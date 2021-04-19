High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | Samuel Pressure Vessel Group, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Halvorsen

“

The report titled Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Pressure Vessels Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Pressure Vessels Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Samuel Pressure Vessel Group, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Halvorsen, General Electric, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Westinghouse Electric Company, Larsen & Toubro, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy Resin

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application: CNG Vehicles

Hydrogen Vehicles

Gas Transport



The High Pressure Vessels Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Pressure Vessels Composites market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Pressure Vessels Composites industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Pressure Vessels Composites market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 High Pressure Vessels Composites Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Epoxy Resin

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.2.4 Glass Fiber

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 CNG Vehicles

1.3.3 Hydrogen Vehicles

1.3.4 Gas Transport

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 High Pressure Vessels Composites Industry Trends

2.4.2 High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Drivers

2.4.3 High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Challenges

2.4.4 High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Restraints

3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales

3.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top High Pressure Vessels Composites Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top High Pressure Vessels Composites Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top High Pressure Vessels Composites Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top High Pressure Vessels Composites Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top High Pressure Vessels Composites Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top High Pressure Vessels Composites Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top High Pressure Vessels Composites Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top High Pressure Vessels Composites Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales in 2020

4.3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top High Pressure Vessels Composites Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top High Pressure Vessels Composites Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Price by Type

5.3.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Price by Application

6.3.1 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global High Pressure Vessels Composites Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Vessels Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Samuel Pressure Vessel Group

12.1.1 Samuel Pressure Vessel Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samuel Pressure Vessel Group Overview

12.1.3 Samuel Pressure Vessel Group High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samuel Pressure Vessel Group High Pressure Vessels Composites Products and Services

12.1.5 Samuel Pressure Vessel Group High Pressure Vessels Composites SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Samuel Pressure Vessel Group Recent Developments

12.2 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

12.2.1 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Corporation Information

12.2.2 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Overview

12.2.3 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction High Pressure Vessels Composites Products and Services

12.2.5 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction High Pressure Vessels Composites SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Recent Developments

12.3 Halvorsen

12.3.1 Halvorsen Corporation Information

12.3.2 Halvorsen Overview

12.3.3 Halvorsen High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Halvorsen High Pressure Vessels Composites Products and Services

12.3.5 Halvorsen High Pressure Vessels Composites SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Halvorsen Recent Developments

12.4 General Electric

12.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.4.2 General Electric Overview

12.4.3 General Electric High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 General Electric High Pressure Vessels Composites Products and Services

12.4.5 General Electric High Pressure Vessels Composites SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 General Electric Recent Developments

12.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals

12.5.1 Bharat Heavy Electricals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bharat Heavy Electricals Overview

12.5.3 Bharat Heavy Electricals High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bharat Heavy Electricals High Pressure Vessels Composites Products and Services

12.5.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals High Pressure Vessels Composites SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Bharat Heavy Electricals Recent Developments

12.6 Westinghouse Electric Company

12.6.1 Westinghouse Electric Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Westinghouse Electric Company Overview

12.6.3 Westinghouse Electric Company High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Westinghouse Electric Company High Pressure Vessels Composites Products and Services

12.6.5 Westinghouse Electric Company High Pressure Vessels Composites SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Westinghouse Electric Company Recent Developments

12.7 Larsen & Toubro

12.7.1 Larsen & Toubro Corporation Information

12.7.2 Larsen & Toubro Overview

12.7.3 Larsen & Toubro High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Larsen & Toubro High Pressure Vessels Composites Products and Services

12.7.5 Larsen & Toubro High Pressure Vessels Composites SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Larsen & Toubro Recent Developments

12.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

12.8.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Overview

12.8.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries High Pressure Vessels Composites Products and Services

12.8.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries High Pressure Vessels Composites SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 High Pressure Vessels Composites Value Chain Analysis

13.2 High Pressure Vessels Composites Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 High Pressure Vessels Composites Production Mode & Process

13.4 High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 High Pressure Vessels Composites Sales Channels

13.4.2 High Pressure Vessels Composites Distributors

13.5 High Pressure Vessels Composites Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”