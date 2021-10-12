Hip Replacement Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation

“

The report titled Global Hip Replacement Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hip Replacement market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hip Replacement market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hip Replacement market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hip Replacement market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hip Replacement report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hip Replacement report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hip Replacement market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hip Replacement market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hip Replacement market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hip Replacement market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hip Replacement market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun, Wright Medical Group, Corin Group, Exactech, Inc., DJO Global, Waldemar Link, Mindray

Market Segmentation by Product:

Total Hip Replacement Implant

Partial Hip Replacement Implant

Hip Resurfacing Implant

Revision Hip Replacement Implant



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Orthopedics Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The Hip Replacement Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hip Replacement market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hip Replacement market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hip Replacement market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hip Replacement industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hip Replacement market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hip Replacement market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hip Replacement market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Hip Replacement

1.1 Hip Replacement Market Overview

1.1.1 Hip Replacement Product Scope

1.1.2 Hip Replacement Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Hip Replacement Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Hip Replacement Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Hip Replacement Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Hip Replacement Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Hip Replacement Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Hip Replacement Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Hip Replacement Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Hip Replacement Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Hip Replacement Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Hip Replacement Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Hip Replacement Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Hip Replacement Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hip Replacement Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Total Hip Replacement Implant

2.5 Partial Hip Replacement Implant

2.6 Hip Resurfacing Implant

2.7 Revision Hip Replacement Implant

3 Hip Replacement Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Hip Replacement Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Hip Replacement Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hip Replacement Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Orthopedics Clinics

3.6 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4 Hip Replacement Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Hip Replacement Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hip Replacement as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Hip Replacement Market

4.4 Global Top Players Hip Replacement Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Hip Replacement Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Hip Replacement Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Zimmer Biomet

5.1.1 Zimmer Biomet Profile

5.1.2 Zimmer Biomet Main Business

5.1.3 Zimmer Biomet Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Zimmer Biomet Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments

5.2 Johnson & Johnson

5.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

5.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Main Business

5.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

5.3 Stryker Corporation

5.3.1 Stryker Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Stryker Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Stryker Corporation Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Stryker Corporation Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

5.4 Smith & Nephew

5.4.1 Smith & Nephew Profile

5.4.2 Smith & Nephew Main Business

5.4.3 Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Smith & Nephew Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Developments

5.5 B. Braun

5.5.1 B. Braun Profile

5.5.2 B. Braun Main Business

5.5.3 B. Braun Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 B. Braun Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 B. Braun Recent Developments

5.6 Wright Medical Group

5.6.1 Wright Medical Group Profile

5.6.2 Wright Medical Group Main Business

5.6.3 Wright Medical Group Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Wright Medical Group Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Wright Medical Group Recent Developments

5.7 Corin Group

5.7.1 Corin Group Profile

5.7.2 Corin Group Main Business

5.7.3 Corin Group Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Corin Group Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Corin Group Recent Developments

5.8 Exactech, Inc.

5.8.1 Exactech, Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Exactech, Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 Exactech, Inc. Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Exactech, Inc. Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Exactech, Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 DJO Global

5.9.1 DJO Global Profile

5.9.2 DJO Global Main Business

5.9.3 DJO Global Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 DJO Global Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 DJO Global Recent Developments

5.10 Waldemar Link

5.10.1 Waldemar Link Profile

5.10.2 Waldemar Link Main Business

5.10.3 Waldemar Link Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Waldemar Link Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Waldemar Link Recent Developments

5.11 Mindray

5.11.1 Mindray Profile

5.11.2 Mindray Main Business

5.11.3 Mindray Hip Replacement Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Mindray Hip Replacement Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Mindray Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Hip Replacement Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hip Replacement Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Hip Replacement Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hip Replacement Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Hip Replacement Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Hip Replacement Market Dynamics

11.1 Hip Replacement Industry Trends

11.2 Hip Replacement Market Drivers

11.3 Hip Replacement Market Challenges

11.4 Hip Replacement Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”