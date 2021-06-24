High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size 2021: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2021–2027 | CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Air Products

“

The report titled Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-purity Phosphine Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-purity Phosphine Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP, Nippon Chemical Industrial, Air Products, Pentagon Chemicals, Bhagwati Chemicals, BASF Intermediates, GASCO

Market Segmentation by Product: Electronic Grade Phosphine Gas (PH3)

Technical Grade Phosphine Gas (PH3)



Market Segmentation by Application: Organophosphorus chemistry

Microelectronics

Fumigant



The High-purity Phosphine Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-purity Phosphine Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-purity Phosphine Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 High-purity Phosphine Gas Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electronic Grade Phosphine Gas (PH3)

1.2.3 Technical Grade Phosphine Gas (PH3)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Organophosphorus chemistry

1.3.3 Microelectronics

1.3.4 Fumigant

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 High-purity Phosphine Gas Industry Trends

2.4.2 High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Drivers

2.4.3 High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Challenges

2.4.4 High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Restraints

3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales

3.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top High-purity Phosphine Gas Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top High-purity Phosphine Gas Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top High-purity Phosphine Gas Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top High-purity Phosphine Gas Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top High-purity Phosphine Gas Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top High-purity Phosphine Gas Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top High-purity Phosphine Gas Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top High-purity Phosphine Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales in 2020

4.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top High-purity Phosphine Gas Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top High-purity Phosphine Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Price by Type

5.3.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Price by Application

6.3.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP

12.1.1 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP Corporation Information

12.1.2 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP Overview

12.1.3 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP High-purity Phosphine Gas Products and Services

12.1.5 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP High-purity Phosphine Gas SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP Recent Developments

12.2 Nippon Chemical Industrial

12.2.1 Nippon Chemical Industrial Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nippon Chemical Industrial Overview

12.2.3 Nippon Chemical Industrial High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nippon Chemical Industrial High-purity Phosphine Gas Products and Services

12.2.5 Nippon Chemical Industrial High-purity Phosphine Gas SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nippon Chemical Industrial Recent Developments

12.3 Air Products

12.3.1 Air Products Corporation Information

12.3.2 Air Products Overview

12.3.3 Air Products High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Air Products High-purity Phosphine Gas Products and Services

12.3.5 Air Products High-purity Phosphine Gas SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Air Products Recent Developments

12.4 Pentagon Chemicals

12.4.1 Pentagon Chemicals Corporation Information

12.4.2 Pentagon Chemicals Overview

12.4.3 Pentagon Chemicals High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Pentagon Chemicals High-purity Phosphine Gas Products and Services

12.4.5 Pentagon Chemicals High-purity Phosphine Gas SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Pentagon Chemicals Recent Developments

12.5 Bhagwati Chemicals

12.5.1 Bhagwati Chemicals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bhagwati Chemicals Overview

12.5.3 Bhagwati Chemicals High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bhagwati Chemicals High-purity Phosphine Gas Products and Services

12.5.5 Bhagwati Chemicals High-purity Phosphine Gas SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Bhagwati Chemicals Recent Developments

12.6 BASF Intermediates

12.6.1 BASF Intermediates Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Intermediates Overview

12.6.3 BASF Intermediates High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BASF Intermediates High-purity Phosphine Gas Products and Services

12.6.5 BASF Intermediates High-purity Phosphine Gas SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 BASF Intermediates Recent Developments

12.7 GASCO

12.7.1 GASCO Corporation Information

12.7.2 GASCO Overview

12.7.3 GASCO High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 GASCO High-purity Phosphine Gas Products and Services

12.7.5 GASCO High-purity Phosphine Gas SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 GASCO Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 High-purity Phosphine Gas Value Chain Analysis

13.2 High-purity Phosphine Gas Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 High-purity Phosphine Gas Production Mode & Process

13.4 High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Channels

13.4.2 High-purity Phosphine Gas Distributors

13.5 High-purity Phosphine Gas Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”