Information

10.14.2 TCL Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 TCL Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 TCL Home Appliance Products Offered

10.14.5 TCL Recent Development

10.15 Changhong

10.15.1 Changhong Corporation Information

10.15.2 Changhong Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Changhong Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Changhong Home Appliance Products Offered

10.15.5 Changhong Recent Development

10.16 SKYWORTH

10.16.1 SKYWORTH Corporation Information

10.16.2 SKYWORTH Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SKYWORTH Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 SKYWORTH Home Appliance Products Offered

10.16.5 SKYWORTH Recent Development

10.17 Meling

10.17.1 Meling Corporation Information

10.17.2 Meling Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Meling Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Meling Home Appliance Products Offered

10.17.5 Meling Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Home Appliance Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Home Appliance Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Home Appliance Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Home Appliance Distributors

12.3 Home Appliance Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”