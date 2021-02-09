Home Appliance Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2027 | Haier, Whirlpool, Midea

“

The report titled Global Home Appliance Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Appliance market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Appliance market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Appliance market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Appliance market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Appliance report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Appliance report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Appliance market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Appliance market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Appliance market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Appliance market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Appliance market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Haier, Whirlpool, Midea, Panasonic, Arcelik, SAMSUNG, SONY, LG, BSH, Hisense, Electrolux, Philips, Gree, TCL, Changhong, SKYWORTH, Meling, Bosch

Market Segmentation by Product: Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Air Conditioner

Kitchen Appliances

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Offline Sales

Online Sales



The Home Appliance Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Appliance market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Appliance market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Appliance market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Appliance industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Appliance market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Appliance market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Appliance market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Appliance Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Refrigerators

1.2.3 Washing Machines

1.2.4 Air Conditioner

1.2.5 Kitchen Appliances

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size Growth Rate by Sales Channel

1.3.2 Offline Sales

1.3.3 Online Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Home Appliance Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Home Appliance Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Home Appliance, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Home Appliance Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Home Appliance Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Home Appliance Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Home Appliance Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Home Appliance Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Home Appliance Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Home Appliance Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Home Appliance Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Home Appliance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Appliance Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Home Appliance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Home Appliance Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Home Appliance Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Home Appliance Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Appliance Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Appliance Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Home Appliance Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Home Appliance Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Home Appliance Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.2 Home Appliance Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Home Appliance Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Sales Channel

6.1 United States Home Appliance Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Home Appliance Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Home Appliance Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Home Appliance Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Home Appliance Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Home Appliance Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Home Appliance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Home Appliance Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Home Appliance Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Home Appliance Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Home Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Home Appliance Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Home Appliance Historic Market Review by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Home Appliance Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Home Appliance Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Home Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Home Appliance Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Home Appliance Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Home Appliance Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Home Appliance Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe BSH Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe BSH Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe BSH Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe BSH Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Home Appliance Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Home Appliance Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Home Appliance Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Haier

12.1.1 Haier Corporation Information

12.1.2 Haier Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Haier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Haier Home Appliance Products Offered

12.1.5 Haier Recent Development

12.2 Whirlpool

12.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.2.2 Whirlpool Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Whirlpool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Whirlpool Home Appliance Products Offered

12.2.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

12.3 Midea

12.3.1 Midea Corporation Information

12.3.2 Midea Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Midea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Midea Home Appliance Products Offered

12.3.5 Midea Recent Development

12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Panasonic Home Appliance Products Offered

12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.5 Arcelik

12.5.1 Arcelik Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arcelik Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Arcelik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Arcelik Home Appliance Products Offered

12.5.5 Arcelik Recent Development

12.6 SAMSUNG

12.6.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

12.6.2 SAMSUNG Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 SAMSUNG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 SAMSUNG Home Appliance Products Offered

12.6.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development

12.7 SONY

12.7.1 SONY Corporation Information

12.7.2 SONY Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SONY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 SONY Home Appliance Products Offered

12.7.5 SONY Recent Development

12.8 LG

12.8.1 LG Corporation Information

12.8.2 LG Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 LG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 LG Home Appliance Products Offered

12.8.5 LG Recent Development

12.9 BSH

12.9.1 BSH Corporation Information

12.9.2 BSH Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 BSH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 BSH Home Appliance Products Offered

12.9.5 BSH Recent Development

12.10 Hisense

12.10.1 Hisense Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hisense Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hisense Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Hisense Home Appliance Products Offered

12.10.5 Hisense Recent Development

12.12 Philips

12.12.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.12.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Philips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Philips Products Offered

12.12.5 Philips Recent Development

12.13 Gree

12.13.1 Gree Corporation Information

12.13.2 Gree Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Gree Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Gree Products Offered

12.13.5 Gree Recent Development

12.14 TCL

12.14.1 TCL Corporation Information

12.14.2 TCL Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 TCL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 TCL Products Offered

12.14.5 TCL Recent Development

12.15 Changhong

12.15.1 Changhong Corporation Information

12.15.2 Changhong Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Changhong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Changhong Products Offered

12.15.5 Changhong Recent Development

12.16 SKYWORTH

12.16.1 SKYWORTH Corporation Information

12.16.2 SKYWORTH Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 SKYWORTH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 SKYWORTH Products Offered

12.16.5 SKYWORTH Recent Development

12.17 Meling

12.17.1 Meling Corporation Information

12.17.2 Meling Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Meling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Meling Products Offered

12.17.5 Meling Recent Development

12.18 Bosch

12.18.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.18.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Bosch Products Offered

12.18.5 Bosch Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Home Appliance Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

