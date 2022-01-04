High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027 | OSRAM, Signify, GE Lighting (Savant)

“

The report titled Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OSRAM, Signify, GE Lighting (Savant), USHIO, Iwasaki Electric, Foshan Electrical And Lighting, Panda Lighting, Surya Roshni, Acuity Brands, Havells, Venture Lighting, Feit Electric, Standard Products, Radium, Shanghai Jing Rui Lighting, Atlas Lighting Products, Satco

Market Segmentation by Product:

Below 150W

150-300W

Above 300W



Market Segmentation by Application:

Highway & Road

Area Lighting

Others



The High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Below 150W

1.2.3 150-300W

1.2.4 Above 300W

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Highway & Road

1.3.3 Area Lighting

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales in 2020

3.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Price by Type

4.3.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Price by Application

5.3.1 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 OSRAM

11.1.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

11.1.2 OSRAM Overview

11.1.3 OSRAM High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 OSRAM High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 OSRAM Recent Developments

11.2 Signify

11.2.1 Signify Corporation Information

11.2.2 Signify Overview

11.2.3 Signify High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Signify High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Signify Recent Developments

11.3 GE Lighting (Savant)

11.3.1 GE Lighting (Savant) Corporation Information

11.3.2 GE Lighting (Savant) Overview

11.3.3 GE Lighting (Savant) High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 GE Lighting (Savant) High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 GE Lighting (Savant) Recent Developments

11.4 USHIO

11.4.1 USHIO Corporation Information

11.4.2 USHIO Overview

11.4.3 USHIO High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 USHIO High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 USHIO Recent Developments

11.5 Iwasaki Electric

11.5.1 Iwasaki Electric Corporation Information

11.5.2 Iwasaki Electric Overview

11.5.3 Iwasaki Electric High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Iwasaki Electric High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Iwasaki Electric Recent Developments

11.6 Foshan Electrical And Lighting

11.6.1 Foshan Electrical And Lighting Corporation Information

11.6.2 Foshan Electrical And Lighting Overview

11.6.3 Foshan Electrical And Lighting High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Foshan Electrical And Lighting High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Foshan Electrical And Lighting Recent Developments

11.7 Panda Lighting

11.7.1 Panda Lighting Corporation Information

11.7.2 Panda Lighting Overview

11.7.3 Panda Lighting High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Panda Lighting High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Panda Lighting Recent Developments

11.8 Surya Roshni

11.8.1 Surya Roshni Corporation Information

11.8.2 Surya Roshni Overview

11.8.3 Surya Roshni High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Surya Roshni High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Surya Roshni Recent Developments

11.9 Acuity Brands

11.9.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

11.9.2 Acuity Brands Overview

11.9.3 Acuity Brands High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Acuity Brands High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Acuity Brands Recent Developments

11.10 Havells

11.10.1 Havells Corporation Information

11.10.2 Havells Overview

11.10.3 Havells High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Havells High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Havells Recent Developments

11.11 Venture Lighting

11.11.1 Venture Lighting Corporation Information

11.11.2 Venture Lighting Overview

11.11.3 Venture Lighting High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Venture Lighting High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Venture Lighting Recent Developments

11.12 Feit Electric

11.12.1 Feit Electric Corporation Information

11.12.2 Feit Electric Overview

11.12.3 Feit Electric High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Feit Electric High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Feit Electric Recent Developments

11.13 Standard Products

11.13.1 Standard Products Corporation Information

11.13.2 Standard Products Overview

11.13.3 Standard Products High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Standard Products High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Standard Products Recent Developments

11.14 Radium

11.14.1 Radium Corporation Information

11.14.2 Radium Overview

11.14.3 Radium High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Radium High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Radium Recent Developments

11.15 Shanghai Jing Rui Lighting

11.15.1 Shanghai Jing Rui Lighting Corporation Information

11.15.2 Shanghai Jing Rui Lighting Overview

11.15.3 Shanghai Jing Rui Lighting High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Shanghai Jing Rui Lighting High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Shanghai Jing Rui Lighting Recent Developments

11.16 Atlas Lighting Products

11.16.1 Atlas Lighting Products Corporation Information

11.16.2 Atlas Lighting Products Overview

11.16.3 Atlas Lighting Products High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Atlas Lighting Products High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Atlas Lighting Products Recent Developments

11.17 Satco

11.17.1 Satco Corporation Information

11.17.2 Satco Overview

11.17.3 Satco High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Satco High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.17.5 Satco Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Value Chain Analysis

12.2 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Production Mode & Process

12.4 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Sales Channels

12.4.2 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Distributors

12.5 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Industry Trends

13.2 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Drivers

13.3 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Challenges

13.4 High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global High Pressure Sodium-vapor Lamp Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

