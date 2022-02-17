Hiking Backpacks Market 2021 – Recent Trends, Geographical Outlook, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2027| AMG Group, Deuter Sport, Osprey Packs

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Hiking Backpacks market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Hiking Backpacks market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Hiking Backpacks market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Hiking Backpacks market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Hiking Backpacks market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Hiking Backpacks market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Hiking Backpacks market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Hiking Backpacks market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hiking Backpacks Market Research Report: AMG Group, Deuter Sport, Osprey Packs, Wildcraft, Gossamer Gear, Gregory Packs, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Recreational Equipment, ZPacks, ULA Equipment, Granite Gear, Cosmus Bags, Active Roots, Berghaus, Nomatic, MYSTERY RANCH, Lowe Alpine, Cotopaxi, The North Face, Arc’teryx, Mountain Hardwear

Global Hiking Backpacks Market Segmentation by Product: Organic, Synthetic

Global Hiking Backpacks Market Segmentation by Application: Specialty Stores, Retail Stores, Online

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Hiking Backpacks market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Hiking Backpacks market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Hiking Backpacks market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Hiking Backpacks market.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Hiking Backpacks market. The regional analysis section of the Hiking Backpacks report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Hiking Backpacks markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Hiking Backpacks markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Hiking Backpacks market?

What will be the size of the global Hiking Backpacks market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Hiking Backpacks market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Hiking Backpacks market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Hiking Backpacks market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hiking Backpacks Product Introduction

1.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Hiking Backpacks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Hiking Backpacks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Hiking Backpacks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Hiking Backpacks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Hiking Backpacks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Hiking Backpacks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Hiking Backpacks Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Hiking Backpacks Industry Trends

1.5.2 Hiking Backpacks Market Drivers

1.5.3 Hiking Backpacks Market Challenges

1.5.4 Hiking Backpacks Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Hiking Backpacks Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 40-50L

2.1.2 55-65L

2.1.3 70L+

2.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Hiking Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Hiking Backpacks Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Hiking Backpacks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Hiking Backpacks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Hiking Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Hiking Backpacks Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Specialty Stores

3.1.2 Retail Stores

3.1.3 Online

3.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Hiking Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Hiking Backpacks Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Hiking Backpacks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Hiking Backpacks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Hiking Backpacks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Hiking Backpacks Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Hiking Backpacks Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Hiking Backpacks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Hiking Backpacks Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Hiking Backpacks in 2021

4.2.3 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Hiking Backpacks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Hiking Backpacks Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hiking Backpacks Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Hiking Backpacks Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Hiking Backpacks Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Hiking Backpacks Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Hiking Backpacks Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hiking Backpacks Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hiking Backpacks Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hiking Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hiking Backpacks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hiking Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hiking Backpacks Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hiking Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hiking Backpacks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hiking Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hiking Backpacks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hiking Backpacks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hiking Backpacks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 AMG Group

7.1.1 AMG Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 AMG Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 AMG Group Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 AMG Group Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.1.5 AMG Group Recent Development

7.2 Deuter Sport

7.2.1 Deuter Sport Corporation Information

7.2.2 Deuter Sport Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Deuter Sport Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Deuter Sport Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.2.5 Deuter Sport Recent Development

7.3 Osprey Packs

7.3.1 Osprey Packs Corporation Information

7.3.2 Osprey Packs Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Osprey Packs Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Osprey Packs Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.3.5 Osprey Packs Recent Development

7.4 Wildcraft

7.4.1 Wildcraft Corporation Information

7.4.2 Wildcraft Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Wildcraft Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Wildcraft Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.4.5 Wildcraft Recent Development

7.5 Gossamer Gear

7.5.1 Gossamer Gear Corporation Information

7.5.2 Gossamer Gear Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Gossamer Gear Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Gossamer Gear Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.5.5 Gossamer Gear Recent Development

7.6 Gregory Packs

7.6.1 Gregory Packs Corporation Information

7.6.2 Gregory Packs Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Gregory Packs Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Gregory Packs Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.6.5 Gregory Packs Recent Development

7.7 Hyperlite Mountain Gear

7.7.1 Hyperlite Mountain Gear Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hyperlite Mountain Gear Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hyperlite Mountain Gear Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hyperlite Mountain Gear Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.7.5 Hyperlite Mountain Gear Recent Development

7.8 Recreational Equipment

7.8.1 Recreational Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 Recreational Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Recreational Equipment Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Recreational Equipment Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.8.5 Recreational Equipment Recent Development

7.9 ZPacks

7.9.1 ZPacks Corporation Information

7.9.2 ZPacks Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ZPacks Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ZPacks Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.9.5 ZPacks Recent Development

7.10 ULA Equipment

7.10.1 ULA Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 ULA Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ULA Equipment Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ULA Equipment Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.10.5 ULA Equipment Recent Development

7.11 Granite Gear

7.11.1 Granite Gear Corporation Information

7.11.2 Granite Gear Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Granite Gear Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Granite Gear Hiking Backpacks Products Offered

7.11.5 Granite Gear Recent Development

7.12 Cosmus Bags

7.12.1 Cosmus Bags Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cosmus Bags Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Cosmus Bags Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Cosmus Bags Products Offered

7.12.5 Cosmus Bags Recent Development

7.13 Active Roots

7.13.1 Active Roots Corporation Information

7.13.2 Active Roots Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Active Roots Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Active Roots Products Offered

7.13.5 Active Roots Recent Development

7.14 Berghaus

7.14.1 Berghaus Corporation Information

7.14.2 Berghaus Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Berghaus Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Berghaus Products Offered

7.14.5 Berghaus Recent Development

7.15 Nomatic

7.15.1 Nomatic Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nomatic Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Nomatic Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Nomatic Products Offered

7.15.5 Nomatic Recent Development

7.16 MYSTERY RANCH

7.16.1 MYSTERY RANCH Corporation Information

7.16.2 MYSTERY RANCH Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 MYSTERY RANCH Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 MYSTERY RANCH Products Offered

7.16.5 MYSTERY RANCH Recent Development

7.17 Lowe Alpine

7.17.1 Lowe Alpine Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lowe Alpine Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Lowe Alpine Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Lowe Alpine Products Offered

7.17.5 Lowe Alpine Recent Development

7.18 Cotopaxi

7.18.1 Cotopaxi Corporation Information

7.18.2 Cotopaxi Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Cotopaxi Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Cotopaxi Products Offered

7.18.5 Cotopaxi Recent Development

7.19 The North Face

7.19.1 The North Face Corporation Information

7.19.2 The North Face Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 The North Face Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 The North Face Products Offered

7.19.5 The North Face Recent Development

7.20 Arc’teryx

7.20.1 Arc’teryx Corporation Information

7.20.2 Arc’teryx Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Arc’teryx Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Arc’teryx Products Offered

7.20.5 Arc’teryx Recent Development

7.21 Mountain Hardwear

7.21.1 Mountain Hardwear Corporation Information

7.21.2 Mountain Hardwear Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Mountain Hardwear Hiking Backpacks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Mountain Hardwear Products Offered

7.21.5 Mountain Hardwear Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Hiking Backpacks Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Hiking Backpacks Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Hiking Backpacks Distributors

8.3 Hiking Backpacks Production Mode & Process

8.4 Hiking Backpacks Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Hiking Backpacks Sales Channels

8.4.2 Hiking Backpacks Distributors

8.5 Hiking Backpacks Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer



