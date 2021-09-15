High Purity Sputtering Target Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2021-2027 | JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE

“

The report titled Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Purity Sputtering Target market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Purity Sputtering Target market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Purity Sputtering Target market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Purity Sputtering Target market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Purity Sputtering Target report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Purity Sputtering Target report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Purity Sputtering Target market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Purity Sputtering Target market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Purity Sputtering Target market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Purity Sputtering Target market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Purity Sputtering Target market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Mitsui Mining and Smelting, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC, Materion (Heraeus), GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd., TOSOH, Ningbo Jiangfeng, Heesung, Luvata, Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd, Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material, Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials, FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd, Advantec, Angstrom Sciences, Umicore Thin Film Products, TANAKA, Jiangfeng Electronics, Research new materials, Fujian Ashi Chuang, Longhua Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Alloy Target

Ceramic Target

Metal Target



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electronics and Semiconductors

Solar Energy

Flat Panel Display

Other



The High Purity Sputtering Target Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Purity Sputtering Target market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Purity Sputtering Target market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Purity Sputtering Target market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Purity Sputtering Target industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Purity Sputtering Target market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Purity Sputtering Target market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Purity Sputtering Target market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Purity Sputtering Target Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Alloy Target

1.2.3 Ceramic Target

1.2.4 Metal Target

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronics and Semiconductors

1.3.3 Solar Energy

1.3.4 Flat Panel Display

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Production

2.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top High Purity Sputtering Target Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top High Purity Sputtering Target Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top High Purity Sputtering Target Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top High Purity Sputtering Target Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top High Purity Sputtering Target Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top High Purity Sputtering Target Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top High Purity Sputtering Target Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top High Purity Sputtering Target Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Purity Sputtering Target Sales in 2020

4.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top High Purity Sputtering Target Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top High Purity Sputtering Target Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Price by Type

5.3.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Price by Application

6.3.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Sputtering Target Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity Sputtering Target Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity Sputtering Target Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation

12.1.1 JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation Overview

12.1.3 JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.1.5 JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Praxair

12.2.1 Praxair Corporation Information

12.2.2 Praxair Overview

12.2.3 Praxair High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Praxair High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.2.5 Praxair Recent Developments

12.3 Plansee SE

12.3.1 Plansee SE Corporation Information

12.3.2 Plansee SE Overview

12.3.3 Plansee SE High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Plansee SE High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.3.5 Plansee SE Recent Developments

12.4 Mitsui Mining and Smelting

12.4.1 Mitsui Mining and Smelting Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsui Mining and Smelting Overview

12.4.3 Mitsui Mining and Smelting High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsui Mining and Smelting High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.4.5 Mitsui Mining and Smelting Recent Developments

12.5 Hitachi Metals

12.5.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Metals Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi Metals High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hitachi Metals High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.5.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments

12.6 Honeywell

12.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.6.2 Honeywell Overview

12.6.3 Honeywell High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Honeywell High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.6.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.7 Sumitomo Chemical

12.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview

12.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sumitomo Chemical High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.7.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments

12.8 ULVAC

12.8.1 ULVAC Corporation Information

12.8.2 ULVAC Overview

12.8.3 ULVAC High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ULVAC High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.8.5 ULVAC Recent Developments

12.9 Materion (Heraeus)

12.9.1 Materion (Heraeus) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Materion (Heraeus) Overview

12.9.3 Materion (Heraeus) High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Materion (Heraeus) High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.9.5 Materion (Heraeus) Recent Developments

12.10 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

12.10.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Overview

12.10.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.10.5 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.11 TOSOH

12.11.1 TOSOH Corporation Information

12.11.2 TOSOH Overview

12.11.3 TOSOH High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TOSOH High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.11.5 TOSOH Recent Developments

12.12 Ningbo Jiangfeng

12.12.1 Ningbo Jiangfeng Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ningbo Jiangfeng Overview

12.12.3 Ningbo Jiangfeng High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ningbo Jiangfeng High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.12.5 Ningbo Jiangfeng Recent Developments

12.13 Heesung

12.13.1 Heesung Corporation Information

12.13.2 Heesung Overview

12.13.3 Heesung High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Heesung High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.13.5 Heesung Recent Developments

12.14 Luvata

12.14.1 Luvata Corporation Information

12.14.2 Luvata Overview

12.14.3 Luvata High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Luvata High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.14.5 Luvata Recent Developments

12.15 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

12.15.1 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Overview

12.15.3 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.15.5 Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.16 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

12.16.1 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Corporation Information

12.16.2 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Overview

12.16.3 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.16.5 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Recent Developments

12.17 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

12.17.1 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Corporation Information

12.17.2 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Overview

12.17.3 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.17.5 Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials Recent Developments

12.18 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

12.18.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.18.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Overview

12.18.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.18.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.19 Advantec

12.19.1 Advantec Corporation Information

12.19.2 Advantec Overview

12.19.3 Advantec High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Advantec High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.19.5 Advantec Recent Developments

12.20 Angstrom Sciences

12.20.1 Angstrom Sciences Corporation Information

12.20.2 Angstrom Sciences Overview

12.20.3 Angstrom Sciences High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Angstrom Sciences High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.20.5 Angstrom Sciences Recent Developments

8.21 Umicore Thin Film Products

12.21.1 Umicore Thin Film Products Corporation Information

12.21.2 Umicore Thin Film Products Overview

12.21.3 Umicore Thin Film Products High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Umicore Thin Film Products High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.21.5 Umicore Thin Film Products Recent Developments

12.22 TANAKA

12.22.1 TANAKA Corporation Information

12.22.2 TANAKA Overview

12.22.3 TANAKA High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 TANAKA High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.22.5 TANAKA Recent Developments

12.23 Jiangfeng Electronics

12.23.1 Jiangfeng Electronics Corporation Information

12.23.2 Jiangfeng Electronics Overview

12.23.3 Jiangfeng Electronics High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Jiangfeng Electronics High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.23.5 Jiangfeng Electronics Recent Developments

12.24 Research new materials

12.24.1 Research new materials Corporation Information

12.24.2 Research new materials Overview

12.24.3 Research new materials High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Research new materials High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.24.5 Research new materials Recent Developments

12.25 Fujian Ashi Chuang

12.25.1 Fujian Ashi Chuang Corporation Information

12.25.2 Fujian Ashi Chuang Overview

12.25.3 Fujian Ashi Chuang High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Fujian Ashi Chuang High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.25.5 Fujian Ashi Chuang Recent Developments

12.26 Longhua Technology

12.26.1 Longhua Technology Corporation Information

12.26.2 Longhua Technology Overview

12.26.3 Longhua Technology High Purity Sputtering Target Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Longhua Technology High Purity Sputtering Target Product Description

12.26.5 Longhua Technology Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 High Purity Sputtering Target Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 High Purity Sputtering Target Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 High Purity Sputtering Target Production Mode & Process

13.4 High Purity Sputtering Target Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 High Purity Sputtering Target Sales Channels

13.4.2 High Purity Sputtering Target Distributors

13.5 High Purity Sputtering Target Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 High Purity Sputtering Target Industry Trends

14.2 High Purity Sputtering Target Market Drivers

14.3 High Purity Sputtering Target Market Challenges

14.4 High Purity Sputtering Target Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global High Purity Sputtering Target Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”