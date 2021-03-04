High Performance Glass Fiber Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2021 to 2027 | Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Johns Manville

“

The report titled Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Performance Glass Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Performance Glass Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Performance Glass Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Performance Glass Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Performance Glass Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Performance Glass Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Performance Glass Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Performance Glass Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Performance Glass Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Performance Glass Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Performance Glass Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Johns Manville, AGY Holding, Nippon Electric Glass, Owens Corning, Taishan Fiberglass, CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material, Jushi Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Continuous Fiber

Fixed Length Fiber

Glass Wool



Market Segmentation by Application: Reinforced Material

Electrical Insulating Materials

Heat Preservation Material

Other



The High Performance Glass Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Performance Glass Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Performance Glass Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Performance Glass Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Performance Glass Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Performance Glass Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Performance Glass Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Performance Glass Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 High Performance Glass Fiber Market Overview

1.1 High Performance Glass Fiber Product Scope

1.2 High Performance Glass Fiber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Continuous Fiber

1.2.3 Fixed Length Fiber

1.2.4 Glass Wool

1.3 High Performance Glass Fiber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Reinforced Material

1.3.3 Electrical Insulating Materials

1.3.4 Heat Preservation Material

1.3.5 Other

1.4 High Performance Glass Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 High Performance Glass Fiber Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe High Performance Glass Fiber Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China High Performance Glass Fiber Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan High Performance Glass Fiber Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia High Performance Glass Fiber Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India High Performance Glass Fiber Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top High Performance Glass Fiber Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top High Performance Glass Fiber Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Performance Glass Fiber as of 2020)

3.4 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers High Performance Glass Fiber Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market Size by Type

4.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market Size by Application

5.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High Performance Glass Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe High Performance Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 129 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 129 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China High Performance Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company

8.1.1 China High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 155 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan High Performance Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia High Performance Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India High Performance Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company

11.1.1 India High Performance Glass Fiber Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India High Performance Glass Fiber Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India High Performance Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Performance Glass Fiber Business

12.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Business Overview

12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex High Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex High Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Development

12.2 PPG Industries

12.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 PPG Industries Business Overview

12.2.3 PPG Industries High Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PPG Industries High Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered

12.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.3 Johns Manville

12.3.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johns Manville Business Overview

12.3.3 Johns Manville High Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johns Manville High Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered

12.3.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.4 AGY Holding

12.4.1 AGY Holding Corporation Information

12.4.2 AGY Holding Business Overview

12.4.3 AGY Holding High Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 AGY Holding High Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered

12.4.5 AGY Holding Recent Development

12.5 Nippon Electric Glass

12.5.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nippon Electric Glass Business Overview

12.5.3 Nippon Electric Glass High Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nippon Electric Glass High Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered

12.5.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development

12.6 Owens Corning

12.6.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

12.6.2 Owens Corning Business Overview

12.6.3 Owens Corning High Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Owens Corning High Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered

12.6.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

12.7 Taishan Fiberglass

12.7.1 Taishan Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.7.2 Taishan Fiberglass Business Overview

12.7.3 Taishan Fiberglass High Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Taishan Fiberglass High Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered

12.7.5 Taishan Fiberglass Recent Development

12.8 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP

12.8.1 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP Corporation Information

12.8.2 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP Business Overview

12.8.3 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP High Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP High Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered

12.8.5 CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP Recent Development

12.9 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

12.9.1 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Business Overview

12.9.3 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material High Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material High Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered

12.9.5 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Recent Development

12.10 Jushi Group

12.10.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jushi Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Jushi Group High Performance Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Jushi Group High Performance Glass Fiber Products Offered

12.10.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

13 High Performance Glass Fiber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 High Performance Glass Fiber Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Performance Glass Fiber

13.4 High Performance Glass Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 High Performance Glass Fiber Distributors List

14.3 High Performance Glass Fiber Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 High Performance Glass Fiber Market Trends

15.2 High Performance Glass Fiber Drivers

15.3 High Performance Glass Fiber Market Challenges

15.4 High Performance Glass Fiber Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

