High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market was valued at USD 4989.26 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6232.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.64% between 2020 and 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ABB Siemens GE Hyosung Heavy Industries Hitachi Mitsubishi Fuji Electric Hyundai Electric CG Shandong Taikai XD Electric Pinggao Electric Sieyuan NHVS Tbea CHINT Group Market Segment by Product Type: , , 36 KV to 72.5KV 72 KV to 550KV Above 550 KV Market Segment by Application: Power Plant Factory Others Production

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market

TOC

1 HIGH VOLTAGE GAS INSULATED SWITCHGEAR (GIS) MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS)1 1.2 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Segment by Type1 1.2.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 20262 1.2.2 36 KV to 72.5KV2 1.2.3 72 KV to 550KV3 1.2.4 Above 550 KV3 1.3 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Segment by Application4 1.3.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 20264 1.3.2 Power Plant5 1.3.3 Factory5 1.3.4 Others6 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects6 1.4.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)6 1.4.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)8 1.5 Global Market Size by Region8 1.5.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 20269 1.5.2 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)9 1.5.3 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)10 1.5.4 China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)10 1.5.5 Japan High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)11 1.5.6 South Korea High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)12 2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS14 2.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2020)14 2.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2020)16 2.3 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)18 2.4 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2020)18 2.5 Manufacturers High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites20 2.6 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends21 2.6.1 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Concentration Rate21 2.6.2 Global 5 Largest High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Players Market Share by Revenue22 2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion22 3 PRODUCTION BY REGION24 3.1 Global Production of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Share by Region (2015-2020)24 3.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)25 3.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)26 3.4 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production27 3.4.1 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)27 3.4.2 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)27 3.5 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production28 3.5.1 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)28 3.5.2 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)28 3.6 China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production (2015-2020)29 3.6.1 China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)29 3.6.2 China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)29 3.7 Japan High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production (2015-2020)30 3.7.1 Japan High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)30 3.7.2 Japan High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)30 3.8 South Korea High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production (2015-2020)31 3.8.1 South Korea High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)31 3.8.2 South Korea High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)31 4 HIGH VOLTAGE GAS INSULATED SWITCHGEAR (GIS) CONSUMPTION BY REGION32 4.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Region32 4.1.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Region32 4.1.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Market Share by Region32 4.2 North America33 4.2.1 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Countries34 4.2.2 U.S.35 4.2.3 Canada35 4.2.4 Mexico36 4.3 Europe37 4.3.1 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Countries37 4.3.2 Germany38 4.3.3 France39 4.3.4 U.K.39 4.3.5 Italy40 4.3.6 Russia41 4.4 Asia Pacific42 4.4.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Region42 4.4.2 China43 4.4.3 Japan44 4.4.4 South Korea44 4.4.5 Southeast Asia45 4.4.6 India46 4.5 South America47 4.5.1 South America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Countries47 4.5.2 Brazil48 4.6 Middle East and Africa49 4.6.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption by Countries49 4.6.2 GCC Countries50 4.6.3 Turkey51 4.6.4 South Africa51 5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE53 5.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)53 5.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)55 5.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price by Type (2015-2020)56 6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION57 6.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)57 6.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2020)59 7 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN HIGH VOLTAGE GAS INSULATED SWITCHGEAR (GIS) BUSINESS60 7.1 ABB60 7.1.1 ABB High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served60 7.1.2 ABB High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification61 7.1.3 ABB High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)61 7.1.4 ABB Company Profile61 7.2 Siemens62 7.2.1 Siemens High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served62 7.2.2 Siemens High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification63 7.2.3 Siemens High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)64 7.2.4 Siemens Company Profile64 7.3 GE64 7.3.1 GE High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served64 7.3.2 GE High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification65 7.3.3 GE High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)65 7.3.4 GE Company Profile66 7.4 Hyosung Heavy Industries66 7.4.1 Hyosung Heavy Industries High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served66 7.4.2 Hyosung Heavy Industries High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification67 7.4.3 Hyosung Heavy Industries High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)68 7.4.4 Hyosung Heavy Industries Company Profile68 7.5 Hitachi69 7.5.1 Hitachi High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served69 7.5.2 Hitachi High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification70 7.5.3 Hitachi High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)71 7.5.4 Hitachi Company Profile71 7.6 Mitsubishi72 7.6.1 Mitsubishi High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served72 7.6.2 Mitsubishi High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification73 7.6.3 Mitsubishi High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)73 7.6.4 Mitsubishi Company Profile73 7.7 Fuji Electric74 7.7.1 Fuji Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served74 7.7.2 Fuji Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification75 7.7.3 Fuji Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)75 7.7.4 Fuji Electric Company Profile76 7.8 Hyundai Electric76 7.8.1 Hyundai Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served76 7.8.2 Hyundai Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification77 7.8.3 Hyundai Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)77 7.8.4 Hyundai Electric Company Profile78 7.9 CG78 7.9.1 CG High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served78 7.9.2 CG High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification79 7.9.3 CG High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)79 7.9.4 CG Company Profile80 7.10 Shandong Taikai80 7.10.1 Shandong Taikai High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served80 7.10.2 Shandong Taikai High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification81 7.10.3 Shandong Taikai High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)82 7.10.4 Shandong Taikai Company Profile82 7.11 XD Electric83 7.11.1 XD Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served83 7.11.2 XD Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification84 7.11.3 XD Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)85 7.11.4 XD Electric Company Profile85 7.12 Pinggao Electric86 7.12.1 Pinggao Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served86 7.12.2 Pinggao Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification87 7.12.3 Pinggao Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)88 7.12.4 Pinggao Electric Company Profile88 7.13 Sieyuan89 7.13.1 Sieyuan High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served89 7.13.2 Sieyuan High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification90 7.13.3 Sieyuan High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)91 7.13.4 Sieyuan Company Profile91 7.14 NHVS92 7.14.1 NHVS High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served92 7.14.2 NHVS High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification93 7.14.3 NHVS High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)94 7.14.4 NHVS Company Profile94 7.15 Tbea94 7.15.1 Tbea High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served94 7.15.2 Tbea High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification95 7.15.3 Tbea High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)96 7.15.4 Tbea Company Profile96 7.16 CHINT Group96 7.16.1 CHINT Group High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sites and Area Served96 7.16.2 CHINT Group High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification97 7.16.3 CHINT Group High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)98 7.16.4 CHINT Group Company Profile98 8 HIGH VOLTAGE GAS INSULATED SWITCHGEAR (GIS) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS100 8.1 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Key Raw Materials Analysis100 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials100 8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend101 8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials101 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure102 8.3 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Industrial Chain Analysis103 9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS104 9.1 Marketing Channel104 9.2 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Customers106 10 MARKET DYNAMICS108 10.1 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Trends108 10.2 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Opportunities and Drivers108 10.3 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Challenges109 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis110 11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST112 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Region (2021-2026)112 11.1.1 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)113 11.1.2 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)114 11.1.3 China High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)115 11.1.4 Japan High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)116 11.1.5 South Korea High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)117 12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST118 12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS)118 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Country118 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Country119 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Region119 12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Country120 12.6 Middle East and Africa Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Country120 13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2021-2026)121 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)121 13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Type (2021-2026)121 13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Type (2021-2026)122 13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Type (2021-2026)122 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) by Application (2021-2026)123 14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION124 15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE125 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach125 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design125 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation126 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation127 15.2 Data Source128 15.2.1 Secondary Sources128 15.2.2 Primary Sources129 15.3 Author List130 15.4 Disclaimer130

