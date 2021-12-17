High Strength Adhesives Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | 3M, Henkel, Dow Chemical

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(High Strength Adhesives Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Strength Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Strength Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Strength Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Strength Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Strength Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Strength Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Henkel, Dow Chemical, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Wacker-Chemie, Huntsman, Arkema Group, PPG Industries, Lord, BASF, Ashland, ITW, Jowat, ThreeBond, Cytec Solvay, Parson Adhesives, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Franklin International, Lord Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Medical

Industrial

Others



The High Strength Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Strength Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Strength Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 High Strength Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Strength Adhesives

1.2 High Strength Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Strength Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Acrylic

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Others

1.3 High Strength Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Strength Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High Strength Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High Strength Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High Strength Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High Strength Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High Strength Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High Strength Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High Strength Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Strength Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High Strength Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High Strength Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High Strength Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High Strength Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High Strength Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High Strength Adhesives Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High Strength Adhesives Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High Strength Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High Strength Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America High Strength Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High Strength Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe High Strength Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High Strength Adhesives Production

3.6.1 China High Strength Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High Strength Adhesives Production

3.7.1 Japan High Strength Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High Strength Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High Strength Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High Strength Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High Strength Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High Strength Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High Strength Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High Strength Adhesives Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High Strength Adhesives Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High Strength Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Strength Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High Strength Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High Strength Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High Strength Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3M High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Henkel

7.2.1 Henkel High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.2.2 Henkel High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Henkel High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Henkel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Dow Chemical

7.3.1 Dow Chemical High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dow Chemical High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Dow Chemical High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Dow Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 H.B. Fuller

7.4.1 H.B. Fuller High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.4.2 H.B. Fuller High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.4.3 H.B. Fuller High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 H.B. Fuller Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sika

7.5.1 Sika High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sika High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sika High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sika Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sika Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Wacker-Chemie

7.6.1 Wacker-Chemie High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.6.2 Wacker-Chemie High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Wacker-Chemie High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Wacker-Chemie Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Huntsman

7.7.1 Huntsman High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.7.2 Huntsman High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Huntsman High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Arkema Group

7.8.1 Arkema Group High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.8.2 Arkema Group High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Arkema Group High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Arkema Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Arkema Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 PPG Industries

7.9.1 PPG Industries High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.9.2 PPG Industries High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.9.3 PPG Industries High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 PPG Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 PPG Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Lord

7.10.1 Lord High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lord High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Lord High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Lord Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Lord Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 BASF

7.11.1 BASF High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.11.2 BASF High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.11.3 BASF High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Ashland

7.12.1 Ashland High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ashland High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Ashland High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Ashland Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 ITW

7.13.1 ITW High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.13.2 ITW High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.13.3 ITW High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 ITW Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 ITW Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jowat

7.14.1 Jowat High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jowat High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jowat High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jowat Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jowat Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 ThreeBond

7.15.1 ThreeBond High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.15.2 ThreeBond High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.15.3 ThreeBond High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 ThreeBond Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 ThreeBond Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Cytec Solvay

7.16.1 Cytec Solvay High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cytec Solvay High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Cytec Solvay High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Cytec Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Parson Adhesives

7.17.1 Parson Adhesives High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.17.2 Parson Adhesives High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Parson Adhesives High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Parson Adhesives Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Parson Adhesives Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

7.18.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.18.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Franklin International

7.19.1 Franklin International High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.19.2 Franklin International High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Franklin International High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Franklin International Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Franklin International Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Lord Corporation

7.20.1 Lord Corporation High Strength Adhesives Corporation Information

7.20.2 Lord Corporation High Strength Adhesives Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Lord Corporation High Strength Adhesives Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Lord Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Lord Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

8 High Strength Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High Strength Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Strength Adhesives

8.4 High Strength Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High Strength Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 High Strength Adhesives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High Strength Adhesives Industry Trends

10.2 High Strength Adhesives Growth Drivers

10.3 High Strength Adhesives Market Challenges

10.4 High Strength Adhesives Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Strength Adhesives by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High Strength Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High Strength Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High Strength Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High Strength Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High Strength Adhesives

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High Strength Adhesives by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High Strength Adhesives by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High Strength Adhesives by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High Strength Adhesives by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Strength Adhesives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High Strength Adhesives by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High Strength Adhesives by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High Strength Adhesives by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”