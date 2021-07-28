High-Performance Glass Fiber Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027| AGY Holdings, Owens Corning, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp

”
The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global High-Performance Glass Fiber market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global High-Performance Glass Fiber market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global High-Performance Glass Fiber market.
The competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global High-Performance Glass Fiber market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global High-Performance Glass Fiber market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Research Report: AGY Holdings, Owens Corning, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp, Nittobo, Taishan Fiberglass, 3B Fibreglass, Jushi Group Co, Johns Manville, Nippon Electric Glass
Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market by Type: Polymer Composites, Non-Polymer Composites
Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market by Application: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Sporting Goods, Wind Energy, Aerospace and Defense, Others
The global High-Performance Glass Fiber market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the High-Performance Glass Fiber report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the High-Performance Glass Fiber research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global High-Performance Glass Fiber market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global High-Performance Glass Fiber market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the High-Performance Glass Fiber market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global High-Performance Glass Fiber market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the High-Performance Glass Fiber market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Overview
1.1 High-Performance Glass Fiber Product Overview
1.2 High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Polymer Composites
1.2.2 Non-Polymer Composites
1.3 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by High-Performance Glass Fiber Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players High-Performance Glass Fiber Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High-Performance Glass Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High-Performance Glass Fiber as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High-Performance Glass Fiber Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers High-Performance Glass Fiber Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 High-Performance Glass Fiber Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber by Application
4.1 High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive
4.1.2 Electrical and Electronics
4.1.3 Sporting Goods
4.1.4 Wind Energy
4.1.5 Aerospace and Defense
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global High-Performance Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America High-Performance Glass Fiber by Country
5.1 North America High-Performance Glass Fiber Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America High-Performance Glass Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe High-Performance Glass Fiber by Country
6.1 Europe High-Performance Glass Fiber Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe High-Performance Glass Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Glass Fiber by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Glass Fiber Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Glass Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America High-Performance Glass Fiber by Country
8.1 Latin America High-Performance Glass Fiber Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America High-Performance Glass Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Glass Fiber by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Glass Fiber Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Glass Fiber Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High-Performance Glass Fiber Business
10.1 AGY Holdings
10.1.1 AGY Holdings Corporation Information
10.1.2 AGY Holdings Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 AGY Holdings High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 AGY Holdings High-Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered
10.1.5 AGY Holdings Recent Development
10.2 Owens Corning
10.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
10.2.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Owens Corning High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Owens Corning High-Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered
10.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
10.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp
10.3.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp Corporation Information
10.3.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp High-Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered
10.3.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp Recent Development
10.4 Nittobo
10.4.1 Nittobo Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nittobo Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Nittobo High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Nittobo High-Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered
10.4.5 Nittobo Recent Development
10.5 Taishan Fiberglass
10.5.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information
10.5.2 Taishan Fiberglass Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Taishan Fiberglass High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Taishan Fiberglass High-Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered
10.5.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development
10.6 3B Fibreglass
10.6.1 3B Fibreglass Corporation Information
10.6.2 3B Fibreglass Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 3B Fibreglass High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 3B Fibreglass High-Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered
10.6.5 3B Fibreglass Recent Development
10.7 Jushi Group Co
10.7.1 Jushi Group Co Corporation Information
10.7.2 Jushi Group Co Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Jushi Group Co High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Jushi Group Co High-Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered
10.7.5 Jushi Group Co Recent Development
10.8 Johns Manville
10.8.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
10.8.2 Johns Manville Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Johns Manville High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Johns Manville High-Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered
10.8.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
10.9 Nippon Electric Glass
10.9.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information
10.9.2 Nippon Electric Glass Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Nippon Electric Glass High-Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Nippon Electric Glass High-Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered
10.9.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 High-Performance Glass Fiber Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 High-Performance Glass Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 High-Performance Glass Fiber Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 High-Performance Glass Fiber Distributors
12.3 High-Performance Glass Fiber Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
