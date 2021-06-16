High-Speed Coupling Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | ABB, Tsubakimoto Chain, Vulkan Group

“

The report titled Global High-Speed Coupling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-Speed Coupling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-Speed Coupling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-Speed Coupling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-Speed Coupling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-Speed Coupling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-Speed Coupling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-Speed Coupling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-Speed Coupling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-Speed Coupling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-Speed Coupling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-Speed Coupling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Tsubakimoto Chain, Vulkan Group, REACH Machinery, Voith Turbo (Voith), Siemens, SKF, John Crane (Smith Group), Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn), American Metric, Baldor (Dodge), Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric), Rexnord, Ruland, KTR, LORD, Regal Beloit (PTS), Timken Company, Renold, R+W Coupling, Lovejoy, Eriks, Creintors, RBK Drive

Market Segmentation by Product: Flexible Elastic Coupling

Torsionally-rigid Flexible Coupling

Rigid Coupling

Flange Coupling



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Medical Equipment

Engine

Aerospace

Other



The High-Speed Coupling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-Speed Coupling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-Speed Coupling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-Speed Coupling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-Speed Coupling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-Speed Coupling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-Speed Coupling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-Speed Coupling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 High-Speed Coupling Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flexible Elastic Coupling

1.2.3 Torsionally-rigid Flexible Coupling

1.2.4 Rigid Coupling

1.2.5 Flange Coupling

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Medical Equipment

1.3.4 Engine

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global High-Speed Coupling Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 High-Speed Coupling Industry Trends

2.4.2 High-Speed Coupling Market Drivers

2.4.3 High-Speed Coupling Market Challenges

2.4.4 High-Speed Coupling Market Restraints

3 Global High-Speed Coupling Sales

3.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top High-Speed Coupling Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top High-Speed Coupling Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top High-Speed Coupling Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top High-Speed Coupling Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top High-Speed Coupling Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top High-Speed Coupling Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top High-Speed Coupling Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top High-Speed Coupling Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-Speed Coupling Sales in 2020

4.3 Global High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top High-Speed Coupling Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top High-Speed Coupling Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-Speed Coupling Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global High-Speed Coupling Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global High-Speed Coupling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High-Speed Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High-Speed Coupling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High-Speed Coupling Price by Type

5.3.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global High-Speed Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global High-Speed Coupling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global High-Speed Coupling Price by Application

6.3.1 Global High-Speed Coupling Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global High-Speed Coupling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America High-Speed Coupling Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America High-Speed Coupling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America High-Speed Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America High-Speed Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America High-Speed Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High-Speed Coupling Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe High-Speed Coupling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe High-Speed Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe High-Speed Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe High-Speed Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa High-Speed Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB High-Speed Coupling SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 Tsubakimoto Chain

12.2.1 Tsubakimoto Chain Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tsubakimoto Chain Overview

12.2.3 Tsubakimoto Chain High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tsubakimoto Chain High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.2.5 Tsubakimoto Chain High-Speed Coupling SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Tsubakimoto Chain Recent Developments

12.3 Vulkan Group

12.3.1 Vulkan Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Vulkan Group Overview

12.3.3 Vulkan Group High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Vulkan Group High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.3.5 Vulkan Group High-Speed Coupling SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Vulkan Group Recent Developments

12.4 REACH Machinery

12.4.1 REACH Machinery Corporation Information

12.4.2 REACH Machinery Overview

12.4.3 REACH Machinery High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 REACH Machinery High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.4.5 REACH Machinery High-Speed Coupling SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 REACH Machinery Recent Developments

12.5 Voith Turbo (Voith)

12.5.1 Voith Turbo (Voith) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Voith Turbo (Voith) Overview

12.5.3 Voith Turbo (Voith) High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Voith Turbo (Voith) High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.5.5 Voith Turbo (Voith) High-Speed Coupling SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Voith Turbo (Voith) Recent Developments

12.6 Siemens

12.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.6.2 Siemens Overview

12.6.3 Siemens High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Siemens High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.6.5 Siemens High-Speed Coupling SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.7 SKF

