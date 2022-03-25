High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2022 – 2028 | Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Research Report: Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, Innuovo Magnetics, SGM, Galaxy Magnetic, Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic, Earth- Panda, Magsuper, Daido Electronics

Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Segmentation by Product: SH

UH

EH

N52

Other



Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Segmentation by Application: Hybrid Vehicle (HV)

Inverter Air Conditioner

Energy-saving Elevator

Smart Robot

Wind Power

Other



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Product Introduction

1.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Industry Trends

1.5.2 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Drivers

1.5.3 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Challenges

1.5.4 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 SH

2.1.2 UH

2.1.3 EH

2.1.4 N52

2.1.5 Other

2.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hybrid Vehicle (HV)

3.1.2 Inverter Air Conditioner

3.1.3 Energy-saving Elevator

3.1.4 Smart Robot

3.1.5 Wind Power

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet in 2021

4.2.3 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hitachi Metals Group

7.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Recent Development

7.2 Shin-Etsu

7.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shin-Etsu Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shin-Etsu High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shin-Etsu High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.2.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

7.3 TDK

7.3.1 TDK Corporation Information

7.3.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TDK High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TDK High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.3.5 TDK Recent Development

7.4 VAC

7.4.1 VAC Corporation Information

7.4.2 VAC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 VAC High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 VAC High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.4.5 VAC Recent Development

7.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

7.5.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

7.5.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.5.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Development

7.6 Yunsheng Company

7.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yunsheng Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Yunsheng Company High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Yunsheng Company High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.6.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Development

7.7 YSM

7.7.1 YSM Corporation Information

7.7.2 YSM Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 YSM High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 YSM High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.7.5 YSM Recent Development

7.8 JL MAG

7.8.1 JL MAG Corporation Information

7.8.2 JL MAG Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 JL MAG High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 JL MAG High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.8.5 JL MAG Recent Development

7.9 ZHmag

7.9.1 ZHmag Corporation Information

7.9.2 ZHmag Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ZHmag High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ZHmag High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.9.5 ZHmag Recent Development

7.10 Jingci Material Science

7.10.1 Jingci Material Science Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jingci Material Science Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jingci Material Science High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jingci Material Science High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.10.5 Jingci Material Science Recent Development

7.11 AT&M

7.11.1 AT&M Corporation Information

7.11.2 AT&M Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AT&M High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AT&M High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Products Offered

7.11.5 AT&M Recent Development

7.12 NBJJ

7.12.1 NBJJ Corporation Information

7.12.2 NBJJ Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NBJJ High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NBJJ Products Offered

7.12.5 NBJJ Recent Development

7.13 Innuovo Magnetics

7.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Products Offered

7.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Development

7.14 SGM

7.14.1 SGM Corporation Information

7.14.2 SGM Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SGM High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SGM Products Offered

7.14.5 SGM Recent Development

7.15 Galaxy Magnetic

7.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information

7.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Products Offered

7.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Development

7.16 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic

7.16.1 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Products Offered

7.16.5 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Recent Development

7.17 Earth- Panda

7.17.1 Earth- Panda Corporation Information

7.17.2 Earth- Panda Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Earth- Panda High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Earth- Panda Products Offered

7.17.5 Earth- Panda Recent Development

7.18 Magsuper

7.18.1 Magsuper Corporation Information

7.18.2 Magsuper Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Magsuper High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Magsuper Products Offered

7.18.5 Magsuper Recent Development

7.19 Daido Electronics

7.19.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information

7.19.2 Daido Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Daido Electronics High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Daido Electronics Products Offered

7.19.5 Daido Electronics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Distributors

8.3 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Production Mode & Process

8.4 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales Channels

8.4.2 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Distributors

8.5 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

