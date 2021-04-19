High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market 2021: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Monsanto

“

The report titled Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3051198/global-high-intensity-artificial-sweeteners-in-food-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Monsanto, Niutang Chemical, Celanese, SweetLeaf, HYET Sweet, JK Sucralose, WuHan HuaSweet, WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, A.M Food Chemical, China Andi Additives

Market Segmentation by Product: Aspartame

Acesulfame-K

Saccharin

Sucralose

Neotame

Stevia

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Food

Beverages

Others



The High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3051198/global-high-intensity-artificial-sweeteners-in-food-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Aspartame

1.2.3 Acesulfame-K

1.2.4 Saccharin

1.2.5 Sucralose

1.2.6 Neotame

1.2.7 Stevia

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Beverages

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Industry Trends

2.4.2 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Drivers

2.4.3 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Challenges

2.4.4 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Restraints

3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales

3.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales in 2020

4.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Price by Type

5.3.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Price by Application

6.3.1 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cargill

12.1.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cargill Overview

12.1.3 Cargill High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cargill High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.1.5 Cargill High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Cargill Recent Developments

12.2 Tate & Lyle

12.2.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tate & Lyle Overview

12.2.3 Tate & Lyle High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tate & Lyle High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.2.5 Tate & Lyle High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Tate & Lyle Recent Developments

12.3 Monsanto

12.3.1 Monsanto Corporation Information

12.3.2 Monsanto Overview

12.3.3 Monsanto High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Monsanto High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.3.5 Monsanto High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Monsanto Recent Developments

12.4 Niutang Chemical

12.4.1 Niutang Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Niutang Chemical Overview

12.4.3 Niutang Chemical High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Niutang Chemical High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.4.5 Niutang Chemical High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Niutang Chemical Recent Developments

12.5 Celanese

12.5.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.5.2 Celanese Overview

12.5.3 Celanese High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Celanese High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.5.5 Celanese High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Celanese Recent Developments

12.6 SweetLeaf

12.6.1 SweetLeaf Corporation Information

12.6.2 SweetLeaf Overview

12.6.3 SweetLeaf High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SweetLeaf High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.6.5 SweetLeaf High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 SweetLeaf Recent Developments

12.7 HYET Sweet

12.7.1 HYET Sweet Corporation Information

12.7.2 HYET Sweet Overview

12.7.3 HYET Sweet High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 HYET Sweet High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.7.5 HYET Sweet High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 HYET Sweet Recent Developments

12.8 JK Sucralose

12.8.1 JK Sucralose Corporation Information

12.8.2 JK Sucralose Overview

12.8.3 JK Sucralose High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 JK Sucralose High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.8.5 JK Sucralose High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 JK Sucralose Recent Developments

12.9 WuHan HuaSweet

12.9.1 WuHan HuaSweet Corporation Information

12.9.2 WuHan HuaSweet Overview

12.9.3 WuHan HuaSweet High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 WuHan HuaSweet High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.9.5 WuHan HuaSweet High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 WuHan HuaSweet Recent Developments

12.10 WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

12.10.1 WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients Corporation Information

12.10.2 WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients Overview

12.10.3 WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.10.5 WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients Recent Developments

12.11 A.M Food Chemical

12.11.1 A.M Food Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 A.M Food Chemical Overview

12.11.3 A.M Food Chemical High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 A.M Food Chemical High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.11.5 A.M Food Chemical Recent Developments

12.12 China Andi Additives

12.12.1 China Andi Additives Corporation Information

12.12.2 China Andi Additives Overview

12.12.3 China Andi Additives High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 China Andi Additives High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Products and Services

12.12.5 China Andi Additives Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Value Chain Analysis

13.2 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Production Mode & Process

13.4 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Sales Channels

13.4.2 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Distributors

13.5 High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners in Food Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3051198/global-high-intensity-artificial-sweeteners-in-food-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”