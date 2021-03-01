High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Potential Growth, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players | Carhartt, Red Kap, Reflective Apparel Factory

“

The report titled Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Carhartt, Red Kap, Reflective Apparel Factory, Sportex Safety, Ergodyne, ML Kishigo, Honeywell, Lakeland, GSS Safety, Protective Industrial Products, National Safety Apparel, 3A Safety Groups, Pyramex Safety Products, Portwest, Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing, Viking, Richlu Manufacturing, Surewerx- Alliance Mercantile, Dickies, Dakota, Stalworth, Forcefield

Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester High-Visibility Clothing

Modacrylic High-Visibility Clothing

FR Cotton High-Visibility Clothing

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Police

Utilities

Airport Personnel

Others



The High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyester High-Visibility Clothing

1.4.3 Modacrylic High-Visibility Clothing

1.2.4 FR Cotton High-Visibility Clothing

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Police

1.3.3 Utilities

1.3.4 Airport Personnel

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales in 2020

3.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Price by Type

4.3.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Price by Application

5.3.1 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Carhartt

11.1.1 Carhartt Corporation Information

11.1.2 Carhartt Overview

11.1.3 Carhartt High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Carhartt High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Description

11.1.5 Carhartt Related Developments

11.2 Red Kap

11.2.1 Red Kap Corporation Information

11.2.2 Red Kap Overview

11.2.3 Red Kap High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Red Kap High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Description

11.2.5 Red Kap Related Developments

11.3 Reflective Apparel Factory

11.3.1 Reflective Apparel Factory Corporation Information

11.3.2 Reflective Apparel Factory Overview

11.3.3 Reflective Apparel Factory High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Reflective Apparel Factory High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Description

11.3.5 Reflective Apparel Factory Related Developments

11.4 Sportex Safety

11.4.1 Sportex Safety Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sportex Safety Overview

11.4.3 Sportex Safety High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Sportex Safety High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Description

11.4.5 Sportex Safety Related Developments

11.5 Ergodyne

11.5.1 Ergodyne Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ergodyne Overview

11.5.3 Ergodyne High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Ergodyne High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Description

11.5.5 Ergodyne Related Developments

11.6 ML Kishigo

11.6.1 ML Kishigo Corporation Information

11.6.2 ML Kishigo Overview

11.6.3 ML Kishigo High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 ML Kishigo High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Description

11.6.5 ML Kishigo Related Developments

11.7 Honeywell

11.7.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

11.7.2 Honeywell Overview

11.7.3 Honeywell High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Honeywell High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Description

11.7.5 Honeywell Related Developments

11.8 Lakeland

11.8.1 Lakeland Corporation Information

11.8.2 Lakeland Overview

11.8.3 Lakeland High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Lakeland High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Description

11.8.5 Lakeland Related Developments

11.9 GSS Safety

11.9.1 GSS Safety Corporation Information

11.9.2 GSS Safety Overview

11.9.3 GSS Safety High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 GSS Safety High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Description

11.9.5 GSS Safety Related Developments

11.10 Protective Industrial Products

11.10.1 Protective Industrial Products Corporation Information

11.10.2 Protective Industrial Products Overview

11.10.3 Protective Industrial Products High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Protective Industrial Products High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Product Description

11.10.5 Protective Industrial Products Related Developments

11.12 3A Safety Groups

11.12.1 3A Safety Groups Corporation Information

11.12.2 3A Safety Groups Overview

11.12.3 3A Safety Groups High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 3A Safety Groups Product Description

11.12.5 3A Safety Groups Related Developments

11.13 Pyramex Safety Products

11.13.1 Pyramex Safety Products Corporation Information

11.13.2 Pyramex Safety Products Overview

11.13.3 Pyramex Safety Products High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Pyramex Safety Products Product Description

11.13.5 Pyramex Safety Products Related Developments

11.14 Portwest

11.14.1 Portwest Corporation Information

11.14.2 Portwest Overview

11.14.3 Portwest High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Portwest Product Description

11.14.5 Portwest Related Developments

11.15 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing

11.15.1 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Corporation Information

11.15.2 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Overview

11.15.3 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Product Description

11.15.5 Zhejiang Shunfa Reflective Clothing Related Developments

11.16 Viking

11.16.1 Viking Corporation Information

11.16.2 Viking Overview

11.16.3 Viking High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Viking Product Description

11.16.5 Viking Related Developments

11.17 Richlu Manufacturing

11.17.1 Richlu Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.17.2 Richlu Manufacturing Overview

11.17.3 Richlu Manufacturing High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Richlu Manufacturing Product Description

11.17.5 Richlu Manufacturing Related Developments

11.18 Surewerx- Alliance Mercantile

11.18.1 Surewerx- Alliance Mercantile Corporation Information

11.18.2 Surewerx- Alliance Mercantile Overview

11.18.3 Surewerx- Alliance Mercantile High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Surewerx- Alliance Mercantile Product Description

11.18.5 Surewerx- Alliance Mercantile Related Developments

11.19 Dickies

11.19.1 Dickies Corporation Information

11.19.2 Dickies Overview

11.19.3 Dickies High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Dickies Product Description

11.19.5 Dickies Related Developments

11.20 Dakota

11.20.1 Dakota Corporation Information

11.20.2 Dakota Overview

11.20.3 Dakota High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Dakota Product Description

11.20.5 Dakota Related Developments

11.21 Stalworth

11.21.1 Stalworth Corporation Information

11.21.2 Stalworth Overview

11.21.3 Stalworth High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Stalworth Product Description

11.21.5 Stalworth Related Developments

11.22 Forcefield

11.22.1 Forcefield Corporation Information

11.22.2 Forcefield Overview

11.22.3 Forcefield High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Forcefield Product Description

11.22.5 Forcefield Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Value Chain Analysis

12.2 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Production Mode & Process

12.4 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Sales Channels

12.4.2 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Distributors

12.5 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Industry Trends

13.2 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Drivers

13.3 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Challenges

13.4 High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global High Visibility (Hi-Vis) Clothing Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”