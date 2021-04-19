High Pure Indium Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Recylex Group, Indium Corporation, Dowa

“

The report titled Global High Pure Indium Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Pure Indium market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Pure Indium market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Pure Indium market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Pure Indium market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Pure Indium report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Pure Indium report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Pure Indium market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Pure Indium market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Pure Indium market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Pure Indium market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Pure Indium market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Recylex Group, Indium Corporation, Dowa, Korea Zinc, Nyrstar, Umicore, PPM Pure Metals GmbH, Sichuan Xinju Mineral Resource Development Co, Rasa Industries, Ltd., Yunan Tin Group(Holding)Company Limited, CNBM(Chengdu)Optoelectronic Materials Co, AHP Materials Inc, Zhuzhou Kenneg New Material Co, Emei Semiconductor Material Factory & Institute, Neo Rare Metals, Chenzhou City Jingui

Market Segmentation by Product: 5N

6N

7N

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: ITO

Semiconductor

High Pure Alloy

Electronic

Others



The High Pure Indium Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Pure Indium market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Pure Indium market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Pure Indium market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Pure Indium industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Pure Indium market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Pure Indium market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Pure Indium market?

Table of Contents:

1 High Pure Indium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Pure Indium

1.2 High Pure Indium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Pure Indium Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 5N

1.2.3 6N

1.2.4 7N

1.2.5 Others

1.3 High Pure Indium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Pure Indium Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 ITO

1.3.3 Semiconductor

1.3.4 High Pure Alloy

1.3.5 Electronic

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High Pure Indium Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High Pure Indium Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High Pure Indium Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High Pure Indium Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High Pure Indium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High Pure Indium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High Pure Indium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High Pure Indium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Pure Indium Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Pure Indium Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High Pure Indium Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High Pure Indium Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High Pure Indium Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High Pure Indium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High Pure Indium Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High Pure Indium Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High Pure Indium Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High Pure Indium Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High Pure Indium Production

3.4.1 North America High Pure Indium Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High Pure Indium Production

3.5.1 Europe High Pure Indium Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High Pure Indium Production

3.6.1 China High Pure Indium Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High Pure Indium Production

3.7.1 Japan High Pure Indium Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High Pure Indium Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High Pure Indium Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High Pure Indium Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High Pure Indium Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High Pure Indium Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High Pure Indium Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High Pure Indium Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High Pure Indium Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High Pure Indium Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Pure Indium Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High Pure Indium Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High Pure Indium Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High Pure Indium Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Recylex Group

7.1.1 Recylex Group High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.1.2 Recylex Group High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Recylex Group High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Recylex Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Recylex Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Indium Corporation

7.2.1 Indium Corporation High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.2.2 Indium Corporation High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Indium Corporation High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Indium Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Indium Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Dowa

7.3.1 Dowa High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dowa High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Dowa High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Dowa Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Dowa Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Korea Zinc

7.4.1 Korea Zinc High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.4.2 Korea Zinc High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Korea Zinc High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Korea Zinc Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Korea Zinc Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nyrstar

7.5.1 Nyrstar High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nyrstar High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nyrstar High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nyrstar Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nyrstar Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Umicore

7.6.1 Umicore High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.6.2 Umicore High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Umicore High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Umicore Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Umicore Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 PPM Pure Metals GmbH

7.7.1 PPM Pure Metals GmbH High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.7.2 PPM Pure Metals GmbH High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.7.3 PPM Pure Metals GmbH High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 PPM Pure Metals GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PPM Pure Metals GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sichuan Xinju Mineral Resource Development Co

7.8.1 Sichuan Xinju Mineral Resource Development Co High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sichuan Xinju Mineral Resource Development Co High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sichuan Xinju Mineral Resource Development Co High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sichuan Xinju Mineral Resource Development Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sichuan Xinju Mineral Resource Development Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Rasa Industries, Ltd.

7.9.1 Rasa Industries, Ltd. High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rasa Industries, Ltd. High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Rasa Industries, Ltd. High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Rasa Industries, Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Rasa Industries, Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Yunan Tin Group(Holding)Company Limited

7.10.1 Yunan Tin Group(Holding)Company Limited High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.10.2 Yunan Tin Group(Holding)Company Limited High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Yunan Tin Group(Holding)Company Limited High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Yunan Tin Group(Holding)Company Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Yunan Tin Group(Holding)Company Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CNBM(Chengdu)Optoelectronic Materials Co

7.11.1 CNBM(Chengdu)Optoelectronic Materials Co High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.11.2 CNBM(Chengdu)Optoelectronic Materials Co High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CNBM(Chengdu)Optoelectronic Materials Co High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CNBM(Chengdu)Optoelectronic Materials Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CNBM(Chengdu)Optoelectronic Materials Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 AHP Materials Inc

7.12.1 AHP Materials Inc High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.12.2 AHP Materials Inc High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.12.3 AHP Materials Inc High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 AHP Materials Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 AHP Materials Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Zhuzhou Kenneg New Material Co

7.13.1 Zhuzhou Kenneg New Material Co High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zhuzhou Kenneg New Material Co High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Zhuzhou Kenneg New Material Co High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Zhuzhou Kenneg New Material Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Zhuzhou Kenneg New Material Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Emei Semiconductor Material Factory & Institute

7.14.1 Emei Semiconductor Material Factory & Institute High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.14.2 Emei Semiconductor Material Factory & Institute High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Emei Semiconductor Material Factory & Institute High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Emei Semiconductor Material Factory & Institute Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Emei Semiconductor Material Factory & Institute Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Neo Rare Metals

7.15.1 Neo Rare Metals High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.15.2 Neo Rare Metals High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Neo Rare Metals High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Neo Rare Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Neo Rare Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Chenzhou City Jingui

7.16.1 Chenzhou City Jingui High Pure Indium Corporation Information

7.16.2 Chenzhou City Jingui High Pure Indium Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Chenzhou City Jingui High Pure Indium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Chenzhou City Jingui Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Chenzhou City Jingui Recent Developments/Updates

8 High Pure Indium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High Pure Indium Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Pure Indium

8.4 High Pure Indium Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High Pure Indium Distributors List

9.3 High Pure Indium Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High Pure Indium Industry Trends

10.2 High Pure Indium Growth Drivers

10.3 High Pure Indium Market Challenges

10.4 High Pure Indium Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Pure Indium by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High Pure Indium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High Pure Indium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High Pure Indium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High Pure Indium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High Pure Indium

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High Pure Indium by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High Pure Indium by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High Pure Indium by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High Pure Indium by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Pure Indium by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High Pure Indium by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High Pure Indium by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High Pure Indium by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

