Hoists Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex

A newly published report titled “(Hoists Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hoists report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hoists market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hoists market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hoists market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hoists market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hoists market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes, Ingersoll Rand, TRACTEL, PLANETA, Hitachi, KAWASAKI, TOYO, Imer International, DAESAN, Endo Kogyo, Shanghai Yiying, Xi’an Liba, TBM, Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery, Beijing Lingying, Nanjing Jingming, Nucleon (Xinxiang), DL Heavy, Mode, Cheng Day, KOREA HOIST, KUKDONG HOIST, SAMSUNG HOIST, LK Hoist & Crane, Daekyung, Nihon Dempa KogyoHyundai Hoist, Zhejiang Hand Hoist

Market Segmentation by Product:

Manual Hoists

Electric Hoists

Air Hoists

Hydraulic Hoists



Market Segmentation by Application:

Factories

Construction Sites

Marinas and Shipyards

Mining and Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others



The Hoists Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hoists market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hoists market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Hoists Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hoists

1.2 Hoists Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hoists Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Manual Hoists

1.2.3 Electric Hoists

1.2.4 Air Hoists

1.2.5 Hydraulic Hoists

1.3 Hoists Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hoists Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Factories

1.3.3 Construction Sites

1.3.4 Marinas and Shipyards

1.3.5 Mining and Excavating Operation

1.3.6 Warehouse

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hoists Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Hoists Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Hoists Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hoists Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hoists Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Hoists Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Hoists Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Hoists Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Hoists Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Hoists Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Hoists Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Hoists Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hoists Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Hoists Production

3.4.1 North America Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Hoists Production

3.5.1 Europe Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Hoists Production

3.6.1 China Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Hoists Production

3.7.1 Japan Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Hoists Production

3.8.1 South Korea Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Hoists Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hoists Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hoists Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hoists Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Hoists Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hoists Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hoists Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Hoists Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Hoists Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Hoists Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Columbus McKinnon

7.1.1 Columbus McKinnon Hoists Corporation Information

7.1.2 Columbus McKinnon Hoists Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Columbus McKinnon Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Columbus McKinnon Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Columbus McKinnon Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kito

7.2.1 Kito Hoists Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kito Hoists Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kito Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kito Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kito Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Terex

7.3.1 Terex Hoists Corporation Information

7.3.2 Terex Hoists Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Terex Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Terex Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Terex Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Konecranes

7.4.1 Konecranes Hoists Corporation Information

7.4.2 Konecranes Hoists Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Konecranes Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Konecranes Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Konecranes Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Ingersoll Rand

7.5.1 Ingersoll Rand Hoists Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ingersoll Rand Hoists Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Ingersoll Rand Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Ingersoll Rand Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 TRACTEL

7.6.1 TRACTEL Hoists Corporation Information

7.6.2 TRACTEL Hoists Product Portfolio

7.6.3 TRACTEL Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 TRACTEL Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 TRACTEL Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 PLANETA

7.7.1 PLANETA Hoists Corporation Information

7.7.2 PLANETA Hoists Product Portfolio

7.7.3 PLANETA Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 PLANETA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PLANETA Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hitachi

7.8.1 Hitachi Hoists Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hitachi Hoists Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hitachi Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hitachi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hitachi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 KAWASAKI

7.9.1 KAWASAKI Hoists Corporation Information

7.9.2 KAWASAKI Hoists Product Portfolio

7.9.3 KAWASAKI Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 KAWASAKI Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 KAWASAKI Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 TOYO

7.10.1 TOYO Hoists Corporation Information

7.10.2 TOYO Hoists Product Portfolio

7.10.3 TOYO Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 TOYO Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 TOYO Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Imer International

7.11.1 Imer International Hoists Corporation Information

7.11.2 Imer International Hoists Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Imer International Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Imer International Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Imer International Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 DAESAN

7.12.1 DAESAN Hoists Corporation Information

7.12.2 DAESAN Hoists Product Portfolio

7.12.3 DAESAN Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 DAESAN Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 DAESAN Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Endo Kogyo

7.13.1 Endo Kogyo Hoists Corporation Information

7.13.2 Endo Kogyo Hoists Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Endo Kogyo Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Endo Kogyo Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Endo Kogyo Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shanghai Yiying

