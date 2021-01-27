High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Siemens, GE, Hyosung Heavy Industries

High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) is a kind of metal enclosed switchgear. That means, all the equipment of the electrical switchgear are enclosed by gas tight metal enclosure and SF6 gas is used as insulation between live parts of the equipment and earthed metal enclosure. In 2019, 72 KV to 550KV accounted for a major share of about 86% the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. Based on application, In High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market. Asia-Pacific held a key market sales share of the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market in 2019 which account for 55.00%. In 2019, ABB, Siemens and GE ranked top 3 of the revenue share in global market.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market The global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market size is projected to reach US$ 6231.4 million by 2026, from US$ 4989.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Scope and Segment High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, ABB, Siemens, GE, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, Fuji Electric, Hyundai Electric, CG, Shandong Taikai, XD Electric, Pinggao Electric, Sieyuan, NHVS, Tbea, CHINT Group

High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Breakdown Data by Type

72 KV to 550KV, 36 KV to 72.5KV, Above 550 KV

High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Breakdown Data by Application

Power Plant, Factory, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 72 KV to 550KV

1.2.3 36 KV to 72.5KV

1.2.4 Above 550 KV 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Power Plant

1.3.3 Factory

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production 2.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 India 2.9 South Korea 3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales in 2020 4.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.1.5 ABB Related Developments 12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Overview

12.2.3 Siemens High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.2.5 Siemens Related Developments 12.3 GE

12.3.1 GE Corporation Information

12.3.2 GE Overview

12.3.3 GE High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GE High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.3.5 GE Related Developments 12.4 Hyosung Heavy Industries

12.4.1 Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hyosung Heavy Industries Overview

12.4.3 Hyosung Heavy Industries High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hyosung Heavy Industries High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.4.5 Hyosung Heavy Industries Related Developments 12.5 Hitachi

12.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hitachi High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.5.5 Hitachi Related Developments 12.6 Mitsubishi

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments 12.7 Fuji Electric

12.7.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fuji Electric Overview

12.7.3 Fuji Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Fuji Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.7.5 Fuji Electric Related Developments 12.8 Hyundai Electric

12.8.1 Hyundai Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hyundai Electric Overview

12.8.3 Hyundai Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hyundai Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.8.5 Hyundai Electric Related Developments 12.9 CG

12.9.1 CG Corporation Information

12.9.2 CG Overview

12.9.3 CG High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CG High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.9.5 CG Related Developments 12.10 Shandong Taikai

12.10.1 Shandong Taikai Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shandong Taikai Overview

12.10.3 Shandong Taikai High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shandong Taikai High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.10.5 Shandong Taikai Related Developments 12.11 XD Electric

12.11.1 XD Electric Corporation Information

12.11.2 XD Electric Overview

12.11.3 XD Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 XD Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.11.5 XD Electric Related Developments 12.12 Pinggao Electric

12.12.1 Pinggao Electric Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pinggao Electric Overview

12.12.3 Pinggao Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Pinggao Electric High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.12.5 Pinggao Electric Related Developments 12.13 Sieyuan

12.13.1 Sieyuan Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sieyuan Overview

12.13.3 Sieyuan High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sieyuan High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.13.5 Sieyuan Related Developments 12.14 NHVS

12.14.1 NHVS Corporation Information

12.14.2 NHVS Overview

12.14.3 NHVS High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 NHVS High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.14.5 NHVS Related Developments 12.15 Tbea

12.15.1 Tbea Corporation Information

12.15.2 Tbea Overview

12.15.3 Tbea High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Tbea High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.15.5 Tbea Related Developments 12.16 CHINT Group

12.16.1 CHINT Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 CHINT Group Overview

12.16.3 CHINT Group High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 CHINT Group High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Product Description

12.16.5 CHINT Group Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Production Mode & Process 13.4 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Sales Channels

13.4.2 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Distributors 13.5 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Industry Trends 14.2 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Drivers 14.3 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Challenges 14.4 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

