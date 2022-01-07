High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Hyosung Group, Jiangsu Taiji Industry New Materials Co. Ltd.

“

The report titled Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Hyosung Group, Jiangsu Taiji Industry New Materials Co. Ltd., Performance Fibers Inc., Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp., Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Indorama Ventures, Kordsa Global, Kolon Industries, SRF Ltd, Firestone, Maduratex, Kordarna Plus A.S., Teijin

Market Segmentation by Product:

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Bias Tire

Radial Tire (Semi-steel)



The High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric market?

Table of Contents:

1 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric

1.2 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Nylon 6

1.2.3 Nylon 66

1.2.4 Others

1.3 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Bias Tire

1.3.3 Radial Tire (Semi-steel)

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production

3.4.1 North America High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production

3.5.1 Europe High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production

3.6.1 China High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production

3.7.1 Japan High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd.

7.1.1 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.1.2 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Hyosung Group

7.2.1 Hyosung Group High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hyosung Group High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Hyosung Group High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Hyosung Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Hyosung Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Jiangsu Taiji Industry New Materials Co. Ltd.

7.3.1 Jiangsu Taiji Industry New Materials Co. Ltd. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.3.2 Jiangsu Taiji Industry New Materials Co. Ltd. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Jiangsu Taiji Industry New Materials Co. Ltd. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Jiangsu Taiji Industry New Materials Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Jiangsu Taiji Industry New Materials Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Performance Fibers Inc.

7.4.1 Performance Fibers Inc. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.4.2 Performance Fibers Inc. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Performance Fibers Inc. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Performance Fibers Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Performance Fibers Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp.

7.5.1 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

7.6.1 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Indorama Ventures

7.7.1 Indorama Ventures High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.7.2 Indorama Ventures High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Indorama Ventures High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Indorama Ventures Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kordsa Global

7.8.1 Kordsa Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kordsa Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kordsa Global High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Kordsa Global Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kordsa Global Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Kolon Industries

7.9.1 Kolon Industries High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kolon Industries High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Kolon Industries High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Kolon Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Kolon Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 SRF Ltd

7.10.1 SRF Ltd High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.10.2 SRF Ltd High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.10.3 SRF Ltd High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 SRF Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 SRF Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Firestone

7.11.1 Firestone High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.11.2 Firestone High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Firestone High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Firestone Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Firestone Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Maduratex

7.12.1 Maduratex High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.12.2 Maduratex High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Maduratex High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Maduratex Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Maduratex Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Kordarna Plus A.S.

7.13.1 Kordarna Plus A.S. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kordarna Plus A.S. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Kordarna Plus A.S. High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Kordarna Plus A.S. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Kordarna Plus A.S. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Teijin

7.14.1 Teijin High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Corporation Information

7.14.2 Teijin High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Teijin High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

8 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric

8.4 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Distributors List

9.3 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Industry Trends

10.2 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Growth Drivers

10.3 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market Challenges

10.4 High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High-performance Nylon Cord Fabric by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

