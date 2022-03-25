High Purity N-Butane Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2022-2028 | Air Liquide, Accord Laboratory, Gas Innovations

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “High Purity N-Butane Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4374535/global-high-purity-n-butane-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Purity N-Butane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Purity N-Butane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Purity N-Butane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Purity N-Butane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Purity N-Butane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Purity N-Butane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Air Liquide, Accord Laboratory, Gas Innovations, Tulsa Gas & Gear, Sirloong Chemical, EASCHEM, BVV, High Precision Gas, Linde, Sibur, Chevron Phillips Chemical, TPC Group, Guangrao Huabang Chemical, Ningbo Haiyue New Material, Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

99.5%-99.9%

More than 99.9%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Solvent

Fuel

Calibration Gas

Refrigeration

Propellent

Others



The High Purity N-Butane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Purity N-Butane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Purity N-Butane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4374535/global-high-purity-n-butane-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the High Purity N-Butane market expansion?

What will be the global High Purity N-Butane market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the High Purity N-Butane market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the High Purity N-Butane market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global High Purity N-Butane market?

Which technological advancements will influence the High Purity N-Butane market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 High Purity N-Butane Market Overview

1.1 High Purity N-Butane Product Overview

1.2 High Purity N-Butane Market Segment by Purity

1.2.1 99.5%-99.9%

1.2.2 More than 99.9%

1.3 Global High Purity N-Butane Market Size by Purity

1.3.1 Global High Purity N-Butane Market Size Overview by Purity (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global High Purity N-Butane Historic Market Size Review by Purity (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Purity (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown in Value by Purity (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global High Purity N-Butane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global High Purity N-Butane Forecasted Market Size by Purity (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Purity (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown in Value by Purity (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global High Purity N-Butane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Purity

1.4.1 North America High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown by Purity (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown by Purity (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown by Purity (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown by Purity (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown by Purity (2017-2022)

2 Global High Purity N-Butane Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Purity N-Butane Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Purity N-Butane Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players High Purity N-Butane Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Purity N-Butane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Purity N-Butane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Purity N-Butane Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Purity N-Butane Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Purity N-Butane as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Purity N-Butane Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Purity N-Butane Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 High Purity N-Butane Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global High Purity N-Butane Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global High Purity N-Butane Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global High Purity N-Butane Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global High Purity N-Butane by Application

4.1 High Purity N-Butane Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Solvent

4.1.2 Fuel

4.1.3 Calibration Gas

4.1.4 Refrigeration

4.1.5 Propellent

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global High Purity N-Butane Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global High Purity N-Butane Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global High Purity N-Butane Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global High Purity N-Butane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global High Purity N-Butane Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global High Purity N-Butane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa High Purity N-Butane Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America High Purity N-Butane by Country

5.1 North America High Purity N-Butane Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America High Purity N-Butane Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe High Purity N-Butane by Country

6.1 Europe High Purity N-Butane Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe High Purity N-Butane Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific High Purity N-Butane by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity N-Butane Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity N-Butane Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America High Purity N-Butane by Country

8.1 Latin America High Purity N-Butane Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America High Purity N-Butane Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa High Purity N-Butane by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity N-Butane Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity N-Butane Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Purity N-Butane Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Purity N-Butane Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Purity N-Butane Business

10.1 Air Liquide

10.1.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

10.1.2 Air Liquide Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Air Liquide High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Air Liquide High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.1.5 Air Liquide Recent Development

10.2 Accord Laboratory

10.2.1 Accord Laboratory Corporation Information

10.2.2 Accord Laboratory Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Accord Laboratory High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Accord Laboratory High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.2.5 Accord Laboratory Recent Development

10.3 Gas Innovations

10.3.1 Gas Innovations Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gas Innovations Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Gas Innovations High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Gas Innovations High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.3.5 Gas Innovations Recent Development

10.4 Tulsa Gas & Gear

10.4.1 Tulsa Gas & Gear Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tulsa Gas & Gear Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Tulsa Gas & Gear High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Tulsa Gas & Gear High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.4.5 Tulsa Gas & Gear Recent Development

10.5 Sirloong Chemical

10.5.1 Sirloong Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sirloong Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sirloong Chemical High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Sirloong Chemical High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.5.5 Sirloong Chemical Recent Development

10.6 EASCHEM

10.6.1 EASCHEM Corporation Information

10.6.2 EASCHEM Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 EASCHEM High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 EASCHEM High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.6.5 EASCHEM Recent Development

10.7 BVV

10.7.1 BVV Corporation Information

10.7.2 BVV Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 BVV High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 BVV High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.7.5 BVV Recent Development

10.8 High Precision Gas

10.8.1 High Precision Gas Corporation Information

10.8.2 High Precision Gas Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 High Precision Gas High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 High Precision Gas High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.8.5 High Precision Gas Recent Development

10.9 Linde

10.9.1 Linde Corporation Information

10.9.2 Linde Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Linde High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Linde High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.9.5 Linde Recent Development

10.10 Sibur

10.10.1 Sibur Corporation Information

10.10.2 Sibur Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sibur High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Sibur High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.10.5 Sibur Recent Development

10.11 Chevron Phillips Chemical

10.11.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.11.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development

10.12 TPC Group

10.12.1 TPC Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 TPC Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 TPC Group High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 TPC Group High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.12.5 TPC Group Recent Development

10.13 Guangrao Huabang Chemical

10.13.1 Guangrao Huabang Chemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Guangrao Huabang Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Guangrao Huabang Chemical High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Guangrao Huabang Chemical High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.13.5 Guangrao Huabang Chemical Recent Development

10.14 Ningbo Haiyue New Material

10.14.1 Ningbo Haiyue New Material Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ningbo Haiyue New Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ningbo Haiyue New Material High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Ningbo Haiyue New Material High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.14.5 Ningbo Haiyue New Material Recent Development

10.15 Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical

10.15.1 Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical High Purity N-Butane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical High Purity N-Butane Products Offered

10.15.5 Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Purity N-Butane Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Purity N-Butane Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 High Purity N-Butane Market Dynamics

11.4.1 High Purity N-Butane Industry Trends

11.4.2 High Purity N-Butane Market Drivers

11.4.3 High Purity N-Butane Market Challenges

11.4.4 High Purity N-Butane Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 High Purity N-Butane Distributors

12.3 High Purity N-Butane Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4374535/global-high-purity-n-butane-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”