12.7.1 SKF Corporation Information

12.7.2 SKF Overview

12.7.3 SKF High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SKF High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.7.5 SKF High-Speed Coupling SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 SKF Recent Developments

12.8 John Crane (Smith Group)

12.8.1 John Crane (Smith Group) Corporation Information

12.8.2 John Crane (Smith Group) Overview

12.8.3 John Crane (Smith Group) High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 John Crane (Smith Group) High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.8.5 John Crane (Smith Group) High-Speed Coupling SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 John Crane (Smith Group) Recent Developments

12.9 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn)

12.9.1 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Overview

12.9.3 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.9.5 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) High-Speed Coupling SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Altra Motion (Ameridrive Zurn) Recent Developments

12.10 American Metric

12.10.1 American Metric Corporation Information

12.10.2 American Metric Overview

12.10.3 American Metric High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 American Metric High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.10.5 American Metric High-Speed Coupling SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 American Metric Recent Developments

12.11 Baldor (Dodge)

12.11.1 Baldor (Dodge) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Baldor (Dodge) Overview

12.11.3 Baldor (Dodge) High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Baldor (Dodge) High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.11.5 Baldor (Dodge) Recent Developments

12.12 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric)

12.12.1 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Overview

12.12.3 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.12.5 Kop-Flex (Emerson Electric) Recent Developments

12.13 Rexnord

12.13.1 Rexnord Corporation Information

12.13.2 Rexnord Overview

12.13.3 Rexnord High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Rexnord High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.13.5 Rexnord Recent Developments

12.14 Ruland

12.14.1 Ruland Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ruland Overview

12.14.3 Ruland High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ruland High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.14.5 Ruland Recent Developments

12.15 KTR

12.15.1 KTR Corporation Information

12.15.2 KTR Overview

12.15.3 KTR High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 KTR High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.15.5 KTR Recent Developments

12.16 LORD

12.16.1 LORD Corporation Information

12.16.2 LORD Overview

12.16.3 LORD High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 LORD High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.16.5 LORD Recent Developments

12.17 Regal Beloit (PTS)

12.17.1 Regal Beloit (PTS) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Regal Beloit (PTS) Overview

12.17.3 Regal Beloit (PTS) High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Regal Beloit (PTS) High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.17.5 Regal Beloit (PTS) Recent Developments

12.18 Timken Company

12.18.1 Timken Company Corporation Information

12.18.2 Timken Company Overview

12.18.3 Timken Company High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Timken Company High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.18.5 Timken Company Recent Developments

12.19 Renold

12.19.1 Renold Corporation Information

12.19.2 Renold Overview

12.19.3 Renold High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Renold High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.19.5 Renold Recent Developments

12.20 R+W Coupling

12.20.1 R+W Coupling Corporation Information

12.20.2 R+W Coupling Overview

12.20.3 R+W Coupling High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 R+W Coupling High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.20.5 R+W Coupling Recent Developments

12.21 Lovejoy

12.21.1 Lovejoy Corporation Information

12.21.2 Lovejoy Overview

12.21.3 Lovejoy High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Lovejoy High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.21.5 Lovejoy Recent Developments

12.22 Eriks

12.22.1 Eriks Corporation Information

12.22.2 Eriks Overview

12.22.3 Eriks High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Eriks High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.22.5 Eriks Recent Developments

12.23 Creintors

12.23.1 Creintors Corporation Information

12.23.2 Creintors Overview

12.23.3 Creintors High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Creintors High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.23.5 Creintors Recent Developments

12.24 RBK Drive

12.24.1 RBK Drive Corporation Information

12.24.2 RBK Drive Overview

12.24.3 RBK Drive High-Speed Coupling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 RBK Drive High-Speed Coupling Products and Services

12.24.5 RBK Drive Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 High-Speed Coupling Value Chain Analysis

13.2 High-Speed Coupling Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 High-Speed Coupling Production Mode & Process

13.4 High-Speed Coupling Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 High-Speed Coupling Sales Channels

13.4.2 High-Speed Coupling Distributors

13.5 High-Speed Coupling Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”