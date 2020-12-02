High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Research Report: Market size, Industry outlook, Market Forecast, Analysis, Market Share, Market Report 2020-2026

QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

AMD, NEC, HPE, Sugon, Fujitsu, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Cray, Lenovo, Amazon Web Services, Rackspace Market Segment by Product Type: , On-premise, Cloud Market Segment by Application: , Academic Research, Bio-Sciences, CAE, Defense, EDA/IT, Financial Services, Government, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-performance Computing (HPC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the High-performance Computing (HPC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-performance Computing (HPC) market

TOC

1 Market Overview of High-performance Computing (HPC)

1.1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview

1.1.1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-premise

2.5 Cloud 3 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Academic Research

3.5 Bio-Sciences

3.6 CAE

3.7 Defense

3.8 EDA/IT

3.9 Financial Services

3.10 Government

3.11 Other 4 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High-performance Computing (HPC) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High-performance Computing (HPC) Market

4.4 Global Top Players High-performance Computing (HPC) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players High-performance Computing (HPC) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 AMD

5.1.1 AMD Profile

5.1.2 AMD Main Business

5.1.3 AMD Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 AMD Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 AMD Recent Developments

5.2 NEC

5.2.1 NEC Profile

5.2.2 NEC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 NEC Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 NEC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 NEC Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 HPE

5.5.1 HPE Profile

5.3.2 HPE Main Business

5.3.3 HPE Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 HPE Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Sugon Recent Developments

5.4 Sugon

5.4.1 Sugon Profile

5.4.2 Sugon Main Business

5.4.3 Sugon Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Sugon Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Sugon Recent Developments

5.5 Fujitsu

5.5.1 Fujitsu Profile

5.5.2 Fujitsu Main Business

5.5.3 Fujitsu Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Fujitsu Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

5.6 Intel

5.6.1 Intel Profile

5.6.2 Intel Main Business

5.6.3 Intel Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Intel Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.7 IBM

5.7.1 IBM Profile

5.7.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 IBM Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Microsoft

5.8.1 Microsoft Profile

5.8.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.8.3 Microsoft Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Microsoft Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.9 Dell

5.9.1 Dell Profile

5.9.2 Dell Main Business

5.9.3 Dell Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Dell Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Dell Recent Developments

5.10 Cray

5.10.1 Cray Profile

5.10.2 Cray Main Business

5.10.3 Cray Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Cray Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Cray Recent Developments

5.11 Lenovo

5.11.1 Lenovo Profile

5.11.2 Lenovo Main Business

5.11.3 Lenovo Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Lenovo Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Lenovo Recent Developments

5.12 Amazon Web Services

5.12.1 Amazon Web Services Profile

5.12.2 Amazon Web Services Main Business

5.12.3 Amazon Web Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Developments

5.13 Rackspace

5.13.1 Rackspace Profile

5.13.2 Rackspace Main Business

5.13.3 Rackspace Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Rackspace Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Rackspace Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