7.14.1 Shanghai Yiying Hoists Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Yiying Hoists Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shanghai Yiying Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shanghai Yiying Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shanghai Yiying Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Xi’an Liba

7.15.1 Xi’an Liba Hoists Corporation Information

7.15.2 Xi’an Liba Hoists Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Xi’an Liba Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Xi’an Liba Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Xi’an Liba Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 TBM

7.16.1 TBM Hoists Corporation Information

7.16.2 TBM Hoists Product Portfolio

7.16.3 TBM Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 TBM Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 TBM Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery

7.17.1 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Hoists Corporation Information

7.17.2 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Hoists Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Beijing Lingying

7.18.1 Beijing Lingying Hoists Corporation Information

7.18.2 Beijing Lingying Hoists Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Beijing Lingying Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Beijing Lingying Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Beijing Lingying Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Nanjing Jingming

7.19.1 Nanjing Jingming Hoists Corporation Information

7.19.2 Nanjing Jingming Hoists Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Nanjing Jingming Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Nanjing Jingming Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Nanjing Jingming Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Nucleon (Xinxiang)

7.20.1 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Hoists Corporation Information

7.20.2 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Hoists Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Nucleon (Xinxiang) Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 DL Heavy

7.21.1 DL Heavy Hoists Corporation Information

7.21.2 DL Heavy Hoists Product Portfolio

7.21.3 DL Heavy Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 DL Heavy Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 DL Heavy Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Mode

7.22.1 Mode Hoists Corporation Information

7.22.2 Mode Hoists Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Mode Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Mode Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Mode Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Cheng Day

7.23.1 Cheng Day Hoists Corporation Information

7.23.2 Cheng Day Hoists Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Cheng Day Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Cheng Day Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Cheng Day Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 KOREA HOIST

7.24.1 KOREA HOIST Hoists Corporation Information

7.24.2 KOREA HOIST Hoists Product Portfolio

7.24.3 KOREA HOIST Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 KOREA HOIST Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 KOREA HOIST Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 KUKDONG HOIST

7.25.1 KUKDONG HOIST Hoists Corporation Information

7.25.2 KUKDONG HOIST Hoists Product Portfolio

7.25.3 KUKDONG HOIST Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 KUKDONG HOIST Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 KUKDONG HOIST Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 SAMSUNG HOIST

7.26.1 SAMSUNG HOIST Hoists Corporation Information

7.26.2 SAMSUNG HOIST Hoists Product Portfolio

7.26.3 SAMSUNG HOIST Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 SAMSUNG HOIST Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 SAMSUNG HOIST Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 LK Hoist & Crane

7.27.1 LK Hoist & Crane Hoists Corporation Information

7.27.2 LK Hoist & Crane Hoists Product Portfolio

7.27.3 LK Hoist & Crane Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 LK Hoist & Crane Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 LK Hoist & Crane Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Daekyung

7.28.1 Daekyung Hoists Corporation Information

7.28.2 Daekyung Hoists Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Daekyung Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Daekyung Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Daekyung Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Nihon Dempa KogyoHyundai Hoist

7.29.1 Nihon Dempa KogyoHyundai Hoist Hoists Corporation Information

7.29.2 Nihon Dempa KogyoHyundai Hoist Hoists Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Nihon Dempa KogyoHyundai Hoist Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Nihon Dempa KogyoHyundai Hoist Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Nihon Dempa KogyoHyundai Hoist Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Zhejiang Hand Hoist

7.30.1 Zhejiang Hand Hoist Hoists Corporation Information

7.30.2 Zhejiang Hand Hoist Hoists Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Zhejiang Hand Hoist Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 Zhejiang Hand Hoist Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Zhejiang Hand Hoist Recent Developments/Updates

8 Hoists Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hoists Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hoists

8.4 Hoists Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Hoists Distributors List

9.3 Hoists Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Hoists Industry Trends

10.2 Hoists Growth Drivers

10.3 Hoists Market Challenges

10.4 Hoists Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hoists by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Hoists

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hoists by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hoists by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hoists by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hoists by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hoists by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

