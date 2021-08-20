High Speed Steels Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027 | Nachi-Fujikoshi, Daido Steel, Kobe Steel

“

The report titled Global High Speed Steels Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Speed Steels market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Speed Steels market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Speed Steels market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Speed Steels market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Speed Steels report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Speed Steels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Speed Steels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Speed Steels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Speed Steels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Speed Steels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Speed Steels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nachi-Fujikoshi, Daido Steel, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Voestalpine, Sandvik Group, Kennametal, Hudson Tool Steel, Erasteel（Eramet）, Friedr. Lohmann, Thyssenkrupp, Guhring, Advanced Technology and Materials

Market Segmentation by Product:

Metal Cutting Tools

Cold Working Tools

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive Industry

Plastic Industry

Aerospace Industry

Energy Sector

Others



The High Speed Steels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Speed Steels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Speed Steels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Speed Steels market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Speed Steels industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Speed Steels market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Speed Steels market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Speed Steels market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Speed Steels Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Speed Steels Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal Cutting Tools

1.2.3 Cold Working Tools

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Speed Steels Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Plastic Industry

1.3.4 Aerospace Industry

1.3.5 Energy Sector

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Speed Steels Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global High Speed Steels Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global High Speed Steels Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global High Speed Steels, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 High Speed Steels Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global High Speed Steels Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global High Speed Steels Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 High Speed Steels Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global High Speed Steels Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global High Speed Steels Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global High Speed Steels Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top High Speed Steels Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global High Speed Steels Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global High Speed Steels Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top High Speed Steels Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key High Speed Steels Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global High Speed Steels Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global High Speed Steels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global High Speed Steels Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Speed Steels Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global High Speed Steels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global High Speed Steels Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global High Speed Steels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 High Speed Steels Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers High Speed Steels Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Speed Steels Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global High Speed Steels Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global High Speed Steels Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global High Speed Steels Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 High Speed Steels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global High Speed Steels Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global High Speed Steels Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global High Speed Steels Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 High Speed Steels Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global High Speed Steels Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global High Speed Steels Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High Speed Steels Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 High Speed Steels Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 High Speed Steels Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global High Speed Steels Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global High Speed Steels Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High Speed Steels Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan High Speed Steels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan High Speed Steels Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan High Speed Steels Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan High Speed Steels Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan High Speed Steels Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top High Speed Steels Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top High Speed Steels Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan High Speed Steels Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan High Speed Steels Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan High Speed Steels Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan High Speed Steels Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan High Speed Steels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan High Speed Steels Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan High Speed Steels Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan High Speed Steels Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan High Speed Steels Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan High Speed Steels Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan High Speed Steels Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan High Speed Steels Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan High Speed Steels Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan High Speed Steels Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan High Speed Steels Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan High Speed Steels Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America High Speed Steels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America High Speed Steels Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America High Speed Steels Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America High Speed Steels Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific High Speed Steels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific High Speed Steels Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific High Speed Steels Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific High Speed Steels Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe High Speed Steels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe High Speed Steels Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe High Speed Steels Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe High Speed Steels Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High Speed Steels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America High Speed Steels Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America High Speed Steels Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America High Speed Steels Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steels Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steels Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steels Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Speed Steels Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi

12.1.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

12.1.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi High Speed Steels Products Offered

12.1.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Development

12.2 Daido Steel

12.2.1 Daido Steel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daido Steel Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Daido Steel High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Daido Steel High Speed Steels Products Offered

12.2.5 Daido Steel Recent Development

12.3 Kobe Steel, Ltd.

12.3.1 Kobe Steel, Ltd. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kobe Steel, Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kobe Steel, Ltd. High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kobe Steel, Ltd. High Speed Steels Products Offered

12.3.5 Kobe Steel, Ltd. Recent Development

12.4 Voestalpine

12.4.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information

12.4.2 Voestalpine Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Voestalpine High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Voestalpine High Speed Steels Products Offered

12.4.5 Voestalpine Recent Development

12.5 Sandvik Group

12.5.1 Sandvik Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sandvik Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sandvik Group High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sandvik Group High Speed Steels Products Offered

12.5.5 Sandvik Group Recent Development

12.6 Kennametal

12.6.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kennametal Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Kennametal High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kennametal High Speed Steels Products Offered

12.6.5 Kennametal Recent Development

12.7 Hudson Tool Steel

12.7.1 Hudson Tool Steel Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hudson Tool Steel Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hudson Tool Steel High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hudson Tool Steel High Speed Steels Products Offered

12.7.5 Hudson Tool Steel Recent Development

12.8 Erasteel（Eramet）

12.8.1 Erasteel（Eramet） Corporation Information

12.8.2 Erasteel（Eramet） Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Erasteel（Eramet） High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Erasteel（Eramet） High Speed Steels Products Offered

12.8.5 Erasteel（Eramet） Recent Development

12.9 Friedr. Lohmann

12.9.1 Friedr. Lohmann Corporation Information

12.9.2 Friedr. Lohmann Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Friedr. Lohmann High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Friedr. Lohmann High Speed Steels Products Offered

12.9.5 Friedr. Lohmann Recent Development

12.10 Thyssenkrupp

12.10.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

12.10.2 Thyssenkrupp Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Thyssenkrupp High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Thyssenkrupp High Speed Steels Products Offered

12.10.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

12.12 Advanced Technology and Materials

12.12.1 Advanced Technology and Materials Corporation Information

12.12.2 Advanced Technology and Materials Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Advanced Technology and Materials High Speed Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Advanced Technology and Materials Products Offered

12.12.5 Advanced Technology and Materials Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 High Speed Steels Industry Trends

13.2 High Speed Steels Market Drivers

13.3 High Speed Steels Market Challenges

13.4 High Speed Steels Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 High Speed Steels Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”