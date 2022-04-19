Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size By Grades, By Application, Regional Outlook, Application, Trend, Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028 | Leggett and Platt, Keeson Technology, Luffabenz

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Home Adjustable Bed Frame market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Home Adjustable Bed Frame market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Home Adjustable Bed Frame market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Home Adjustable Bed Frame market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4531958/global-home-adjustable-bed-frame-market

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Home Adjustable Bed Frame market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Home Adjustable Bed Frame market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Home Adjustable Bed Frame report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Research Report: Leggett and Platt

Keeson Technology

Luffabenz

Ergomotion

Reverie

Beautyrest

Tempur-Pedic

Easy Rest

Serta

Sealy

Craftmatic

Sleep Number

Amerisleep

Simmons Bedding

Natural Form

Southerland

Gildeaway

RizeBeds

Boyd Sleep

Shenzhen MPE Bedding

Quanmeisi

Duxiana

Furmanac



Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Segmentation by Product: Single Bed

Double Bed



Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales

Offline Sales



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Home Adjustable Bed Frame market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Home Adjustable Bed Frame research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Home Adjustable Bed Frame market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Home Adjustable Bed Frame market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Home Adjustable Bed Frame report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Reasons to Procure this Report: –

(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

(B) The report provides Home Adjustable Bed Frame market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.

(C) The research includes the Home Adjustable Bed Frame market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

(D) Home Adjustable Bed Frame market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

(F) The study helps evaluate Home Adjustable Bed Frame business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.

(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

(3) What are the major global Home Adjustable Bed Frame market trends influencing the development of the market?

(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Home Adjustable Bed Frame market?

(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?

(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4531958/global-home-adjustable-bed-frame-market

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single Bed

1.2.3 Double Bed

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Home Adjustable Bed Frame by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Home Adjustable Bed Frame Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Home Adjustable Bed Frame in 2021

3.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Home Adjustable Bed Frame Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Leggett and Platt

11.1.1 Leggett and Platt Corporation Information

11.1.2 Leggett and Platt Overview

11.1.3 Leggett and Platt Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Leggett and Platt Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Leggett and Platt Recent Developments

11.2 Keeson Technology

11.2.1 Keeson Technology Corporation Information

11.2.2 Keeson Technology Overview

11.2.3 Keeson Technology Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Keeson Technology Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Keeson Technology Recent Developments

11.3 Luffabenz

11.3.1 Luffabenz Corporation Information

11.3.2 Luffabenz Overview

11.3.3 Luffabenz Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Luffabenz Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Luffabenz Recent Developments

11.4 Ergomotion

11.4.1 Ergomotion Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ergomotion Overview

11.4.3 Ergomotion Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Ergomotion Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Ergomotion Recent Developments

11.5 Reverie

11.5.1 Reverie Corporation Information

11.5.2 Reverie Overview

11.5.3 Reverie Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Reverie Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Reverie Recent Developments

11.6 Beautyrest

11.6.1 Beautyrest Corporation Information

11.6.2 Beautyrest Overview

11.6.3 Beautyrest Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Beautyrest Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Beautyrest Recent Developments

11.7 Tempur-Pedic

11.7.1 Tempur-Pedic Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tempur-Pedic Overview

11.7.3 Tempur-Pedic Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Tempur-Pedic Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Tempur-Pedic Recent Developments

11.8 Easy Rest

11.8.1 Easy Rest Corporation Information

11.8.2 Easy Rest Overview

11.8.3 Easy Rest Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Easy Rest Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Easy Rest Recent Developments

11.9 Serta

11.9.1 Serta Corporation Information

11.9.2 Serta Overview

11.9.3 Serta Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Serta Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Serta Recent Developments

11.10 Sealy

11.10.1 Sealy Corporation Information

11.10.2 Sealy Overview

11.10.3 Sealy Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Sealy Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Sealy Recent Developments

11.11 Craftmatic

11.11.1 Craftmatic Corporation Information

11.11.2 Craftmatic Overview

11.11.3 Craftmatic Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Craftmatic Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Craftmatic Recent Developments

11.12 Sleep Number

11.12.1 Sleep Number Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sleep Number Overview

11.12.3 Sleep Number Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Sleep Number Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Sleep Number Recent Developments

11.13 Amerisleep

11.13.1 Amerisleep Corporation Information

11.13.2 Amerisleep Overview

11.13.3 Amerisleep Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Amerisleep Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Amerisleep Recent Developments

11.14 Simmons Bedding

11.14.1 Simmons Bedding Corporation Information

11.14.2 Simmons Bedding Overview

11.14.3 Simmons Bedding Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Simmons Bedding Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Simmons Bedding Recent Developments

11.15 Natural Form

11.15.1 Natural Form Corporation Information

11.15.2 Natural Form Overview

11.15.3 Natural Form Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Natural Form Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Natural Form Recent Developments

11.16 Southerland

11.16.1 Southerland Corporation Information

11.16.2 Southerland Overview

11.16.3 Southerland Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Southerland Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Southerland Recent Developments

11.17 Gildeaway

11.17.1 Gildeaway Corporation Information

11.17.2 Gildeaway Overview

11.17.3 Gildeaway Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.17.4 Gildeaway Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Gildeaway Recent Developments

11.18 RizeBeds

11.18.1 RizeBeds Corporation Information

11.18.2 RizeBeds Overview

11.18.3 RizeBeds Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.18.4 RizeBeds Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.18.5 RizeBeds Recent Developments

11.19 Boyd Sleep

11.19.1 Boyd Sleep Corporation Information

11.19.2 Boyd Sleep Overview

11.19.3 Boyd Sleep Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.19.4 Boyd Sleep Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.19.5 Boyd Sleep Recent Developments

11.20 Shenzhen MPE Bedding

11.20.1 Shenzhen MPE Bedding Corporation Information

11.20.2 Shenzhen MPE Bedding Overview

11.20.3 Shenzhen MPE Bedding Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.20.4 Shenzhen MPE Bedding Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.20.5 Shenzhen MPE Bedding Recent Developments

11.21 Quanmeisi

11.21.1 Quanmeisi Corporation Information

11.21.2 Quanmeisi Overview

11.21.3 Quanmeisi Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.21.4 Quanmeisi Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.21.5 Quanmeisi Recent Developments

11.22 Duxiana

11.22.1 Duxiana Corporation Information

11.22.2 Duxiana Overview

11.22.3 Duxiana Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.22.4 Duxiana Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.22.5 Duxiana Recent Developments

11.23 Furmanac

11.23.1 Furmanac Corporation Information

11.23.2 Furmanac Overview

11.23.3 Furmanac Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.23.4 Furmanac Home Adjustable Bed Frame Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.23.5 Furmanac Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Production Mode & Process

12.4 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Sales Channels

12.4.2 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Distributors

12.5 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Industry Trends

13.2 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Drivers

13.3 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Challenges

13.4 Home Adjustable Bed Frame Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Home Adjustable Bed Frame Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”