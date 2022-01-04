High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market 2021 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities with Current Trends Analysis 2027 | LCY Chemical, Tokuyama, LG Chem

“

A newly published report titled “(High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

LCY Chemical, Tokuyama, LG Chem, Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, ExxonMobil, Isu Chemical, Jiangsu Denoir Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

99.99% Purity

<99.99% Purity



Market Segmentation by Application:

Semiconductor

PCBs

LCD Cleaning

Others



The High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)

1.2 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 99.99% Purity

1.2.3 <99.99% Purity

1.3 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 PCBs

1.3.4 LCD Cleaning

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 South Korea High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production

3.4.1 North America High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 South Korea High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production

3.5.1 South Korea High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 South Korea High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production

3.6.1 China High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production

3.7.1 Japan High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 LCY Chemical

7.1.1 LCY Chemical High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Corporation Information

7.1.2 LCY Chemical High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 LCY Chemical High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 LCY Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 LCY Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Tokuyama

7.2.1 Tokuyama High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tokuyama High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Tokuyama High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Tokuyama Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Tokuyama Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 LG Chem

7.3.1 LG Chem High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Chem High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 LG Chem High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dow Chemical

7.4.1 Dow Chemical High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dow Chemical High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dow Chemical High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dow Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Mitsui Chemicals

7.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsui Chemicals High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Mitsui Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 ExxonMobil

7.6.1 ExxonMobil High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Corporation Information

7.6.2 ExxonMobil High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 ExxonMobil High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 ExxonMobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 ExxonMobil Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Isu Chemical

7.7.1 Isu Chemical High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Isu Chemical High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Isu Chemical High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Isu Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Isu Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Jiangsu Denoir Technology

7.8.1 Jiangsu Denoir Technology High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Jiangsu Denoir Technology High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Jiangsu Denoir Technology High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Jiangsu Denoir Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jiangsu Denoir Technology Recent Developments/Updates

8 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)

8.4 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Distributors List

9.3 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Industry Trends

10.2 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Growth Drivers

10.3 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Challenges

10.4 High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 South Korea High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”