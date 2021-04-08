High Performance Technical Textiles Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021–2027 | Dupont, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Ahlstrom

“

The report titled Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Performance Technical Textiles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Performance Technical Textiles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Performance Technical Textiles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Performance Technical Textiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Performance Technical Textiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Performance Technical Textiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Performance Technical Textiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Performance Technical Textiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Performance Technical Textiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Performance Technical Textiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Performance Technical Textiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dupont, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Ahlstrom, Techtex, Freudenberg, Honeywell, Johns Manville, 3M, Global-safety-textiles, Kimberly-Clark, TWE-Group, Alexium International, JM-Textile, Huntsman, Asahi Kasei Fibers, Protan, Milliken, Invista, Arville, Polymer Group, A&E, Borgers, Don & Low, P&G, DELFINGEN, IBENA, Lenzing, Tech-Tex, Schoeller-textiles

Market Segmentation by Product: Agrotech

Buildtech

Clothtech

Geotech

Hometech

Indutech

Medtech

Mobiltech

Oekotech



Market Segmentation by Application: Agriculture

Auto industry

Electronic Industry

Aerospace

Medical Industry

Other



The High Performance Technical Textiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Performance Technical Textiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Performance Technical Textiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Performance Technical Textiles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Performance Technical Textiles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Performance Technical Textiles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Performance Technical Textiles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Performance Technical Textiles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Agrotech

1.2.3 Buildtech

1.2.4 Clothtech

1.2.5 Geotech

1.2.6 Hometech

1.2.7 Indutech

1.2.8 Medtech

1.2.9 Mobiltech

1.2.10 Oekotech

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Auto industry

1.3.4 Electronic Industry

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Medical Industry

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top High Performance Technical Textiles Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 High Performance Technical Textiles Industry Trends

2.5.1 High Performance Technical Textiles Market Trends

2.5.2 High Performance Technical Textiles Market Drivers

2.5.3 High Performance Technical Textiles Market Challenges

2.5.4 High Performance Technical Textiles Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top High Performance Technical Textiles Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Performance Technical Textiles Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers High Performance Technical Textiles by Revenue

3.2.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top High Performance Technical Textiles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Performance Technical Textiles as of 2020)

3.4 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers High Performance Technical Textiles Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Performance Technical Textiles Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers High Performance Technical Textiles Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Type

4.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 High Performance Technical Textiles Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 High Performance Technical Textiles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Application

5.1 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 High Performance Technical Textiles Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 High Performance Technical Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Technical Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dupont

11.1.1 Dupont Corporation Information

11.1.2 Dupont Overview

11.1.3 Dupont High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Dupont High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.1.5 Dupont High Performance Technical Textiles SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Dupont Recent Developments

11.2 Beaulieu Technical Textiles

11.2.1 Beaulieu Technical Textiles Corporation Information

11.2.2 Beaulieu Technical Textiles Overview

11.2.3 Beaulieu Technical Textiles High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Beaulieu Technical Textiles High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.2.5 Beaulieu Technical Textiles High Performance Technical Textiles SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Beaulieu Technical Textiles Recent Developments

11.3 Ahlstrom

11.3.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information

11.3.2 Ahlstrom Overview

11.3.3 Ahlstrom High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Ahlstrom High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.3.5 Ahlstrom High Performance Technical Textiles SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Ahlstrom Recent Developments

11.4 Techtex

11.4.1 Techtex Corporation Information

11.4.2 Techtex Overview

11.4.3 Techtex High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Techtex High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.4.5 Techtex High Performance Technical Textiles SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Techtex Recent Developments

11.5 Freudenberg

11.5.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information

11.5.2 Freudenberg Overview

11.5.3 Freudenberg High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Freudenberg High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.5.5 Freudenberg High Performance Technical Textiles SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Freudenberg Recent Developments

11.6 Honeywell

11.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

11.6.2 Honeywell Overview

11.6.3 Honeywell High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Honeywell High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.6.5 Honeywell High Performance Technical Textiles SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Honeywell Recent Developments

11.7 Johns Manville

11.7.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

11.7.2 Johns Manville Overview

11.7.3 Johns Manville High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Johns Manville High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.7.5 Johns Manville High Performance Technical Textiles SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Johns Manville Recent Developments

11.8 3M

11.8.1 3M Corporation Information

11.8.2 3M Overview

11.8.3 3M High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 3M High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.8.5 3M High Performance Technical Textiles SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 3M Recent Developments

11.9 Global-safety-textiles

11.9.1 Global-safety-textiles Corporation Information

11.9.2 Global-safety-textiles Overview

11.9.3 Global-safety-textiles High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Global-safety-textiles High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.9.5 Global-safety-textiles High Performance Technical Textiles SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Global-safety-textiles Recent Developments

