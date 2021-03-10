High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | DuPont, DSM, Solvay

“

The report titled Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Temperature Nylon (HTN) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Temperature Nylon (HTN) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, DSM, Solvay, MGC, Mitsui Chemicals, BASF, Kuraray, EMS Chemie Holding, Kingfa, Evonik, RadiciGroup, Genius, Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang NHU, Zhejiang Xinli New Material

Market Segmentation by Product: PA6T

PA46

PA9T

PA10T

MXD6

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

Electronics

LED

Machinery

Others



The High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Temperature Nylon (HTN) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market?

Table of Contents:

1 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Overview

1.1 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Product Overview

1.2 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PA6T

1.2.2 PA46

1.2.3 PA9T

1.2.4 PA10T

1.2.5 MXD6

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High Temperature Nylon (HTN) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) by Application

4.1 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile

4.1.2 Electronics

4.1.3 LED

4.1.4 Machinery

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) by Application

4.5.2 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) by Application

5 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Business

10.1 DuPont

10.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 DuPont High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DuPont High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.2 DSM

10.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.2.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DSM High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DuPont High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.2.5 DSM Recent Development

10.3 Solvay

10.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.3.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Solvay High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Solvay High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.3.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.4 MGC

10.4.1 MGC Corporation Information

10.4.2 MGC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 MGC High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 MGC High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.4.5 MGC Recent Development

10.5 Mitsui Chemicals

10.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mitsui Chemicals High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.5.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

10.6 BASF

10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 BASF High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BASF High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF Recent Development

10.7 Kuraray

10.7.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Kuraray High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kuraray High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.7.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.8 EMS Chemie Holding

10.8.1 EMS Chemie Holding Corporation Information

10.8.2 EMS Chemie Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 EMS Chemie Holding High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 EMS Chemie Holding High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.8.5 EMS Chemie Holding Recent Development

10.9 Kingfa

10.9.1 Kingfa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kingfa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Kingfa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kingfa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.9.5 Kingfa Recent Development

10.10 Evonik

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Evonik High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.11 RadiciGroup

10.11.1 RadiciGroup Corporation Information

10.11.2 RadiciGroup Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 RadiciGroup High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 RadiciGroup High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.11.5 RadiciGroup Recent Development

10.12 Genius

10.12.1 Genius Corporation Information

10.12.2 Genius Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Genius High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Genius High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.12.5 Genius Recent Development

10.13 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.14 Zhejiang NHU

10.14.1 Zhejiang NHU Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zhejiang NHU Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Zhejiang NHU High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Zhejiang NHU High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.14.5 Zhejiang NHU Recent Development

10.15 Zhejiang Xinli New Material

10.15.1 Zhejiang Xinli New Material Corporation Information

10.15.2 Zhejiang Xinli New Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Zhejiang Xinli New Material High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Zhejiang Xinli New Material High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products Offered

10.15.5 Zhejiang Xinli New Material Recent Development

11 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”