High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2021, Top Companies: | Nemak, GF Automotive, Ahresty

A newly published report titled “(High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nemak, GF Automotive, Ahresty, Ryobi, Endurance Technologies, Dynacast, Handtmann, Guangdong Hongtu, KPSNC, Chongqing Yujiang, Alteams, Ashok Minda, FAIST, Aurrenak, EnginSoft

Market Segmentation by Product:

Aluminum

Magnesium

Zinc



Market Segmentation by Application:

Engine Parts

Body Assemblies

Transmission Parts

Others



The High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC)

1.2 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Aluminum

1.2.3 Magnesium

1.2.4 Zinc

1.3 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Engine Parts

1.3.3 Body Assemblies

1.3.4 Transmission Parts

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production

3.4.1 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production

3.5.1 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production

3.6.1 China High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production

3.7.1 Japan High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nemak

7.1.1 Nemak High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nemak High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nemak High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nemak Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nemak Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 GF Automotive

7.2.1 GF Automotive High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.2.2 GF Automotive High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 GF Automotive High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 GF Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 GF Automotive Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ahresty

7.3.1 Ahresty High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ahresty High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ahresty High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ahresty Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ahresty Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ryobi

7.4.1 Ryobi High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ryobi High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ryobi High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ryobi Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ryobi Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Endurance Technologies

7.5.1 Endurance Technologies High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Endurance Technologies High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Endurance Technologies High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Endurance Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Endurance Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dynacast

7.6.1 Dynacast High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dynacast High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dynacast High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dynacast Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dynacast Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Handtmann

7.7.1 Handtmann High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Handtmann High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Handtmann High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Handtmann Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Handtmann Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Guangdong Hongtu

7.8.1 Guangdong Hongtu High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Guangdong Hongtu High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Guangdong Hongtu High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Guangdong Hongtu Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Guangdong Hongtu Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 KPSNC

7.9.1 KPSNC High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.9.2 KPSNC High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 KPSNC High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 KPSNC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 KPSNC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Chongqing Yujiang

7.10.1 Chongqing Yujiang High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Chongqing Yujiang High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Chongqing Yujiang High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Chongqing Yujiang Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Chongqing Yujiang Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Alteams

7.11.1 Alteams High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Alteams High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Alteams High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Alteams Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Alteams Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Ashok Minda

7.12.1 Ashok Minda High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ashok Minda High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Ashok Minda High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Ashok Minda Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Ashok Minda Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 FAIST

7.13.1 FAIST High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.13.2 FAIST High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 FAIST High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 FAIST Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 FAIST Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Aurrenak

7.14.1 Aurrenak High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Aurrenak High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Aurrenak High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Aurrenak Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Aurrenak Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 EnginSoft

7.15.1 EnginSoft High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Corporation Information

7.15.2 EnginSoft High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 EnginSoft High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 EnginSoft Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 EnginSoft Recent Developments/Updates

8 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC)

8.4 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Distributors List

9.3 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Industry Trends

10.2 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Growth Drivers

10.3 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Challenges

10.4 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

