High Strength E-Glass Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries

The report titled Global High Strength E-Glass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Strength E-Glass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Strength E-Glass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Strength E-Glass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Strength E-Glass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Strength E-Glass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Strength E-Glass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Strength E-Glass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Strength E-Glass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Strength E-Glass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Strength E-Glass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Strength E-Glass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC, Fiberglass (Sinoma), Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Johns Mansville, Nippon Electric Glass, Nittobo, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Sichuan Weibo, Jiangsu Jiuding, Lanxess, Changzhou Tianma, Ahlstrom

Market Segmentation by Product: Roving Glass Fibers

Chopped Glass Fibers

Yarn Glass Fibers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others



The High Strength E-Glass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Strength E-Glass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Strength E-Glass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Strength E-Glass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Strength E-Glass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Strength E-Glass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Strength E-Glass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Strength E-Glass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 High Strength E-Glass Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Roving Glass Fibers

1.2.3 Chopped Glass Fibers

1.2.4 Yarn Glass Fibers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Consumer

1.3.6 Wind Power

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global High Strength E-Glass Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 High Strength E-Glass Industry Trends

2.4.2 High Strength E-Glass Market Drivers

2.4.3 High Strength E-Glass Market Challenges

2.4.4 High Strength E-Glass Market Restraints

3 Global High Strength E-Glass Sales

3.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top High Strength E-Glass Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top High Strength E-Glass Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top High Strength E-Glass Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top High Strength E-Glass Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top High Strength E-Glass Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top High Strength E-Glass Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top High Strength E-Glass Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top High Strength E-Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Strength E-Glass Sales in 2020

4.3 Global High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top High Strength E-Glass Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top High Strength E-Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Strength E-Glass Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global High Strength E-Glass Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global High Strength E-Glass Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High Strength E-Glass Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High Strength E-Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High Strength E-Glass Price by Type

5.3.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global High Strength E-Glass Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global High Strength E-Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global High Strength E-Glass Price by Application

6.3.1 Global High Strength E-Glass Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global High Strength E-Glass Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America High Strength E-Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America High Strength E-Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America High Strength E-Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America High Strength E-Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America High Strength E-Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High Strength E-Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe High Strength E-Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe High Strength E-Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe High Strength E-Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe High Strength E-Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa High Strength E-Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Owens Corning

12.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.1.2 Owens Corning Overview

12.1.3 Owens Corning High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Owens Corning High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.1.5 Owens Corning High Strength E-Glass SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Owens Corning Recent Developments

12.2 Jushi Group

12.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jushi Group Overview

12.2.3 Jushi Group High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Jushi Group High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.2.5 Jushi Group High Strength E-Glass SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Jushi Group Recent Developments

12.3 PPG Industries

12.3.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.3.3 PPG Industries High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PPG Industries High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.3.5 PPG Industries High Strength E-Glass SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.4 CPIC

12.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information

12.4.2 CPIC Overview

12.4.3 CPIC High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 CPIC High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.4.5 CPIC High Strength E-Glass SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 CPIC Recent Developments

12.5 Fiberglass (Sinoma)

12.5.1 Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fiberglass (Sinoma) Overview

12.5.3 Fiberglass (Sinoma) High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fiberglass (Sinoma) High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.5.5 Fiberglass (Sinoma) High Strength E-Glass SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Developments

12.6 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

12.6.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

12.6.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Overview

12.6.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.6.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns High Strength E-Glass SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Developments

12.7 Binani-3B

12.7.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information

12.7.2 Binani-3B Overview

12.7.3 Binani-3B High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Binani-3B High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.7.5 Binani-3B High Strength E-Glass SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Binani-3B Recent Developments

12.8 Johns Mansville

12.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

12.8.2 Johns Mansville Overview

12.8.3 Johns Mansville High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Johns Mansville High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.8.5 Johns Mansville High Strength E-Glass SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Johns Mansville Recent Developments

12.9 Nippon Electric Glass

12.9.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nippon Electric Glass Overview

12.9.3 Nippon Electric Glass High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nippon Electric Glass High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.9.5 Nippon Electric Glass High Strength E-Glass SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Developments

12.10 Nittobo

12.10.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nittobo Overview

12.10.3 Nittobo High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nittobo High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.10.5 Nittobo High Strength E-Glass SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Nittobo Recent Developments

12.11 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

12.11.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Overview

12.11.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.11.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Developments

12.12 Sichuan Weibo

12.12.1 Sichuan Weibo Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sichuan Weibo Overview

12.12.3 Sichuan Weibo High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sichuan Weibo High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.12.5 Sichuan Weibo Recent Developments

12.13 Jiangsu Jiuding

12.13.1 Jiangsu Jiuding Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Jiuding Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Jiuding High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Jiuding High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.13.5 Jiangsu Jiuding Recent Developments

12.14 Lanxess

12.14.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.14.2 Lanxess Overview

12.14.3 Lanxess High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Lanxess High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.14.5 Lanxess Recent Developments

12.15 Changzhou Tianma

12.15.1 Changzhou Tianma Corporation Information

12.15.2 Changzhou Tianma Overview

12.15.3 Changzhou Tianma High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Changzhou Tianma High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.15.5 Changzhou Tianma Recent Developments

12.16 Ahlstrom

12.16.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ahlstrom Overview

12.16.3 Ahlstrom High Strength E-Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ahlstrom High Strength E-Glass Products and Services

12.16.5 Ahlstrom Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 High Strength E-Glass Value Chain Analysis

13.2 High Strength E-Glass Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 High Strength E-Glass Production Mode & Process

13.4 High Strength E-Glass Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 High Strength E-Glass Sales Channels

13.4.2 High Strength E-Glass Distributors

13.5 High Strength E-Glass Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

