High Performance Composites Market Leading Players, Growth, Production, And Opportunities 2021-2027 | Toray Industries, SGL Group, Koninklijke Ten Cate

The report titled Global High Performance Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Performance Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Performance Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Performance Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Performance Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Performance Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Performance Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Performance Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Performance Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Performance Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Performance Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Performance Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Toray Industries, SGL Group, Koninklijke Ten Cate, TPI Composites, Solvay, Hexcel, Owens Corning, Teijin Fibers, Basf, Albany International, Arkema
Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoset
Thermoplastic
Carbon Fiber
Aramid Fiber
Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Pressure Vessel
Wind Turbine
Medical
The High Performance Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Performance Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Performance Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the High Performance Composites market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Performance Composites industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global High Performance Composites market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global High Performance Composites market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Performance Composites market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Performance Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Performance Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Thermoset
1.2.3 Thermoplastic
1.2.4 Carbon Fiber
1.2.5 Aramid Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Performance Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Pressure Vessel
1.3.5 Wind Turbine
1.3.6 Medical
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Performance Composites Production
2.1 Global High Performance Composites Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global High Performance Composites Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global High Performance Composites Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Performance Composites Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global High Performance Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Performance Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Performance Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global High Performance Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global High Performance Composites Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top High Performance Composites Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top High Performance Composites Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top High Performance Composites Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top High Performance Composites Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top High Performance Composites Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top High Performance Composites Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global High Performance Composites Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top High Performance Composites Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top High Performance Composites Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global High Performance Composites Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top High Performance Composites Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top High Performance Composites Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Performance Composites Sales in 2020
4.3 Global High Performance Composites Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top High Performance Composites Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top High Performance Composites Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Performance Composites Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global High Performance Composites Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global High Performance Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global High Performance Composites Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global High Performance Composites Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global High Performance Composites Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global High Performance Composites Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global High Performance Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global High Performance Composites Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global High Performance Composites Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global High Performance Composites Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global High Performance Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global High Performance Composites Price by Type
5.3.1 Global High Performance Composites Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global High Performance Composites Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global High Performance Composites Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global High Performance Composites Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global High Performance Composites Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global High Performance Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global High Performance Composites Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global High Performance Composites Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global High Performance Composites Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global High Performance Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global High Performance Composites Price by Application
6.3.1 Global High Performance Composites Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global High Performance Composites Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America High Performance Composites Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America High Performance Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America High Performance Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America High Performance Composites Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America High Performance Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America High Performance Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America High Performance Composites Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America High Performance Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America High Performance Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe High Performance Composites Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe High Performance Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe High Performance Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe High Performance Composites Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe High Performance Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe High Performance Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe High Performance Composites Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe High Performance Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe High Performance Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Composites Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Composites Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific High Performance Composites Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Composites Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific High Performance Composites Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America High Performance Composites Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America High Performance Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America High Performance Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America High Performance Composites Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America High Performance Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America High Performance Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America High Performance Composites Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America High Performance Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America High Performance Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Composites Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Composites Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Composites Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Composites Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa High Performance Composites Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Performance Composites Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Performance Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Toray Industries
12.1.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information
12.1.2 Toray Industries Overview
12.1.3 Toray Industries High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Toray Industries High Performance Composites Product Description
12.1.5 Toray Industries Related Developments
12.2 SGL Group
12.2.1 SGL Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 SGL Group Overview
12.2.3 SGL Group High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 SGL Group High Performance Composites Product Description
12.2.5 SGL Group Related Developments
12.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate
12.3.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate Corporation Information
12.3.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate Overview
12.3.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate High Performance Composites Product Description
12.3.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate Related Developments
12.4 TPI Composites
12.4.1 TPI Composites Corporation Information
12.4.2 TPI Composites Overview
12.4.3 TPI Composites High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 TPI Composites High Performance Composites Product Description
12.4.5 TPI Composites Related Developments
12.5 Solvay
12.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information
12.5.2 Solvay Overview
12.5.3 Solvay High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Solvay High Performance Composites Product Description
12.5.5 Solvay Related Developments
12.6 Hexcel
12.6.1 Hexcel Corporation Information
12.6.2 Hexcel Overview
12.6.3 Hexcel High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Hexcel High Performance Composites Product Description
12.6.5 Hexcel Related Developments
12.7 Owens Corning
12.7.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
12.7.2 Owens Corning Overview
12.7.3 Owens Corning High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Owens Corning High Performance Composites Product Description
12.7.5 Owens Corning Related Developments
12.8 Teijin Fibers
12.8.1 Teijin Fibers Corporation Information
12.8.2 Teijin Fibers Overview
12.8.3 Teijin Fibers High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Teijin Fibers High Performance Composites Product Description
12.8.5 Teijin Fibers Related Developments
12.9 Basf
12.9.1 Basf Corporation Information
12.9.2 Basf Overview
12.9.3 Basf High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Basf High Performance Composites Product Description
12.9.5 Basf Related Developments
12.10 Albany International
12.10.1 Albany International Corporation Information
12.10.2 Albany International Overview
12.10.3 Albany International High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Albany International High Performance Composites Product Description
12.10.5 Albany International Related Developments
12.11 Arkema
12.11.1 Arkema Corporation Information
12.11.2 Arkema Overview
12.11.3 Arkema High Performance Composites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Arkema High Performance Composites Product Description
12.11.5 Arkema Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 High Performance Composites Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 High Performance Composites Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 High Performance Composites Production Mode & Process
13.4 High Performance Composites Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 High Performance Composites Sales Channels
13.4.2 High Performance Composites Distributors
13.5 High Performance Composites Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 High Performance Composites Industry Trends
14.2 High Performance Composites Market Drivers
14.3 High Performance Composites Market Challenges
14.4 High Performance Composites Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global High Performance Composites Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
