Holographic Foil Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2028 | Kurz (Germany), Light Logics (India), K Laser (Taiwan)

A newly published report titled “(Holographic Foil Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Holographic Foil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Holographic Foil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Holographic Foil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Holographic Foil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Holographic Foil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Holographic Foil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Kurz (Germany), Light Logics (India), K Laser (Taiwan), API (UK), Henan Foils (Spain), Univacco Foils (Us), Murata Kimpaku (Japan), Interfilms India Pvt Ltd(India), Gojo Paper MFG(Japan)

Holographic Hot Stamping Foil

Holographic Narrow-Web Cold Foil

Holographic Sheet-fed Offset Cold Foil

Holographic Lamination Foil



Printing and Packaging Industry

Decorative Applications

Anti-Counterfeiting Label

Brand Protection

Others



The Holographic Foil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Holographic Foil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Holographic Foil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Holographic Foil Product Introduction

1.2 Global Holographic Foil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Holographic Foil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Holographic Foil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Holographic Foil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Holographic Foil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Holographic Foil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Holographic Foil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Holographic Foil in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Holographic Foil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Holographic Foil Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Holographic Foil Industry Trends

1.5.2 Holographic Foil Market Drivers

1.5.3 Holographic Foil Market Challenges

1.5.4 Holographic Foil Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Holographic Foil Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Holographic Hot Stamping Foil

2.1.2 Holographic Narrow-Web Cold Foil

2.1.3 Holographic Sheet-fed Offset Cold Foil

2.1.4 Holographic Lamination Foil

2.2 Global Holographic Foil Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Holographic Foil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Holographic Foil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Holographic Foil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Holographic Foil Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Holographic Foil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Holographic Foil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Holographic Foil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Holographic Foil Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Printing and Packaging Industry

3.1.2 Decorative Applications

3.1.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Label

3.1.4 Brand Protection

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Holographic Foil Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Holographic Foil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Holographic Foil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Holographic Foil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Holographic Foil Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Holographic Foil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Holographic Foil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Holographic Foil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Holographic Foil Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Holographic Foil Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Holographic Foil Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Holographic Foil Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Holographic Foil Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Holographic Foil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Holographic Foil Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Holographic Foil Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Holographic Foil in 2021

4.2.3 Global Holographic Foil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Holographic Foil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Holographic Foil Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Holographic Foil Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Holographic Foil Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Holographic Foil Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Holographic Foil Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Holographic Foil Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Holographic Foil Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Holographic Foil Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Holographic Foil Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Holographic Foil Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Holographic Foil Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Holographic Foil Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Holographic Foil Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Holographic Foil Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Holographic Foil Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Holographic Foil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Holographic Foil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Holographic Foil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Holographic Foil Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Holographic Foil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Holographic Foil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Holographic Foil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Holographic Foil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Holographic Foil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Holographic Foil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kurz (Germany)

7.1.1 Kurz (Germany) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kurz (Germany) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kurz (Germany) Holographic Foil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kurz (Germany) Holographic Foil Products Offered

7.1.5 Kurz (Germany) Recent Development

7.2 Light Logics (India)

7.2.1 Light Logics (India) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Light Logics (India) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Light Logics (India) Holographic Foil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Light Logics (India) Holographic Foil Products Offered

7.2.5 Light Logics (India) Recent Development

7.3 K Laser (Taiwan)

7.3.1 K Laser (Taiwan) Corporation Information

7.3.2 K Laser (Taiwan) Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 K Laser (Taiwan) Holographic Foil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 K Laser (Taiwan) Holographic Foil Products Offered

7.3.5 K Laser (Taiwan) Recent Development

7.4 API (UK)

7.4.1 API (UK) Corporation Information

7.4.2 API (UK) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 API (UK) Holographic Foil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 API (UK) Holographic Foil Products Offered

7.4.5 API (UK) Recent Development

7.5 Henan Foils (Spain)

7.5.1 Henan Foils (Spain) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Henan Foils (Spain) Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Henan Foils (Spain) Holographic Foil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Henan Foils (Spain) Holographic Foil Products Offered

7.5.5 Henan Foils (Spain) Recent Development

7.6 Univacco Foils (Us)

7.6.1 Univacco Foils (Us) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Univacco Foils (Us) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Univacco Foils (Us) Holographic Foil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Univacco Foils (Us) Holographic Foil Products Offered

7.6.5 Univacco Foils (Us) Recent Development

7.7 Murata Kimpaku (Japan)

7.7.1 Murata Kimpaku (Japan) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Murata Kimpaku (Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Murata Kimpaku (Japan) Holographic Foil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Murata Kimpaku (Japan) Holographic Foil Products Offered

7.7.5 Murata Kimpaku (Japan) Recent Development

7.8 Interfilms India Pvt Ltd(India)

7.8.1 Interfilms India Pvt Ltd(India) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Interfilms India Pvt Ltd(India) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Interfilms India Pvt Ltd(India) Holographic Foil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Interfilms India Pvt Ltd(India) Holographic Foil Products Offered

7.8.5 Interfilms India Pvt Ltd(India) Recent Development

7.9 Gojo Paper MFG(Japan)

7.9.1 Gojo Paper MFG(Japan) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Gojo Paper MFG(Japan) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Gojo Paper MFG(Japan) Holographic Foil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Gojo Paper MFG(Japan) Holographic Foil Products Offered

7.9.5 Gojo Paper MFG(Japan) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Holographic Foil Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Holographic Foil Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Holographic Foil Distributors

8.3 Holographic Foil Production Mode & Process

8.4 Holographic Foil Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Holographic Foil Sales Channels

8.4.2 Holographic Foil Distributors

8.5 Holographic Foil Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”