11.10 Kimberly-Clark

11.10.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kimberly-Clark Overview

11.10.3 Kimberly-Clark High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Kimberly-Clark High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.10.5 Kimberly-Clark High Performance Technical Textiles SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

11.11 TWE-Group

11.11.1 TWE-Group Corporation Information

11.11.2 TWE-Group Overview

11.11.3 TWE-Group High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 TWE-Group High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.11.5 TWE-Group Recent Developments

11.12 Alexium International

11.12.1 Alexium International Corporation Information

11.12.2 Alexium International Overview

11.12.3 Alexium International High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Alexium International High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.12.5 Alexium International Recent Developments

11.13 JM-Textile

11.13.1 JM-Textile Corporation Information

11.13.2 JM-Textile Overview

11.13.3 JM-Textile High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 JM-Textile High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.13.5 JM-Textile Recent Developments

11.14 Huntsman

11.14.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

11.14.2 Huntsman Overview

11.14.3 Huntsman High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Huntsman High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.14.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

11.15 Asahi Kasei Fibers

11.15.1 Asahi Kasei Fibers Corporation Information

11.15.2 Asahi Kasei Fibers Overview

11.15.3 Asahi Kasei Fibers High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Asahi Kasei Fibers High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.15.5 Asahi Kasei Fibers Recent Developments

11.16 Protan

11.16.1 Protan Corporation Information

11.16.2 Protan Overview

11.16.3 Protan High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Protan High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.16.5 Protan Recent Developments

11.17 Milliken

11.17.1 Milliken Corporation Information

11.17.2 Milliken Overview

11.17.3 Milliken High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Milliken High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.17.5 Milliken Recent Developments

11.18 Invista

11.18.1 Invista Corporation Information

11.18.2 Invista Overview

11.18.3 Invista High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Invista High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.18.5 Invista Recent Developments

11.19 Arville

11.19.1 Arville Corporation Information

11.19.2 Arville Overview

11.19.3 Arville High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Arville High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.19.5 Arville Recent Developments

11.20 Polymer Group

11.20.1 Polymer Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 Polymer Group Overview

11.20.3 Polymer Group High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Polymer Group High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.20.5 Polymer Group Recent Developments

11.21 A&E

11.21.1 A&E Corporation Information

11.21.2 A&E Overview

11.21.3 A&E High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 A&E High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.21.5 A&E Recent Developments

11.22 Borgers

11.22.1 Borgers Corporation Information

11.22.2 Borgers Overview

11.22.3 Borgers High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Borgers High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.22.5 Borgers Recent Developments

11.23 Don & Low

11.23.1 Don & Low Corporation Information

11.23.2 Don & Low Overview

11.23.3 Don & Low High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Don & Low High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.23.5 Don & Low Recent Developments

11.24 P&G

11.24.1 P&G Corporation Information

11.24.2 P&G Overview

11.24.3 P&G High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 P&G High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.24.5 P&G Recent Developments

11.25 DELFINGEN

11.25.1 DELFINGEN Corporation Information

11.25.2 DELFINGEN Overview

11.25.3 DELFINGEN High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 DELFINGEN High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.25.5 DELFINGEN Recent Developments

11.26 IBENA

11.26.1 IBENA Corporation Information

11.26.2 IBENA Overview

11.26.3 IBENA High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 IBENA High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.26.5 IBENA Recent Developments

11.27 Lenzing

11.27.1 Lenzing Corporation Information

11.27.2 Lenzing Overview

11.27.3 Lenzing High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Lenzing High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.27.5 Lenzing Recent Developments

11.28 Tech-Tex

11.28.1 Tech-Tex Corporation Information

11.28.2 Tech-Tex Overview

11.28.3 Tech-Tex High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 Tech-Tex High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.28.5 Tech-Tex Recent Developments

11.29 Schoeller-textiles

11.29.1 Schoeller-textiles Corporation Information

11.29.2 Schoeller-textiles Overview

11.29.3 Schoeller-textiles High Performance Technical Textiles Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 Schoeller-textiles High Performance Technical Textiles Products and Services

11.29.5 Schoeller-textiles Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 High Performance Technical Textiles Value Chain Analysis

12.2 High Performance Technical Textiles Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 High Performance Technical Textiles Production Mode & Process

12.4 High Performance Technical Textiles Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 High Performance Technical Textiles Sales Channels

12.4.2 High Performance Technical Textiles Distributors

12.5 High Performance Technical Textiles Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”