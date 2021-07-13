Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes, Stryker

“

The report titled Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hip Resurfacing Implants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hip Resurfacing Implants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, B.Braun Melsungen, Corin, Waldemer Link, Wright Medical, Arthrex, ConforMIS, Corentec, Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY), Euros France, Evolutis, FH Orthopedics, Integra LifeSciences, Lima Corporate, Medacta, Ortosintese, Peter Brehm, Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics, Surgival, Synergie Ingénierie Médicale, Wright Medical, Tecomet, DJO Global

Market Segmentation by Product: Cemented Total Hip Implant

Cement Free Total Hip Implant

Partial Femoral Head Implant

Hip Resurfacing

Revision Hip Implants



Market Segmentation by Application: Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Surgery Centers



The Hip Resurfacing Implants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hip Resurfacing Implants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hip Resurfacing Implants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cemented Total Hip Implant

1.2.3 Cement Free Total Hip Implant

1.2.4 Partial Femoral Head Implant

1.2.5 Hip Resurfacing

1.2.6 Revision Hip Implants

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Orthopedic Clinics

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Surgery Centers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Hip Resurfacing Implants Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Hip Resurfacing Implants Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Hip Resurfacing Implants Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Hip Resurfacing Implants Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Trends

2.3.2 Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Drivers

2.3.3 Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Challenges

2.3.4 Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Hip Resurfacing Implants Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Hip Resurfacing Implants Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hip Resurfacing Implants Revenue

3.4 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hip Resurfacing Implants Revenue in 2020

3.5 Hip Resurfacing Implants Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Hip Resurfacing Implants Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Hip Resurfacing Implants Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Hip Resurfacing Implants Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Hip Resurfacing Implants Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Zimmer Biomet

11.1.1 Zimmer Biomet Company Details

11.1.2 Zimmer Biomet Business Overview

11.1.3 Zimmer Biomet Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.1.4 Zimmer Biomet Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

11.2 Depuy Synthes

11.2.1 Depuy Synthes Company Details

11.2.2 Depuy Synthes Business Overview

11.2.3 Depuy Synthes Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.2.4 Depuy Synthes Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Depuy Synthes Recent Development

11.3 Stryker

11.3.1 Stryker Company Details

11.3.2 Stryker Business Overview

11.3.3 Stryker Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.3.4 Stryker Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Stryker Recent Development

11.4 Smith and Nephew

11.4.1 Smith and Nephew Company Details

11.4.2 Smith and Nephew Business Overview

11.4.3 Smith and Nephew Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.4.4 Smith and Nephew Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Smith and Nephew Recent Development

11.5 B.Braun Melsungen

11.5.1 B.Braun Melsungen Company Details

11.5.2 B.Braun Melsungen Business Overview

11.5.3 B.Braun Melsungen Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.5.4 B.Braun Melsungen Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 B.Braun Melsungen Recent Development

11.6 Corin

11.6.1 Corin Company Details

11.6.2 Corin Business Overview

11.6.3 Corin Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.6.4 Corin Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Corin Recent Development

11.7 Waldemer Link

11.7.1 Waldemer Link Company Details

11.7.2 Waldemer Link Business Overview

11.7.3 Waldemer Link Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.7.4 Waldemer Link Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Waldemer Link Recent Development

11.8 Wright Medical

11.8.1 Wright Medical Company Details

11.8.2 Wright Medical Business Overview

11.8.3 Wright Medical Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.8.4 Wright Medical Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Wright Medical Recent Development

11.9 Arthrex

11.9.1 Arthrex Company Details

11.9.2 Arthrex Business Overview

11.9.3 Arthrex Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.9.4 Arthrex Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Arthrex Recent Development

11.10 ConforMIS

11.10.1 ConforMIS Company Details

11.10.2 ConforMIS Business Overview

11.10.3 ConforMIS Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.10.4 ConforMIS Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 ConforMIS Recent Development

11.11 Corentec

11.11.1 Corentec Company Details

11.11.2 Corentec Business Overview

11.11.3 Corentec Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.11.4 Corentec Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Corentec Recent Development

11.12 Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY)

11.12.1 Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY) Company Details

11.12.2 Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY) Business Overview

11.12.3 Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY) Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.12.4 Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY) Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY) Recent Development

11.13 Euros France

11.13.1 Euros France Company Details

11.13.2 Euros France Business Overview

11.13.3 Euros France Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.13.4 Euros France Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Euros France Recent Development

11.14 Evolutis

11.14.1 Evolutis Company Details

11.14.2 Evolutis Business Overview

11.14.3 Evolutis Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.14.4 Evolutis Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Evolutis Recent Development

11.15 FH Orthopedics

11.15.1 FH Orthopedics Company Details

11.15.2 FH Orthopedics Business Overview

11.15.3 FH Orthopedics Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.15.4 FH Orthopedics Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 FH Orthopedics Recent Development

11.16 Integra LifeSciences

11.16.1 Integra LifeSciences Company Details

11.16.2 Integra LifeSciences Business Overview

11.16.3 Integra LifeSciences Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.16.4 Integra LifeSciences Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Integra LifeSciences Recent Development

11.17 Lima Corporate

11.17.1 Lima Corporate Company Details

11.17.2 Lima Corporate Business Overview

11.17.3 Lima Corporate Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.17.4 Lima Corporate Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Lima Corporate Recent Development

11.18 Medacta

11.18.1 Medacta Company Details

11.18.2 Medacta Business Overview

11.18.3 Medacta Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.18.4 Medacta Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Medacta Recent Development

11.18 Ortosintese

11.25.1 Ortosintese Company Details

11.25.2 Ortosintese Business Overview

11.25.3 Ortosintese Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.25.4 Ortosintese Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Ortosintese Recent Development

11.20 Peter Brehm

11.20.1 Peter Brehm Company Details

11.20.2 Peter Brehm Business Overview

11.20.3 Peter Brehm Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.20.4 Peter Brehm Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Peter Brehm Recent Development

11.21 Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics

11.21.1 Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics Company Details

11.21.2 Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics Business Overview

11.21.3 Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.21.4 Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics Recent Development

11.22 Surgival

11.22.1 Surgival Company Details

11.22.2 Surgival Business Overview

11.22.3 Surgival Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.22.4 Surgival Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Surgival Recent Development

11.23 Synergie Ingénierie Médicale

11.23.1 Synergie Ingénierie Médicale Company Details

11.23.2 Synergie Ingénierie Médicale Business Overview

11.23.3 Synergie Ingénierie Médicale Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.23.4 Synergie Ingénierie Médicale Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 Synergie Ingénierie Médicale Recent Development

11.24 Wright Medical

11.24.1 Wright Medical Company Details

11.24.2 Wright Medical Business Overview

11.24.3 Wright Medical Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.24.4 Wright Medical Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Wright Medical Recent Development

11.25 Tecomet

11.25.1 Tecomet Company Details

11.25.2 Tecomet Business Overview

11.25.3 Tecomet Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.25.4 Tecomet Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Tecomet Recent Development

11.26 DJO Global

11.26.1 DJO Global Company Details

11.26.2 DJO Global Business Overview

11.26.3 DJO Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Introduction

11.26.4 DJO Global Revenue in Hip Resurfacing Implants Business (2016-2021)

11.26.5 DJO Global Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”