High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size,Share | Industry Report, 2027|Siemens, XD Group, NR Electric|Latest Research Report By QYR

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market.

The research report on the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Leading Players

ABB, Siemens, XD Group, NR Electric, GE Grid Solution, NKT, TBEA, Xuji Group, Hitachi, Nexans, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Abengoa

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Segmentation by Product

High-power Rating Projects

Low power Rating Projects

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Segmentation by Application

Subsea Transmission

Underground Transmission

Overhead Transmission

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

How will the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission

1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Overview

1.1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Product Scope

1.1.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size (2016-2027) 2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 High-power Rating Projects

2.5 Low power Rating Projects 3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Subsea Transmission

3.5 Underground Transmission

3.6 Overhead Transmission 4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market

4.4 Global Top Players High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ABB

5.1.1 ABB Profile

5.1.2 ABB Main Business

5.1.3 ABB High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ABB High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

5.2 Siemens

5.2.1 Siemens Profile

5.2.2 Siemens Main Business

5.2.3 Siemens High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Siemens High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.3 XD Group

5.3.1 XD Group Profile

5.3.2 XD Group Main Business

5.3.3 XD Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 XD Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 NR Electric Recent Developments

5.4 NR Electric

5.4.1 NR Electric Profile

5.4.2 NR Electric Main Business

5.4.3 NR Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 NR Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 NR Electric Recent Developments

5.5 GE Grid Solution

5.5.1 GE Grid Solution Profile

5.5.2 GE Grid Solution Main Business

5.5.3 GE Grid Solution High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 GE Grid Solution High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 GE Grid Solution Recent Developments

5.6 NKT

5.6.1 NKT Profile

5.6.2 NKT Main Business

5.6.3 NKT High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 NKT High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 NKT Recent Developments

5.7 TBEA

5.7.1 TBEA Profile

5.7.2 TBEA Main Business

5.7.3 TBEA High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 TBEA High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 TBEA Recent Developments

5.8 Xuji Group

5.8.1 Xuji Group Profile

5.8.2 Xuji Group Main Business

5.8.3 Xuji Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Xuji Group High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Xuji Group Recent Developments

5.9 Hitachi

5.9.1 Hitachi Profile

5.9.2 Hitachi Main Business

5.9.3 Hitachi High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Hitachi High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

5.10 Nexans

5.10.1 Nexans Profile

5.10.2 Nexans Main Business

5.10.3 Nexans High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Nexans High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Nexans Recent Developments

5.11 Toshiba

5.11.1 Toshiba Profile

5.11.2 Toshiba Main Business

5.11.3 Toshiba High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Toshiba High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

5.12 Mitsubishi Electric

5.12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Profile

5.12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business

5.12.3 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

5.13 Abengoa

5.13.1 Abengoa Profile

5.13.2 Abengoa Main Business

5.13.3 Abengoa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Abengoa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Abengoa Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Dynamics

11.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Industry Trends

11.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Drivers

11.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Challenges

11.4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

