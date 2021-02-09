Home Appliance Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2027 | Haier, Whirlpool, Midea

“
The report titled Global Home Appliance Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Appliance market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Appliance market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Appliance market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Appliance market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Appliance report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Appliance report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Appliance market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Appliance market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Appliance market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Appliance market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Appliance market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Haier, Whirlpool, Midea, Panasonic, Arcelik, SAMSUNG, SONY, LG, BSH, Hisense, Electrolux, Philips, Gree, TCL, Changhong, SKYWORTH, Meling, Bosch
Market Segmentation by Product: Refrigerators
Washing Machines
Air Conditioner
Kitchen Appliances
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Offline Sales
Online Sales
The Home Appliance Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Appliance market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Appliance market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Home Appliance market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Appliance industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Home Appliance market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Home Appliance market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Appliance market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Home Appliance Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Refrigerators
1.2.3 Washing Machines
1.2.4 Air Conditioner
1.2.5 Kitchen Appliances
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Sales Channel
1.3.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channel
1.3.2 Offline Sales
1.3.3 Online Sales
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Home Appliance Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Home Appliance Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Home Appliance, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Home Appliance Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Home Appliance Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Home Appliance Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Home Appliance Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Home Appliance Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Home Appliance Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Home Appliance Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Home Appliance Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Home Appliance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Appliance Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Home Appliance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Home Appliance Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Home Appliance Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Home Appliance Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Appliance Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Appliance Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Home Appliance Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Home Appliance Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Home Appliance Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
5.2 Home Appliance Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Home Appliance Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Sales Channel
6.1 United States Home Appliance Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Home Appliance Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Home Appliance Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Home Appliance Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Home Appliance Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Home Appliance Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Home Appliance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Home Appliance Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Home Appliance Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Home Appliance Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Home Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Home Appliance Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Home Appliance Historic Market Review by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Home Appliance Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Home Appliance Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Home Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Sales Channel (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Home Appliance Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Home Appliance Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Home Appliance Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Home Appliance Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe BSH Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe BSH Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe BSH Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe BSH Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Home Appliance Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Home Appliance Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Home Appliance Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Haier
12.1.1 Haier Corporation Information
12.1.2 Haier Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Haier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Haier Home Appliance Products Offered
12.1.5 Haier Recent Development
12.2 Whirlpool
12.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information
12.2.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Whirlpool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Whirlpool Home Appliance Products Offered
12.2.5 Whirlpool Recent Development
12.3 Midea
12.3.1 Midea Corporation Information
12.3.2 Midea Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Midea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Midea Home Appliance Products Offered
12.3.5 Midea Recent Development
12.4 Panasonic
12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.4.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Panasonic Home Appliance Products Offered
12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.5 Arcelik
12.5.1 Arcelik Corporation Information
12.5.2 Arcelik Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Arcelik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Arcelik Home Appliance Products Offered
12.5.5 Arcelik Recent Development
12.6 SAMSUNG
12.6.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information
12.6.2 SAMSUNG Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 SAMSUNG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 SAMSUNG Home Appliance Products Offered
12.6.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development
12.7 SONY
12.7.1 SONY Corporation Information
12.7.2 SONY Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 SONY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 SONY Home Appliance Products Offered
12.7.5 SONY Recent Development
12.8 LG
12.8.1 LG Corporation Information
12.8.2 LG Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 LG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 LG Home Appliance Products Offered
12.8.5 LG Recent Development
12.9 BSH
12.9.1 BSH Corporation Information
12.9.2 BSH Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 BSH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 BSH Home Appliance Products Offered
12.9.5 BSH Recent Development
12.10 Hisense
12.10.1 Hisense Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hisense Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hisense Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Hisense Home Appliance Products Offered
12.10.5 Hisense Recent Development
12.12 Philips
12.12.1 Philips Corporation Information
12.12.2 Philips Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Philips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Philips Products Offered
12.12.5 Philips Recent Development
12.13 Gree
12.13.1 Gree Corporation Information
12.13.2 Gree Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Gree Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Gree Products Offered
12.13.5 Gree Recent Development
12.14 TCL
12.14.1 TCL Corporation Information
12.14.2 TCL Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 TCL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 TCL Products Offered
12.14.5 TCL Recent Development
12.15 Changhong
12.15.1 Changhong Corporation Information
12.15.2 Changhong Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Changhong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Changhong Products Offered
12.15.5 Changhong Recent Development
12.16 SKYWORTH
12.16.1 SKYWORTH Corporation Information
12.16.2 SKYWORTH Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 SKYWORTH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 SKYWORTH Products Offered
12.16.5 SKYWORTH Recent Development
12.17 Meling
12.17.1 Meling Corporation Information
12.17.2 Meling Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Meling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Meling Products Offered
12.17.5 Meling Recent Development
12.18 Bosch
12.18.1 Bosch Corporation Information
12.18.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Bosch Products Offered
12.18.5 Bosch Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Home Appliance Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
