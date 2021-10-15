Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2027 | ARC Systems, Asmo, ABB Group

“

The report titled Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hoist and Elevator Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hoist and Elevator Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ARC Systems, Asmo, ABB Group, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH, Brook Crompton, Rockwell Automation, Regal Beloit Corporation, Emerson Electric, Siemens AG, Maxon Motors AG

Market Segmentation by Product:

AC Motors

DC Motors



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Hoist and Elevator Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hoist and Elevator Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hoist and Elevator Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hoist and Elevator Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 AC Motors

1.2.3 DC Motors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Production

2.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Hoist and Elevator Motors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Hoist and Elevator Motors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Hoist and Elevator Motors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Hoist and Elevator Motors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Hoist and Elevator Motors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Hoist and Elevator Motors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Hoist and Elevator Motors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Hoist and Elevator Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Hoist and Elevator Motors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Hoist and Elevator Motors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hoist and Elevator Motors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ARC Systems

12.1.1 ARC Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 ARC Systems Overview

12.1.3 ARC Systems Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ARC Systems Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 ARC Systems Recent Developments

12.2 Asmo

12.2.1 Asmo Corporation Information

12.2.2 Asmo Overview

12.2.3 Asmo Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Asmo Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Asmo Recent Developments

12.3 ABB Group

12.3.1 ABB Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB Group Overview

12.3.3 ABB Group Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ABB Group Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 ABB Group Recent Developments

12.4 Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH

12.4.1 Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH Overview

12.4.3 Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH Recent Developments

12.5 Brook Crompton

12.5.1 Brook Crompton Corporation Information

12.5.2 Brook Crompton Overview

12.5.3 Brook Crompton Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Brook Crompton Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Brook Crompton Recent Developments

12.6 Rockwell Automation

12.6.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rockwell Automation Overview

12.6.3 Rockwell Automation Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rockwell Automation Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments

12.7 Regal Beloit Corporation

12.7.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Regal Beloit Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Regal Beloit Corporation Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Regal Beloit Corporation Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Regal Beloit Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 Emerson Electric

12.8.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Emerson Electric Overview

12.8.3 Emerson Electric Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Emerson Electric Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Emerson Electric Recent Developments

12.9 Siemens AG

12.9.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Siemens AG Overview

12.9.3 Siemens AG Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Siemens AG Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

12.10 Maxon Motors AG

12.10.1 Maxon Motors AG Corporation Information

12.10.2 Maxon Motors AG Overview

12.10.3 Maxon Motors AG Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Maxon Motors AG Hoist and Elevator Motors Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Maxon Motors AG Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Hoist and Elevator Motors Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Hoist and Elevator Motors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Hoist and Elevator Motors Production Mode & Process

13.4 Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Hoist and Elevator Motors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Hoist and Elevator Motors Distributors

13.5 Hoist and Elevator Motors Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Hoist and Elevator Motors Industry Trends

14.2 Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Drivers

14.3 Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Challenges

14.4 Hoist and Elevator Motors Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Hoist and Elevator Motors Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”