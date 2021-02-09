Home Appliance Market Competitive Strategies And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2027 | Haier, Whirlpool, Midea

“

The report titled Global Home Appliance Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Appliance market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Appliance market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Appliance market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Appliance market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Appliance report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Appliance report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Appliance market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Appliance market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Appliance market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Appliance market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Appliance market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Haier, Whirlpool, Midea, Panasonic, Arcelik, SAMSUNG, SONY, LG, BSH, Hisense, Electrolux, Philips, Gree, TCL, Changhong, SKYWORTH, Meling, Bosch

Market Segmentation by Product: Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Air Conditioner

Kitchen Appliances

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Offline Sales

Online Sales



The Home Appliance Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Appliance market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Appliance market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Appliance market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Appliance industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Appliance market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Appliance market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Appliance market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Home Appliance Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Refrigerators

1.3.3 Washing Machines

1.3.4 Air Conditioner

1.3.5 Kitchen Appliances

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Sales Channel

1.4.1 Global Home Appliance Market Share by Sales Channel (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Offline Sales

1.4.3 Online Sales

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Home Appliance Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Home Appliance Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Home Appliance Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Home Appliance Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Home Appliance Industry Trends

2.4.1 Home Appliance Market Trends

2.4.2 Home Appliance Market Drivers

2.4.3 Home Appliance Market Challenges

2.4.4 Home Appliance Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Home Appliance Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Home Appliance Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Appliance Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Home Appliance by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Home Appliance Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Home Appliance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Home Appliance as of 2019)

3.4 Global Home Appliance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Home Appliance Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Appliance Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Home Appliance Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Home Appliance Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Home Appliance Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Home Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Home Appliance Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Home Appliance Historic Market Review by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Home Appliance Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Home Appliance Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Home Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Home Appliance Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

6.4 North America Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Home Appliance Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Home Appliance Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

7.4 Europe Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Home Appliance Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Home Appliance Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

8.4 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

9.4 Latin America Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Home Appliance Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Home Appliance Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Sales Channel

10.3 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Haier

11.1.1 Haier Corporation Information

11.1.2 Haier Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Haier Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Haier Home Appliance Products and Services

11.1.5 Haier SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Haier Recent Developments

11.2 Whirlpool

11.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

11.2.2 Whirlpool Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Whirlpool Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Whirlpool Home Appliance Products and Services

11.2.5 Whirlpool SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Whirlpool Recent Developments

11.3 Midea

11.3.1 Midea Corporation Information

11.3.2 Midea Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Midea Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Midea Home Appliance Products and Services

11.3.5 Midea SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Midea Recent Developments

11.4 Panasonic

11.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.4.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Panasonic Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Panasonic Home Appliance Products and Services

11.4.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.5 Arcelik

11.5.1 Arcelik Corporation Information

11.5.2 Arcelik Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Arcelik Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Arcelik Home Appliance Products and Services

11.5.5 Arcelik SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Arcelik Recent Developments

11.6 SAMSUNG

11.6.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

11.6.2 SAMSUNG Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 SAMSUNG Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 SAMSUNG Home Appliance Products and Services

11.6.5 SAMSUNG SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 SAMSUNG Recent Developments

11.7 SONY

11.7.1 SONY Corporation Information

11.7.2 SONY Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 SONY Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 SONY Home Appliance Products and Services

11.7.5 SONY SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 SONY Recent Developments

11.8 LG

11.8.1 LG Corporation Information

11.8.2 LG Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 LG Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 LG Home Appliance Products and Services

11.8.5 LG SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 LG Recent Developments

11.9 BSH

11.9.1 BSH Corporation Information

11.9.2 BSH Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 BSH Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 BSH Home Appliance Products and Services

11.9.5 BSH SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 BSH Recent Developments

11.10 Hisense

11.10.1 Hisense Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hisense Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Hisense Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Hisense Home Appliance Products and Services

11.10.5 Hisense SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Hisense Recent Developments

11.11 Electrolux

11.11.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

11.11.2 Electrolux Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Electrolux Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Electrolux Home Appliance Products and Services

11.11.5 Electrolux SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Electrolux Recent Developments

11.12 Philips

11.12.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.12.2 Philips Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Philips Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Philips Home Appliance Products and Services

11.12.5 Philips SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Philips Recent Developments

11.13 Gree

11.13.1 Gree Corporation Information

11.13.2 Gree Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Gree Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Gree Home Appliance Products and Services

11.13.5 Gree SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Gree Recent Developments

11.14 TCL

11.14.1 TCL Corporation Information

11.14.2 TCL Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 TCL Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 TCL Home Appliance Products and Services

11.14.5 TCL SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 TCL Recent Developments

11.15 Changhong

11.15.1 Changhong Corporation Information

11.15.2 Changhong Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Changhong Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Changhong Home Appliance Products and Services

11.15.5 Changhong SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Changhong Recent Developments

11.16 SKYWORTH

11.16.1 SKYWORTH Corporation Information

11.16.2 SKYWORTH Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 SKYWORTH Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 SKYWORTH Home Appliance Products and Services

11.16.5 SKYWORTH SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 SKYWORTH Recent Developments

11.17 Meling

11.17.1 Meling Corporation Information

11.17.2 Meling Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Meling Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Meling Home Appliance Products and Services

11.17.5 Meling SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Meling Recent Developments

11.18 Bosch

11.18.1 Bosch Corporation Information

11.18.2 Bosch Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Bosch Home Appliance Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Bosch Home Appliance Products and Services

11.18.5 Bosch SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 Bosch Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Home Appliance Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Home Appliance Sales Channels

12.2.2 Home Appliance Distributors

12.3 Home Appliance Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

